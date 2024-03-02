Ban for Dingwall man found slumped in car outside his work with needle and methadone

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Crime & Courts

Ban for Dingwall man found slumped in car outside his work with needle and methadone

Lewis Cameron was shaken awake by colleagues and told them he was not intending to drive.

By Jenni Gee
Lewis Cameron was sentenced at Inverness Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Lewis Cameron was sentenced at Inverness Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson

A man who was found slumped in the front seat of his car with a syringe in his hand has been banned from the roads for six months.

Lewis Cameron had completed a shift at work when colleagues spotted him in the vehicle on Craig Road, Dingwall.

When they shook him awake he handed over the keys to the vehicle and told them he had not been planning to drive.

Cameron, 44, appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court for sentencing having pled guilty by letter to a charge of being in charge of a vehicle whilst unfit through drink or drugs.

He also admitted possession of the class A drug methadone.

Fiscal depute Emily Hood told the court: “Mr Cameron had arrived that day at work and completed the shift as normal.

“Around 3pm staff walked past his vehicle and noticed he was in the front seat of his vehicle.

“His extended left arm was holding a syringe, which had a bent needle at the end.”

When Cameron did not initially respond to them, the witnesses shook him awake.

‘Heavily sweating’ with ‘slurred speech’

He was “heavily sweating” and his “speech was slurred”.

“He handed over the vehicle keys and told them he was not intending to drive,” Ms Hood told Sheriff Gary Aitken.

Police had been made aware and when they arrived a search recovered a bottle from Cameron’s pocket.

“The accused said it was methadone. It was not prescribed to him,” Ms Hood said.

Subsequent testing revealed that Cameron was above the legal drug limit.

Cameron, of Wards Drive, Muir of Ord, appeared without legal representation.

He told Sheriff Gary Aitken that his licence had been revoked by the DVLA in the interim.

Sheriff Aitken fined Cameron £520 and issued him with 10 penalty points – which resulted in a six-month disqualification under the totting-up procedure.

 

More from Crime & Courts

Developers are eyeing up land off the Esplanade to create an Aberdeen beach holiday park.
Man's 'love affair' with cars on rocks as he's banned for 78mph danger-driving
Lewis Cameron was sentenced at Inverness Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Mum's alleged drug dealing 'polluted' home where baby died, jury told
Lewis Cameron was sentenced at Inverness Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Pillar of Highland community hid 'depraved' desire for children
Lewis Cameron was sentenced at Inverness Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Aberdeen voyeur set up hidden camera to film colleague getting undressed
Lewis Cameron was sentenced at Inverness Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Court hearing to begin fatal accident inquiry into Highland nursery teacher's lorry death
Collage of Keith Rollinson and flowers on Elgin bus station bench.
Union's 15 demands to improve safety after Elgin bus station death
Lewis Cameron was sentenced at Inverness Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Inverness mum who sold cannabis told dealing is 'not the ideal family business'
Lewis Cameron was sentenced at Inverness Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Teen fined over late night Nairn street assault
Lewis Cameron was sentenced at Inverness Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Dad of baby in M-cat death trial flees court after being asked about his…
Lewis Cameron was sentenced at Inverness Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Man who assaulted Nairn 81-year-old told he is lucky his victim wasn't killed