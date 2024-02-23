WATCH: Stand Three – Three Aberdeen FC fans discuss three big talking points

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

WATCH: Stand Three – Three Aberdeen FC fans discuss three big talking points

The first episode of our new Aberdeen FC fans round-table show features Beth Wallace, the ABZ Football Podcast's Gavin J Baxter and Red Tinted Glasses' Calum Wright.

Ryan Cryle By Ryan Cryle

Stand Three, The Press and Journal’s brand new Aberdeen FC fans-led discussion show, is out now – with our debut episode exploring top-four hopes, Pape Habib Gueye’s loan exit and the profile supporters expect from the next permanent Dons manager.

The ABZ Football Podcast’s Gavin J Baxter, Red Tinted Glasses’ Calum Wright and Original 106 FM’s Aberdeen-daft presenter Beth Wallace are the three Reds’ fans making up our inaugural panel and give their views on those three big talking points.

Ryan Cryle, joint-sports editor of The Press and Journal and Evening Express, is the episode’s host.

What is Stand Three?

Stand Three (a play on Aberdeen FC’s ‘stand free’ motto) is our new Dons round-table web show, where we will give three fans the chance to air their views on the three big Aberdeen talking points each month.

Interested in taking part in the next episode? Get in touch at ryan.cryle@pressandjournal.co.uk

