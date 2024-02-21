‘I’m coming home with you’: Man bought woman a single rose before stalking her through city centre

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘I’m coming home with you’: Man bought woman a single rose before stalking her through city centre

At one point Almeida Fernandes grabbed the terrified woman around her waist and she had to elbow him in the stomach so he would let go.

By David McPhee
Almeida Fernandes, a stalker who followed a woman throught Aberdeen city centre
Almeida Fernandes admitted following a woman home in the early hours of the morning. Image: DC Thomson.

A man who stalked a woman through the streets of Aberdeen at 3am before grabbing her around the waist has been placed on the sex offenders register.

Aberdeen Sheriff Court was told creepy meat packer Almeida Fernandes presented his victim with a single red rose and told her:  “Do not worry. It’s okay. I’m coming home with you.”

The 43-year-old went on to follow her for around two miles before he was finally pushed away by the increasingly panicked woman’s boyfriend, who turned up at the scene after being alerted by phone.

Fiscal depute Stephanie Cardow told the court that the woman had finished work at around 3.10am on November 12 2022 and was walking up Bridge Street when she first encountered Fernandes.

Stranger presented woman with rose

He approached her by the Union Street traffic lights and presented her with a single rose, which he’d bought from a street seller.

The woman took the rose and thanked him before crossing into Union Terrace.

As she walked away, she noticed Fernandes begin to follow her and she asked him where he was going, to which he replied: “I come home with you.”

She informed him this would not be the case but he continued to follow her, repeating: “I come home with you.”

Fernandes began walking by her side as they reached His Majesty’s Theatre where the woman demanded that he leave her alone.

When he again ignored her, she called her partner using her mobile phone and informed him that a stranger was following her.

Due to the panic in her voice, he immediately left his property to find her.

Almeida Fernandes outside Aberdeen Sheriff Court
Almeida Fernandes told the police that he and the woman were related. Image: DC Thomson.

The woman quickened her pace as she crossed traffic lights on George Street and turned to see that Fernandes was walking faster too.

He then grabbed her around the waist with both hands, forcing the woman to elbow him in the stomach to get him to let go.

Ms Cardow continued: “The complainer then shouted at him not to grab her – but the accused only responded by saying: ‘Do not worry. It’s okay. I come home with you.’

“She began to panic as she walked up Berryden Road onto Back Hilton Road with the accused still walking along by her side.”

As she reached the Spar store, she saw her partner walking towards her.

He tried to explain to Fernandes that he would be taking the woman home and that he should “leave immediately”.

As the couple walked away, they looked behind and saw Fernandes was still following.

Further, along the woman stopped due to having a sore foot at which point she was grabbed on the shoulder by Fernandes, who “appeared out of nowhere”.

Her partner then shoved Fernandes away and called 999.

When the police arrived and spoke to Fernandes, he claimed that he and the woman “were family”.

In the dock, Fernandes, an Indonesian national, pleaded guilty to one charge of sexual assault.

‘It did become more sinister’

Defence solicitor Mike Monro told the court that in the morning in question his client had “consumed such an amount of alcohol that he was very drunk”.

“For reasons only he knows, he decided to escort her home because he was concerned that a single young lady should be walking through Aberdeen city centre unaccompanied,” the lawyer said.

“That has always been his explanation – but he was obviously oblivious to the fact that it was all covered by CCTV.

“Mr Fernandes did not mean for it to become more sinister, but it did become more sinister when he took hold of her.

“He then makes the ludicrous comment to the police about them being related.”

Sheriff Lesley Johnston deferred sentence on Fernandes, of Sinclair Road, Aberdeen, in order for a criminal justice social work report and a restriction of liberty order assessment to be carried out.

She also placed Fernandes on the sex offenders register.

