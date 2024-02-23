Drunk carer abandoned disabled man at Inverurie country music festival

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Crime & Courts

Drunk carer abandoned disabled man at Inverurie country music festival

Rhona Duncan left the wheelchair-bound man on his own and was unremorseful when police questioned her, telling them: “Do you think I need this for £12 an hour?”

By David McPhee
Rhona Duncan admitted ill-treating and wilfully neglecting a man in her care. Image: Facebook/DC Thomson.
Rhona Duncan admitted ill-treating and wilfully neglecting a man in her care. Image: Facebook/DC Thomson.

A Highland carer took an elderly disabled man to a country music festival where she downed pints of wine and then abandoned him.

Rhona Duncan, 50, left the wheelchair-bound man on his own at the Thainstone Agricultural Centre music event then got drunk, acted “obnoxiously” and flirted with men, Aberdeen Sheriff Court was told.

Staff at the venue contacted police after they became concerned about the welfare of the man, who tearfully told officers he felt “uncared for”.

When police spoke to Duncan later that night she was unremorseful, telling them: “Do you think I need this for £12 an hour?”

In the dock, Duncan pleaded guilty to one charge of ill-treating or wilfully neglecting a person in her care by becoming intoxicated while working as a carer.

Poster for Thainstone 5 Country Music Festival.
Rhona Duncan took the man she was supposed to be caring for to the Thainstone 5 Country Music Festival.

Fiscal depute Peter Finnon told the court that on June 3 last year Duncan and the man, who is in his 60s, travelled from Dingwall to Aberdeenshire, where they checked into a hotel and went to the Thainstone 5 Country Music Festival.

At some point during the evening, members of the public became aware that Duncan had left the man alone at a table with people he didn’t know.

A member of the security staff was notified and she went to speak to Duncan, who was unsteady on her feet and carrying a pint-sized cup of wine.

Mr Finnon said the Thainstone worker thought Duncan was acting “obnoxiously” and was being “flirtatious with other males at the event”.

The security member was “very concerned” for the man’s welfare and continued to check on him throughout the night.

“She then felt it was necessary to contact the police where she reported her concern,” Mr Finnon said.

Man began crying as he believed he was somehow in trouble

“When police arrived and spoke to the complainer, he confided that he did not want to leave the event with Ms Duncan, who had left him for the majority of the night.

“Police then spoke to Ms Duncan, who denied that she had left him for most of the evening and claimed she had only had two glasses of wine.

“The man then repeated that he didn’t want to leave with Ms Duncan as he felt ‘uncared for’.”

Mr Finnon added that as police were speaking to him, the man began crying as he believed he was somehow in trouble over what had happened.

When police asked for Duncan’s mobile number, she discovered she had lost her phone, which was found 100 metres away in the car park at the festival.

Highland carer Rhona Duncan
Rhona Duncan admitted ill-treating and wilfully neglecting a man in her care. Image: Facebook/DC Thomson.

Carer Rhona Duncan was unremorseful

As the police drove Duncan back to her hotel they noted that she showed “no remorse” for her behaviour and repeatedly stated: “Do you think I need this for £12 an hour?”

Defence solicitor Alex Burn told the court his client “accepts her culpability” in relation to what happened that night.

“Ms Duncan accepts that she was away for more than half an hour, like she claimed that night,” he said.

“She had consumed a large quantity of alcohol and regrets it”.

Sheriff Robert Vaughn sentenced Duncan, of MacRae Grove, Dingwall, to a four-month structured deferred sentence in order for her to be of good behaviour.

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen as well as crime and breaking incidents, join our Facebook group.

More from Crime & Courts

Inverness Justice Centre
Jail for Liverpudlian dealer who blocked toilet when he tried to flush £20,000 of…
Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Man bit and threatened to kill police officers who interrupted house party
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Nightmare neighbour Donald Bain Picture shows; Nightmare neighbour Donald Bain dob 11/6/51. Inverness Sheriff Court. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; 16/01/2024
Unpaid work for ex-policeman who made threats and brandished knife
Inverness knife man Krzystof Andruczak wearing camouflage and a gas mask armed with a knife. He is now in hospital
Watchdog criticises police after Inverness firearms incident
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. CCTV of a woman police want to trace after a robbery at Keystore, Rosemount Viaduct on Thursday December 21 2023 Picture shows; CCTV of a woman police want to trace after a robbery at Keystore, Rosemount Viaduct on Thursday December 21 2023. N/A. Supplied by Police Scotland Date; Unknown
CCTV released in hunt for Aberdeen shop robber
Kevin Joseph admitted the offence when he appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson / Facebook
Dons fan made covert sex tape in pub toilets then showed pals on supporters…
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. SpinDrift Date; 22/02/2024 Aberdeen fan Neale Ross was cleared at Glasgow Sheriff Court of holding a banner that read ?Kill All Huns? at Ibrox during a game against Rangers involving his team Picture shows; SpinDrift Date; 22/02/2024 Aberdeen fan Neale Ross was cleared at Glasgow Sheriff Court of holding a banner that read ?Kill All Huns? at Ibrox during a game against Rangers involving his team. Glasgow Sheriff Court. SpinDrift Date; 22/02/2024
Dons fan cleared of holding offensive sectarian banner at Ibrox
Clifford Low, who was caught filming young girls on an Aberdeen bus
Charity tin thief caught filming young girls on Aberdeen bus
Someone holding a plastic sealed bag of M-cat which a dealer was caught with in Aberdeen
M-cat dealer claimed he was just sharing with friends at gig
Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Drink-driver crashed Jaguar at Aberdeen roundabout after boozy lunch