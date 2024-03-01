Inverness malting site expansion to cost ‘tens of millions’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Inverness malting site expansion to cost ‘tens of millions’

Bairds Malt said the investment shows its commitment to Inverness and the company's growth ambitions.

By Alex Banks
Bairds Malt says the expansion at Inverness will add a further 57,000 tonnes of capacity. Image: Bairds Malt
Bairds Malt says the expansion at Inverness will add a further 57,000 tonnes of capacity. Image: Bairds Malt

Tens of millions of pounds will be spent at an Inverness malting operation as it seeks to increase capacity.

Bairds Malt said it the new investment is in addition to Project Angel which was completed last year and added 79,000 tonnes of malt capacity.

The firm, which operates four sites across the UK, is now looking to add a further 57,000 tonnes per annum in Inverness by early 2027.

The project will see a new building which will share the existing kiln at the Longman Road site.

The next step in Bairds Malt Inverness project

UK general manager Richard Broadbent said the new phase of the project has always been part of its plans.

Mr Broadbent said: “Less than a year ago we completed Project Angel, our new maltings build in Inverness.

“We always considered this phase one and installed a significant proportion of the onsite infrastructure to one day bring phase two to life.

“Now with the support of Malteries Soufflet, we’re bringing phase two to fruition.”

Mr Broadbent also believes customers are keen for a quality and sustainable approach.

Richard Broadbent, vice president of United Malt and UK general manager; Mark Kent, chief executive of the Scotch Whisky Association and Tiago Darocha, COO of United Malt, in Inverness.
Richard Broadbent, vice president of United Malt and UK general manager; Mark Kent, chief executive of the Scotch Whisky Association and Tiago Darocha, COO of United Malt, in Inverness. Image: Bairds Malt

He added: “Our customers have been very clear with their aspirations for any malting capacity expansion in Scotland.

“It needs to be both quality and sustainability focused. We have always had a robust barley procurement strategy in Scotland.

“And aim to incorporate additional renewable energy to align with Malteries Soufflet’s carbon emission targets for 2030.”

Bairds Malt said it remains committed to grow its Scottish malting barley procurement in Inverness.

It also aims to ensure ample supply to meet the requirements of this further capacity expansion.

Homegrown Highland success

Mr Broadbent said the firm recognises the supply of quality UK malt is at the heart of success for the Scottish distilling industry.

He said: “While we celebrate the success of Scotch being enjoyed around the world, we are particularly proud of our growers and malting team.

“Who play a key part in that story beginning right here in the Highlands, with UK barley a key character.”

Guillame Coutare is the managing director of Malteries Soufflet, which owns Bairds Malt’s parent company.

He said: “This project is our first in our growth plan for the combined global malting business and will be the flagship facility for our combined UK business going forward.”

