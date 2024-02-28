Liz Cameron: More taxes are the last thing our businesses need

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Liz Cameron: More taxes are the last thing our businesses need

With a general-election looming, political parties must tip the balance in favour of entrepreneurship, job creation and investment.

Liz Cameron, chief executive of the Scottish Chambers of Commerce.
Liz Cameron, chief executive of the Scottish Chambers of Commerce. Image: Mhairi Edwards
By Liz Cameron

Taxation conversations are dominating boardrooms across Scotland in a way not seen for years.

We don’t have to look far to understand why businesses and citizens are voicing concerns more publicly over increasing tax burdens.

The latest Scottish Chambers of Commerce business tracker reported tax as one of the leading concerns among businesses throughout the country. So what is driving this?

Let’s take Westminster. Quite simply, this has been the biggest tax-raising parliament since records began, resulting in historically high levels of UK tax revenues.

UK tax take up four percentage points since last general-election

Current forecasts show taxes will amount to around 37% of national income, compared to 33% at the time of the last general-election – that’s an increase of £100 billion, or £3,500 extra per household.

What has contributed to this major shift?

Well, the main rate of corporation tax was changed from 19% to 25% and a new levy on the profits of energy companies was introduced.

Freezes to various income tax and national insurance thresholds have also played their part.

Counting the cost of Covid

These policy changes mean the overall level of taxation will increase by more over this parliament than under any previous government since records began in the 1950s.

The Covid-19 pandemic represented the most significant public spending interventions and economic inertia most of us have ever experienced, and certainly not seen since the Second World War. This has been a major factor behind some of the decisions on tax.

But, digging further, this attribution only explains some of the tax rises. In reality, tax increases are linked to the UK Government’s penchant for higher spending on areas such as the National Health Service.

NHS operating theatre.
Ever-growing pressure on the NHS requires more government cash.

Manifesto commitments come with a price tag and this is already playing out in the political debate.

For example, the Conservative Party in its 2019 manifesto pledged to “review alcohol duty to ensure our tax system is supporting Scottish whisky”.

But it instead went on to hit the industry with a 10.1% tax rise in last year’s Spring Budget, growing the tax burden to 73% of the average bottle.

Sherry barrels lined up to be filled with whisky.
The tax burden on whisky-makers has gone up, not down. Image: Shutterstock/Kevin Standage

The Labour Party has rolled back on its £28bn green pledge which has been met by frustration from campaigners.

And the party’s intention to increase the rate of the windfall tax (energy profits levy) and hence the overall tax take on producers from 75% to 78% has been met with anger from businesses.

Cross-border tax disparity

From a Holyrood perspective, the dust has not quite yet settled from the December Budget. Largely viewed as anti-business, the first minister’s prospectus has widened the tax disparity between Scottish and UK taxpayers.

For example, someone earning £100,000 in Scotland will pay £3,346 more than taxpayers elsewhere in the UK. The divergence is no longer minor but material, and has the unfortunate byproduct of feeding the narrative that Scotland is becoming an uncompetitive place to do business.

Half of Scots feel Scotland does not have a good policy environment for business.”

This is a view which is not just coming from businesses but, concerningly, also shared by the public.

A recent poll by Survation/True North claimed half of Scots feel Scotland does not have a good policy environment for business.

The concerns are completely valid. On top of increasing personal taxation for Scots workers, the retail sector north of the border is in line to potentially face a new tax.

A single paragraph tucked away in the Scottish Budget revealed ministers are considering whether to reintroduce a business rate surtax for retailers.

Cropped photo of young man wearing denim shirt paying debit card in cafe, while waiter holds payment terminal.
Retailers are being clobbered. Image: Shutterstock

This is a major concern and would add more costs to retailers at a time when the sector is already battling with challenges including struggling footfall, high energy bills and suppressed consumer spend.

A new surtax would come on top of an already onerous rates burden.

Many retailers already pay more than for comparable premises down south. A new levy would be wholly at odds with the Scottish Government’s pledge to “maintain a competitive non-domestic rates regime” and to “use business rates to boost business”.

Tax trajectory ‘concerning’

Of course, all governments have their priorities and choices to make.

Politicians will tell us that, although overall taxation in the UK is high by historical standards, compared to other developed countries, we are generally ranked in the middle of taxation league tables, with Denmark leading the pack. However, the trajectory is concerning.

A sign outside a Polling Station on election day in the UK.
Voters will go to the polls in a general-election later this year. Image: Shutterstock

With a general-election fast approaching, political parties must tip the balance in favour of entrepreneurship, job creation and investment, not more regulation and higher taxes.

Given the public and business community share concerns about Scotland’s declining competitiveness, now is the time to change the narrative and restore our reputation as an entrepreneurial and business-friendly nation.

Liz Cameron is chief executive of the Scottish Chambers of Commerce.

