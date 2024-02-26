Victorian Market: Redshank ready to serve up burgers and shakes in business expansion

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Inverness

Victorian Market: Redshank ready to serve up burgers and shakes in business expansion

Burger and milkshake business will soon accompany their popular seafood counter in the Inverness venue.

By John Ross
CR0047153 John Ross, Inverness. Anne Marie and Jamie Ross of The Redshank who are increasing their offering by opening another food outlet in the Inverness Victorian Market. 26th February '24 Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
CR0047153 John Ross, Inverness. Anne Marie and Jamie Ross of The Redshank who are increasing their offering by opening another food outlet in the Inverness Victorian Market. 26th February '24 Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Soon after opening a permanent food business in the Victorian Market last year, the people behind The Redshank were planning a second helping.

And in a couple of weeks they will open a new unit in the ever-expanding food hall in Inverness city centre.

The Mart will be a burger and milkshakes outlet alongside The Redshank’s popular seafood business.

Company has ‘grown arms and legs’ in six years

Due to open in the second week of March, it marks the latest development of the company that started just six years ago selling by the roadside in a 2m x 3m trailer.

Since then the business has “grown arms and legs”, according to owners Jamie and Ann Marie Ross.

They will now employ 11 full-time and six seasonal staff in the two market units, a production kitchen and seasonal pitch at Inverness Marina.

The new unit is due to open in the second wee of March. Image Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

The Redshank moved into a permanent spot in the Victorian Market food hall in April 2023.

Jamie said: “We decided we were going to try for a second unit pretty quickly after moving in.

“The Victorian Market was very busy during the summer, so we felt if we don’t do it somebody else will.

“We have had great success over the last year and thought we better grab another unit when we could as they were going quickly.”

Ann Marie adds: “We could see the potential in the market and it’s good to see it growing.

New business prompted by success of burgers

“It’s not just the food, it’s also the building. We can draw people in and let them see a part of the history of Inverness.

“Our thinking is ‘if you build it they will come’ and hopefully people will come.”

The idea for the second unit stems from the success of burgers on the trailer menu, including the popular Mull cheddar smoked bacon and Garlic mayo version.

It will be on the market unit’s menu along with venison and chicken burgers.

“We tried a few burgers and every time we put them on customers said how much they liked them”, said Ann Marie.

Jamie and Ann Marie started the business in 2018. Image<br />Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

“Some people were coming back two or three times a week just for the burgers.

“Jamie and the boys have perfected the recipe over the last couple of years in the trailer.

“We use local ingredients with a tried and tested recipe. People already understand the quality of the product they get from The Redshank and we are building on that.”

So is even further growth planned for the business?

“We’ll open this one and see where we go from here”, says Ann Marie. “But you can never say never.”

Improved diversity in food hall

Victorian Market manager Cameron Macfarlane welcomed the new outlet.

He said: “It shows the faith The Redshank has in the Victorian Market to open a new unit.

“They have been really successful and for them to start a new brand in the market is great for us.

“It’s something new that we don’t already have here which adds to the diversity of the food hall.”

Are you interested in all the latest news and updates from Inverness? Why not join our  Facebook group.

   

More from Inverness

Officers and railway staff descended on the scene this morning.
'No suspicious circumstances' surrounding death of man on train tracks near Inverness
Post Thumbnail
Weekend court roll – a callous conman and a danger dog attack
To go with story by Jenni Gee. Stephen Dick admitted harbouring a child who had absconded. Picture shows; Stephen Dick. N/A. Supplied by David Love / Facebook Date; Unknown
Man who bought alcohol for care home absconder given chance to avoid prison
Sarah Ferguson and Duncan Henderson pictured with their son Luke.
Neighbours slam 'dreadful' floodlights plan for Inverness tennis courts
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Nightmare neighbour Donald Bain Picture shows; Nightmare neighbour Donald Bain dob 11/6/51. Inverness Sheriff Court. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; 16/01/2024
Unpaid work for ex-policeman who made threats and brandished knife
Inverness knife man Krzystof Andruczak wearing camouflage and a gas mask armed with a knife. He is now in hospital
Watchdog criticises police after Inverness firearms incident
Through traffic would be banned in Academy Street under the plans
Academy Street: Controversial Inverness traffic plan faces court challenge from shopping centre
Screenshot of B9177 from Google Maps
Three men in hospital with serious injuries after Inverness crash
Image: DC Thomson.
Update: Missing Inverness man traced 'safe and well'
Train death
Person dies on train tracks near Inverness as Far North line reopens

Conversation