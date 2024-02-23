Joe Harper: Striker Pape Habib Gueye can still repay Aberdeen’s major investment

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Joe Harper: Striker Pape Habib Gueye can still repay Aberdeen’s major investment

Pittodrie goal legend Harper insists out-of-favour Pape Gueye can still be a hit at Aberdeen, despite moving to Norway on loan until July.

Pape Gueye warms up before the Europa Conference League group stage match between PAOK and Aberdeen at Toumba Stadium, on November 9, 20
Pape Gueye warms up before the Europa Conference League group stage match between PAOK and Aberdeen at Toumba Stadium, on November 9, 2023. Image: SNS.
By Sean Wallace

Aberdeen striker Pape Habib Gueye could return from his loan spell stronger and ready to finally make an impact at Pittodrie.

Despite his big-money transfer last summer, Gueye didn’t get much of a chance to prove himself with the Dons.

That’s not a criticism of Aberdeen – because Bojan Miovski, Duk and Ester Sokler were all ahead of him in the pecking order.

Miovski has been superb and Duk was Player of the Year last season and is capable of producing moments of magic.

So it was always going to be difficult for Gueye to dislodge those two.

A striker needs to be scoring and to do that they need to be starting regularly.

Aberdeen's Pape Gueye in action against HJK Helsinki at the Bolt Arena in Finland.
Aberdeen’s Pape Gueye in action against HJK Helsinki at the Bolt Arena in Finland. Image: SNS.

Which is why it is a good move for Gueye to go on loan to Norwegian Eliteserien side Kristiansund BK until July.

He needs regular starts and to regain that goal scoring edge.

Gueye is contracted to Aberdeen until summer 2026.

Let’s face it – Aberdeen could be looking for someone to fill a void if Miovski leaves Pittodrie in the summer.

Miovski has already scored 22 times in all competitions this season and is well on the way to smashing the 30-goal mark.

That goalscoring form will inevitably see clubs interested in signing the North Macedonian international in the summer window.

If the price is right, and any deal suits the Dons and Miovski, he could be sold. That is the harsh reality of football.

Bojan Miovski celebrates after putting Aberdeen 2-0 up against Bonnyrigg Rose.
Bojan Miovski celebrates after putting Aberdeen 2-0 up against Bonnyrigg Rose. Image: Shutterstock.

And Gueye could return to Pittodrie in the summer with a prolonged spell of first-team starts in the Norwegian top-flight under his belt.

His appearances were limited for Aberdeen, but from what I saw of Gueye, he has skill and is fast.

Gueye is also two-footed and strong.

However, I can’t really remember him testing a keeper with a dangerous shot at goal.

A striker needs regular game-time to get that shooting edge – and the hope is Gueye will get that in Norway.

He also looks capable of holding up the ball and bringing team-mates into a game.

Aberdeen made a significant investment in Gueye when signing him for a six-figure fee, thought to be around £500,000, from Belgian outfit KV Kortrijk last summer.

Although not a prolific striker in his career, Gueye does have a track record of delivering goals.

Before his spell in Belgium, the striker played for Norwegian second-tier club Aalesunds.

Gueye scored 25 goals across two campaign for Aalesunds helped them to title glory and promotion to the Eliteserien in the 2019 season.

Pape Gueye in action in the Viaplay Cup tie defeat of Ross County. in Dingwall.
Pape Gueye in action in the Viaplay Cup tie defeat of Ross County. in Dingwall. Image: Shutterstock.

The striker then moved to Belgium where he scored 16 times in 84 appearances for top-flight Kortrijk.

However, his time there was disrupted by a knee injury.

Aberdeen interim manager Neil Warnock was happy for Gueye to go on loan to regain confidence and match sharpness.

That is the right move.

Aberdeen's Pape Habib Gueye and Fraserburgh's Jamie Beagrie.
Aberdeen’s Pape Habib Gueye and Fraserburgh’s Jamie Beagrie. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

He will return to Pittodrie in July when the Dons will have appointed a new permanent manager for the 2024/25 season and beyond.

It will be like a clean slate for the striker under a new boss.

It will be the chance to kick-start his Pittodrie career and begin to repay the considerable investment from the club in him.

However, it all hinges on how Gueye fares during his Norway loan spell.

It is an opportunity he has to grab with both hands to secure regular starts – and goals.

The Dons striker during training session.
Pape Gueye at Aberdeen training. Image: SNS.

Aberdeen trip to Kilmarnock a must-win

Aberdeen’s trip to Kilmarnock tomorrow is a must-win if they are to retain any hopes of finishing fourth in the Premiership.

Derek McInnes’ Killie hold fourth spot at the moment and are 10 points ahead of eighth placed Aberdeen.

The Dons must not allow that gap to expand to 13 points.

I must admit I’m finding it very hard to be positive about the Aberdeen team.

With the way they are leaking goals, getting into the top six – let alone finishing fourth – could be beyond them.

Aberdeen's Nicky Devlin looks dejected at full time after drawing 2-2 with Hibs.
Aberdeen’s Nicky Devlin looks dejected at full time after drawing 2-2 with Hibs. Image: SNS.

The midfield are not firing on all cylinders and the defence are leaking goals.

Aberdeen are in a low place at the moment and hopefully interim manager Neil Warnock can change that quickly.

The goals they conceded in the 2-2 draw with Hibs at Pittodrie were terrible.

That sloppiness in defence must be eradicated now or hopes of getting anything from this season will be destroyed.

Facing Kilmarnock on the artificial surface at Rugby Park will be tough.

It is vital the Dons cut out the silly mistakes at the back, because they will be punished.

Hoilett can bring an edge on the wing

New Aberdeen signing Junior Hoilett looks like he can deliver dangerous crosses into the box, which is much needed.

The Canadian international winger made a solid debut when coming off the bench in the 2-2 draw with Hibs.

Aberdeen's Junior Hoilett makes his debut during the 2-2 draw with Hibs.
Aberdeen’s Junior Hoilett makes his debut during the 2-2 draw with Hibs. Image: SNS.

Interim boss Neil Warnock was right to raid the free agent market to sign Hoilett until the end of the season.

Hoilett looked positive and delivered balls into the box to find team-mates in the danger area.

EXCLUSIVE: Pape Habib Gueye hung out at Aberdeen casino as he was going ‘crazy’ at lack of action under Barry Robson

