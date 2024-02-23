Jail for Liverpudlian dealer who blocked toilet when he tried to flush £20,000 of cocaine and heroin

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Jail for Liverpudlian dealer who blocked toilet when he tried to flush £20,000 of cocaine and heroin

Ryan Day tried to dispose of the Class A substances when officers arrived at the property in Culloden but clogged the drains instead.

By David Love
The case called at Inverness Sheriff Court. Image DC Thomson
A Liverpudlian drug dealer was caught out by officers when he blocked a toilet while trying to dispose of cocaine and heroin.

Ryan Day was unsuccessful in his attempts to flush £20,000 of the Class A drugs down the toilet when officers entered the property in Culloden, Inverness Sheriff Court was told.

Wraps of cocaine and packages of heroin were found floating in the bowl and Day was arrested. He later admitted being concerned in the supply of controlled drugs.

The court heard that police had visited the property on Blackwell Road to check on a woman’s welfare.

But when they gained entry to the property on March 13 2022.

Drugs found floating following failed flush

The court was told his efforts choked the toilet bowl and the outside drain and some wraps of cocaine and packages of heroin were still floating.

An officer retrieved them and, after a complete recovery operation by Police Scotland, 659 wraps of cocaine worth £13,180 and 150 packages of diamorphine with a street value of £6-£7,500 were recovered.

His solicitor Duncan Henderson said: “He is realistic enough to know that the value of drugs may prevent a community payback order being imposed.”

The defence agent said his client’s involvement had been at a “low level” but acknowledged that his role was nonetheless an important part of the operation.

Sheriff Eilidh Macdonald told Day, of Cocklade Lane, Hale Village: “This involved a significant amount of class A drugs, which would have been distributed in our community.

“You were a central part of the operation which was pre-planned and conducted in a business-like manner.”

Noting that the circumstances also involved a “vulnerable” person, Sheriff MacDonald handed down a sentence of 27 months in jail.

