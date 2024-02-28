Roads ban for 103mph A9 speeder

A driver caught doing more than 100mph on the A9 has been banned from the roads for six months.

Jordan Grant’s blue Volkswagen Golf was clocked doing 103mph at Delny Muir north of Invergordon on a stretch of road with a 60mph speed limit.

When stopped he told officers he was “rushing home” to help his mother with his brother.

Grant, 26, appeared at Tain Sheriff Court to admit a speeding charge in relation to the incident on January 12 last year.

Fiscal depute Naomi Duffy-Welsh told the court that Jordan Grant’s blue VW Golf was spotted by police carrying out static speed checks on the A9 at Delny on January 12 last year.

She said: “At 6.55pm they observed a blue Volkswagen Golf travelling southbound. They formed the view that the vehicle was travelling in excess of the speed limit.”

A9 speeder was doing 103mph

The fiscal depute told Sheriff Neil Wilson the officers’ suspicions were confirmed when speed detection equipment gave a reading of 103mph.

Ms Duffy-Welsh said that officers stopped the vehicle and spoke to the driver who “stated that he was rushing home to asses his mother with his brother”

The court heard that the weather was fine and dry and traffic light at the time of the offence.

Solicitor Rory Gowans, for Grant, told the court his client is a welder who travels “all over the world for work” but whose job would not be jeopardised by the conviction.

‘Far too fast’

He explained that Grant – who already had six penalty points on his licence – had been reacting to a “family emergency” at the time of the offence and added: “This is far too fast and he apologises for that.”

Sheriff Neil Wilson told Grant, of Teaninnich Paddock, Alness: “Given your previous conviction and more importantly your speed at the time disqualification is inevitable”

He banned Grant from the roads for six months and ordered him to pay a fine of £790.