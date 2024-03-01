Teen fined over late night Nairn street assault

A teenager has been fined over his part in a late night street assault in Nairn.

Travis Abbott, 19, kicked a man and knocked him to the ground on High Street Brae.

His solicitor said Abbott had “done a lot of growing up” since the incident in November 2022.

Abbott appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court to admit a single charge of assault in relation to the attack.

The court heard that the teenager was with others when they targeted their victim at around 1am on November 27 2022.

Fiscal depute Shamielah Ghafar told the court: “The accused part was in relation to kicking [the complainer] on the body. He was seen to have knocked him to the ground.”

Solicitor Rory Gowans, for Abbott, told the court his client had been only 17 at the time of the offence.

He said: “It was not started by Mr Abbott, but he did allow himself to become involved in it; he became involved to the extent he had now pled guilty to.”

Mr Gowans added: “He has done quite a bit of growing up since December 2022.”

Sheriff Ian Cruickshank fined Abbott £290.