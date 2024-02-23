WATCH: Stand Three – Three Aberdeen FC fans discuss three big talking points

Stand Three, The Press and Journal’s brand new Aberdeen FC fans-led discussion show, is out now – with our debut episode exploring top-four hopes, Pape Habib Gueye’s loan exit and the profile supporters expect from the next permanent Dons manager.

The ABZ Football Podcast’s Gavin J Baxter, Red Tinted Glasses’ Calum Wright and Original 106 FM’s Aberdeen-daft presenter Beth Wallace are the three Reds’ fans making up our inaugural panel and give their views on those three big talking points.

Ryan Cryle, joint-sports editor of The Press and Journal and Evening Express, is the episode’s host.

What is Stand Three?

Stand Three (a play on Aberdeen FC’s ‘stand free’ motto) is our new Dons round-table web show, where we will give three fans the chance to air their views on the three big Aberdeen talking points each month.

Interested in taking part in the next episode? Get in touch at ryan.cryle@pressandjournal.co.uk