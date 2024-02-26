Man breached bail to go to Rome for Travis Scott gig

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Man breached bail to go to Rome for Travis Scott gig

Elliot Small had been ordered by a court to stay within his home address between the hours of 6pm and 6am daily but flouted it to see his favourite rapper.

By Danny McKay
Travis Scott. Image: Shutterstock
Travis Scott. Image: Shutterstock

A Huntly man has been handed unpaid work for breaching his bail order curfew – to go to a “once-in-a-lifetime” music gig in Rome.

Elliot Small was ordered to stay within his home address between the hours of 6pm and 6am daily as part of a bail condition imposed at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.

But the 22-year-old defied the courts by jetting off to Italy to see his favourite rapper Travis Scott.

Small pled guilty to breaching the curfew condition on “various occasions” between June 15 and August 8 last year.

Doing his best to explain his client’s actions, defence agent George Mathers told the court this was Travis Scott’s first concert in five years.

‘If you breach this, there will be no alternative to imprisonment’

He said: “This was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity and he couldn’t resist the temptation to go.”

However, Sheriff Rhona Wark warned Small: “Up until now, you have shown utter disregard for the court.”

She ordered Small, of Clashmach View, Huntly, to be supervised for a year and complete 80 hours of unpaid work.

Sheriff Wark added: “If you breach this, there will be no alternative to imprisonment.”

