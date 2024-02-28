Roads ban for 103mph A9 speeder

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Roads ban for 103mph A9 speeder

Jordan Grant was clocked doing 43mph over the speed limit on the A9 north of Invergordon.

By Jenni Gee
The case called at Tain Sheriff Court.
The case called at Tain Sheriff Court.

A driver caught doing more than 100mph on the A9 has been banned from the roads for six months.

Jordan Grant’s blue Volkswagen Golf was clocked doing 103mph at Delny Muir north of Invergordon on a stretch of road with a 60mph speed limit.

When stopped he told officers he was “rushing home” to help his mother with his brother.

Grant, 26, appeared at Tain Sheriff Court to admit a speeding charge in relation to the incident on January 12 last year.

Fiscal depute Naomi Duffy-Welsh told the court that Jordan Grant’s blue VW Golf was spotted by police carrying out static speed checks on the A9 at Delny on January 12 last year.

She said: “At 6.55pm they observed a blue Volkswagen Golf travelling southbound. They formed the view that the vehicle was travelling in excess of the speed limit.”

A9 speeder was doing 103mph

The fiscal depute told Sheriff Neil Wilson the officers’ suspicions were confirmed when speed detection equipment gave a reading of 103mph.

Ms Duffy-Welsh said that officers stopped the vehicle and spoke to the driver who “stated that he was rushing home to asses his mother with his brother”

The court heard that the weather was fine and dry and traffic light at the time of the offence.

Solicitor Rory Gowans, for Grant, told the court his client is a welder who travels “all over the world for work” but whose job would not be jeopardised by the conviction.

‘Far too fast’

He explained that Grant – who already had six penalty points on his licence – had been reacting to a “family emergency” at the time of the offence and added: “This is far too fast and he apologises for that.”

Sheriff Neil Wilson told Grant, of Teaninnich Paddock, Alness: “Given your previous conviction and more importantly your speed at the time disqualification is inevitable”

He banned Grant from the roads for six months and ordered him to pay a fine of £790.

