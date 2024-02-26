Man breached bail to go to Rome for Travis Scott gig

A Huntly man has been handed unpaid work for breaching his bail order curfew – to go to a “once-in-a-lifetime” music gig in Rome.

Elliot Small was ordered to stay within his home address between the hours of 6pm and 6am daily as part of a bail condition imposed at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.

But the 22-year-old defied the courts by jetting off to Italy to see his favourite rapper Travis Scott.

Small pled guilty to breaching the curfew condition on “various occasions” between June 15 and August 8 last year.

Doing his best to explain his client’s actions, defence agent George Mathers told the court this was Travis Scott’s first concert in five years.

‘If you breach this, there will be no alternative to imprisonment’

He said: “This was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity and he couldn’t resist the temptation to go.”

However, Sheriff Rhona Wark warned Small: “Up until now, you have shown utter disregard for the court.”

She ordered Small, of Clashmach View, Huntly, to be supervised for a year and complete 80 hours of unpaid work.

Sheriff Wark added: “If you breach this, there will be no alternative to imprisonment.”

