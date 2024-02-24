Patient who was unhappy with his treatment assaulted Aberdeen dentist

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Crime & Courts

Patient who was unhappy with his treatment assaulted Aberdeen dentist

Iqbal Hussain, 44, assaulted the man on two separate occasions, Aberdeen Sheriff Court was told

By Reporter
The case called at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
The case called at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.

An Aberdeen man who tracked down and repeatedly attacked his dentist because he was unhappy with his teeth has avoided going to prison.

Iqbal Hussain, 44, assaulted the man on two separate occasions after becoming upset over the quality of treatment he got, Aberdeen Sheriff Court was told.

The 44-year-old first punched the dentist as he ate a sandwich at Pret a Manger and then struck again almost two months later on Union Street.

Fiscal depute Peter Finnon told the court that at around 1pm on November 10 2022, the dentist was having lunch with a colleague at the coffee shop when Hussain entered.

He walked over and immediately began berating the dentist about the quality of treatment he had received.

The dentist and his colleague told Hussain they didn’t want to speak to him and asked him to leave the cafe.

Hussain then punched the dentist on the left-hand side of his face and walked out.

Police were contacted and Hussain was arrested.

Second attack within months

At around 1.15pm on January 30 last year, the dentist was outside Starbucks on Union Street with another colleague when they became aware of Hussain walking close by.

“The complainer tried to make no eye contact with Mr Hussain,” Mr Finnon said.

“But it became clear that Mr Hussain was not trying to avoid him and, when they passed each other, Mr Hussain lifted his arm and struck the complainer to the groin with his open hand.

“As a result, all parties stopped and faced one another.”

Police were once again contacted and they arrested Hussain, who stated that he was “not trying to cause harm” and had “just had his hand out like that”.

Appearing in the dock, Hussain pleaded guilty to two charges of assault.

Sheriff imposes supervision

Defence solicitor Jenny Logan told the court that her client “accepted that his actions would have caused concern to the complainer”.

She also advised that Hussain was willing to pay compensation to his dentist.

However, Sheriff Robert Vaughn disagreed, stating that he did not think just drawing a line under the matter would be an appropriate disposal.

He told Hussain: “I have taken into account the circumstances of these offences and there’s an unusual aspect to this case.

“I think the appropriate disposal is a community order with supervision from a social worker.”

As an alternative to custody, Sheriff Vaughn made Hussain, of Powis Crescent, Aberdeen, subject to a community payback order with supervision for 12 months and ordered him to carry out 200 hours of unpaid work.

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen as well as crime and breaking incidents, join our Facebook group.

More from Crime & Courts

The case called at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Man who bought alcohol for care home absconder given chance to avoid prison
The case called at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Drunk carer abandoned disabled man at Inverurie country music festival
The case called at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Jail for Liverpudlian dealer who blocked toilet when he tried to flush £20,000 of…
Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Man bit and threatened to kill police officers who interrupted house party
The case called at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Unpaid work for ex-policeman who made threats and brandished knife
Inverness knife man Krzystof Andruczak wearing camouflage and a gas mask armed with a knife. He is now in hospital
Watchdog criticises police after Inverness firearms incident
The case called at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
CCTV released in hunt for Aberdeen shop robber
The case called at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Dons fan made covert sex tape in pub toilets then showed pals on supporters…
The case called at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Dons fan cleared of holding offensive sectarian banner at Ibrox
Clifford Low, who was caught filming young girls on an Aberdeen bus
Charity tin thief caught filming young girls on Aberdeen bus