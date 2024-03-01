Inverness malting site expansion to cost ‘tens of millions’

Tens of millions of pounds will be spent at an Inverness malting operation as it seeks to increase capacity.

Bairds Malt said it the new investment is in addition to Project Angel which was completed last year and added 79,000 tonnes of malt capacity.

The firm, which operates four sites across the UK, is now looking to add a further 57,000 tonnes per annum in Inverness by early 2027.

The project will see a new building which will share the existing kiln at the Longman Road site.

The next step in Bairds Malt Inverness project

UK general manager Richard Broadbent said the new phase of the project has always been part of its plans.

Mr Broadbent said: “Less than a year ago we completed Project Angel, our new maltings build in Inverness.

“We always considered this phase one and installed a significant proportion of the onsite infrastructure to one day bring phase two to life.

“Now with the support of Malteries Soufflet, we’re bringing phase two to fruition.”

Mr Broadbent also believes customers are keen for a quality and sustainable approach.

He added: “Our customers have been very clear with their aspirations for any malting capacity expansion in Scotland.

“It needs to be both quality and sustainability focused. We have always had a robust barley procurement strategy in Scotland.

“And aim to incorporate additional renewable energy to align with Malteries Soufflet’s carbon emission targets for 2030.”

Bairds Malt said it remains committed to grow its Scottish malting barley procurement in Inverness.

It also aims to ensure ample supply to meet the requirements of this further capacity expansion.

Homegrown Highland success

Mr Broadbent said the firm recognises the supply of quality UK malt is at the heart of success for the Scottish distilling industry.

He said: “While we celebrate the success of Scotch being enjoyed around the world, we are particularly proud of our growers and malting team.

“Who play a key part in that story beginning right here in the Highlands, with UK barley a key character.”

Guillame Coutare is the managing director of Malteries Soufflet, which owns Bairds Malt’s parent company.

He said: “This project is our first in our growth plan for the combined global malting business and will be the flagship facility for our combined UK business going forward.”