M-cat dealer claimed he was just sharing with friends at gig

Breckin Hay was caught when police pulled him over on Merkland Road due to "driving erratically".

By Danny McKay
Someone holding a plastic sealed bag of M-cat which a dealer was caught with in Aberdeen
Breckin Hay had a bag containing M-cat, a number of self-seal bags, scales and £380 in cash.

An M-cat dealer caught with scales, bags and cash claimed he had £800 of the drug to share with friends at a gig.

After spotting white powder in his car, officers searched it and found 61.2g of M-cat, worth between £600 and £800.

The 19-year-old claimed he was only sharing the drugs with friends at a “music event”, but a sheriff said the other items discovered did not “sit comfortably” with that explanation.

Fiscal depute Emma Petersen told Aberdeen Sheriff Court the incident happened around 2.30am on April 2 when police pulled him over for “driving erratically”.

She said: “They saw the accused was fidgeting with items in the central console and that he was being evasive and noticed white powder.”

‘What bothers me about his explanation…’

A search then uncovered a bag containing M-cat, a number of self-seal bags, scales and £380 in cash.

Hay, of Kirkton Gardens, Fraserburgh, pled guilty to being concerned in the supply of M-cat.

Defence agent Gregor Kelly said: “He naively thought purchasing drugs at the behest of others so they could share them at a music event was not tantamount to dealing.

“Clearly his ignorance of the law is not an excuse.

“He was sharing the drugs with friends and wasn’t doing so commercially.”

Sheriff Nigel Cooke said: “What bothers me about his explanation is he was found with money, self-seal bags and scales – that doesn’t sit comfortably with sharing with friends.

“That’s indicative of commercial dealing, no matter what he says.”

Mr Kelly replied: “Whatever was going on certainly seems to have stopped.

“I certainly understand why m’lord might view his explanation with a degree of cynicism.”

As a direct alternative to custody, Sheriff Cooke ordered Hay to complete 200 hours of unpaid work and granted a motion for forfeiture of the £380.

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen as well as crime and breaking incidents, join our Facebook group.

