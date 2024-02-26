Victorian Market: Redshank ready to serve up burgers and shakes in business expansion

Soon after opening a permanent food business in the Victorian Market last year, the people behind The Redshank were planning a second helping.

And in a couple of weeks they will open a new unit in the ever-expanding food hall in Inverness city centre.

The Mart will be a burger and milkshakes outlet alongside The Redshank’s popular seafood business.

Company has ‘grown arms and legs’ in six years

Due to open in the second week of March, it marks the latest development of the company that started just six years ago selling by the roadside in a 2m x 3m trailer.

Since then the business has “grown arms and legs”, according to owners Jamie and Ann Marie Ross.

They will now employ 11 full-time and six seasonal staff in the two market units, a production kitchen and seasonal pitch at Inverness Marina.

The Redshank moved into a permanent spot in the Victorian Market food hall in April 2023.

Jamie said: “We decided we were going to try for a second unit pretty quickly after moving in.

“The Victorian Market was very busy during the summer, so we felt if we don’t do it somebody else will.

“We have had great success over the last year and thought we better grab another unit when we could as they were going quickly.”

Ann Marie adds: “We could see the potential in the market and it’s good to see it growing.

New business prompted by success of burgers

“It’s not just the food, it’s also the building. We can draw people in and let them see a part of the history of Inverness.

“Our thinking is ‘if you build it they will come’ and hopefully people will come.”

The idea for the second unit stems from the success of burgers on the trailer menu, including the popular Mull cheddar smoked bacon and Garlic mayo version.

It will be on the market unit’s menu along with venison and chicken burgers.

“We tried a few burgers and every time we put them on customers said how much they liked them”, said Ann Marie.

“Some people were coming back two or three times a week just for the burgers.

“Jamie and the boys have perfected the recipe over the last couple of years in the trailer.

“We use local ingredients with a tried and tested recipe. People already understand the quality of the product they get from The Redshank and we are building on that.”

So is even further growth planned for the business?

“We’ll open this one and see where we go from here”, says Ann Marie. “But you can never say never.”

Improved diversity in food hall

Victorian Market manager Cameron Macfarlane welcomed the new outlet.

He said: “It shows the faith The Redshank has in the Victorian Market to open a new unit.

“They have been really successful and for them to start a new brand in the market is great for us.

“It’s something new that we don’t already have here which adds to the diversity of the food hall.”

