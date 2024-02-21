Stalker followed old school classmates and encouraged teen to poison family

A sinister stalker said he was “raging with testosterone” as he confronted old school friends, threatened members of his judo club and even encouraged a teenage boy to poison his family.

Andrew Will admitted a string of disturbing offences when he appeared in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.

The 27-year-old followed and pestered a woman he went to school with and lurked outside Lidl for two hours after she darted inside to escape his advances.

He went on to harass her for close to a year over social media, the court heard.

Another victim and his family were targeted after Will happened to appear in the background of a photograph he had taken.

And Will also threatened to “take scissors” to the faces of women in the family of a teenage boy.

Took off top and asked woman to touch arms and chest

Fiscal depute Jane Spark told Aberdeen Sheriff Court the victim of the first offence – a former classmate – bumped into him on George Street on September 30 2021.

Ms Spark said: “The accused followed the complainer, attempting to engage her in conversation.

“He told her that he thought she was pretty and he asked if he could date her.

“He also asked to touch her. The complainer felt uncomfortable with the accused’s comments.

“She told him that she wasn’t interested and that she had a boyfriend.

“She told the accused to go away but he continued to walk alongside her.”

At one point, Will removed his top and asked the woman to touch his arms and chest.

He also asked if he could touch her.

The woman, unsurprisingly, was “alarmed and intimidated”.

Fearing Will would take note of her vehicle details, she decided not to return to her own car and went into Lidl on Hutcheon Street while she contacted a male friend to collect her.

Ms Spark told the court: “She waited there for approximately two hours and the accused remained during this time period.

“The accused continued to make inappropriate comments to the complainer during this time.

“When the complainer’s friend arrived to collect her, he told the accused to leave, which he did.”

But her ordeal was not over.

Between October 1 2021 and September 21 2022, she received multiple friend requests and messages from Will on social media platforms which she declined or ignored.

He also contacted her workplace.

The woman later told police Will’s behaviour had made her “stressed” and “anxious”, fearing what he would be capable of.

Gym threats

On an unknown date in the summer of 2022, Will challenged a man at the gym of Deveron Sports and Community Centre in Banff about taking a photo with him in the background.

Will went on to make several threats to assault the man, saying he “would love to hit him”.

He even approached him and said he wished he had “taken him behind the bus stop, chopped his body up and put him in a body bag”.

In February 2023, Will contacted the man’s mother, claiming her son was “the worst person he had ever met”.

Will also claimed he knew “lots of different fighting techniques” and planned to assault her son.

In March 2023, Will emailed a coach from a judo club he had previously been a member of stating there was a “gypsy epidemic” and that we should “gas the f******”.

Threatened to ‘take scissors to the faces’ of women

In April 2023, Will messaged a female who had previously been a member of the same judo club stating he “missed her and would die for her”.

He also said he wished to enter into a relationship with her, leaving the woman frightened.

She ignored the messages and blocked Will who, undeterred, messaged her mother declaring his love for her daughter.

The mother contacted the police after her daughter found the behaviour “weird and alarming”.

By April 2023, Will had been banned from a judo club due to his behaviour towards other members.

He messaged the club’s owner on Instagram, swearing and making various accusations.

On April 25, Will contacted the man’s 17-year-old son on Instagram, threatening to harm his family.

Ms Spark told the court: “He threatened to use a sawn off shotgun and take scissors to the faces of females in his family.

“The accused also told the son to poison his family and burn his own house down.

Man told former classmate he was ‘raging with testosterone’

“The teenager was scared by this message and concerned that the accused may act on the threats.”

Will also messaged the father again, stating: “I hope you get paralysed. Just kill yourselves.”

Finally, Will approached another former classmate on Main Street, New Deer, at 8pm on May 20 2023.

He told the woman she was beautiful and asked if he could hug or touch her, to which she said no.

Ignoring her reply, Will put his arm around her and hugged her.

He went on to ask if the woman knew a female from their school and that he wanted to find her to show her his penis.

Will added that he was “raging with testosterone” and was “attracted to a 15-year-old girl”.

He said he “wanted to expose his penis” to the child but that “someone from Royal Cornhill Hospital had told him not to”.

‘Serious and concerning’ offences

The woman was left feeling “vulnerable and alarmed” and pretended to receive a phone call to break off the conversation.

Will again asked if he could hug her, which she declined, but he proceeded to place his hand on her face and touch her cheek.

Distressed by the unwanted physical contact, the woman phoned the police.

Will was traced the following day and arrested.

Will, whose address was given in court as Cornhill Hospital, pled guilty to two charges of stalking, one of breach of the peace and five of behaving in a threatening or abusive manner.

Defence agent Gregor Forbes said his client suffered from difficulties with his mental health and wellbeing.

He explained Will is currently on a treatment order at Cornhill and had made “considerable progress with that”.

Mr Forbes said: “He now accepts that’s the best place for him to be to improve his mental health and wellbeing.”

Sheriff Ian Wallace described the offences as “serious and concerning”.

He imposed a compulsion order for Will to be detained at Cornhill for treatment.

He also made him subject to the notification requirements of the Sexual Offences Act for seven years.

