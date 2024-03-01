Teen fined over late night Nairn street assault

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Crime & Courts

Teen fined over late night Nairn street assault

Travis Abbott kicked a man and knocked him to the ground on High Street Brae in the early hours of a Sunday morning.

By Jenni Gee
The case called at Inverness Sheriff Court.
The case called at Inverness Sheriff Court.

A teenager has been fined over his part in a late night street assault in Nairn.

Travis Abbott, 19, kicked a man and knocked him to the ground on High Street Brae.

His solicitor said Abbott had “done a lot of growing up” since the incident in November 2022.

Abbott appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court to admit a single charge of assault in relation to the attack.

The court heard that the teenager was with others when they targeted their victim at around 1am on November 27 2022.

Fiscal depute Shamielah Ghafar told the court: “The accused part was in relation to kicking [the complainer] on the body. He was seen to have knocked him to the ground.”

Solicitor Rory Gowans, for Abbott, told the court his client had been only 17 at the time of the offence.

He said: “It was not started by Mr Abbott, but he did allow himself to become involved in it; he became involved to the extent he had now pled guilty to.”

Mr Gowans added: “He has done quite a bit of growing up since December 2022.”

Sheriff Ian Cruickshank fined Abbott £290.

 

 

More from Crime & Courts

The case called at Inverness Sheriff Court.
Dad of baby in M-cat death trial flees court after being asked about his…
The case called at Inverness Sheriff Court.
Man who assaulted Nairn 81-year-old told he is lucky his victim wasn't killed
The case called at Inverness Sheriff Court.
Former Shetland teacher found guilty of molesting six boys in classroom
The case called at Inverness Sheriff Court.
Drug addict found guilty of murdering former Alness man
The case called at Inverness Sheriff Court.
Fabrication firm fined after employee loses fingers in machinery
The case called at Inverness Sheriff Court.
'Careless' new driver lost control while overtaking on wet A9
The case called at Inverness Sheriff Court.
Man jailed over 'act of thuggery' assault in Aberdeen city centre
The case called at Inverness Sheriff Court.
Married predator followed and sexually assaulted female clubber in Aberdeen city centre
The case called at Inverness Sheriff Court.
Former Shetland teacher on trial for sex offences says six boys are lying
The case called at Inverness Sheriff Court.
Accused mum lied to police about snorting drugs on the day baby son died,…