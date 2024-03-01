Pillar of Highland community hid ‘depraved’ desire for children

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Pillar of Highland community hid ‘depraved’ desire for children

Fort William charity volunteer Alexander Farquhar, 65, amassed more than 20,000 indecent images on his computer.

By David Love
Alexander Farquhar smiled as he left Inverness Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Alexander Farquhar smiled as he left Inverness Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson

A Fort William charity volunteer has been unmasked as a paedophile after he was caught with more than 20,000 indecent images on his computer.

Alexander Farquhar was caught with 20,514 still images and 155 videos, which he admitted downloading to his computer between January 2010 and June 2020.

Sheriff Gary Aitken said had been “narrowly persuaded” not to jail the 65-year-old because he believed a sex offenders rehabilitation programme would help him appreciate “the depths” of his “depravity”.

Inverness Sheriff Court was told police received intelligence about Farquhar’s illegal activities in his Lundavra Road home and seized all his internet-enabled devices.

Of the 20,514 still images and 155 videos, the majority were in the lowest category of obscenity, which largely covers erotic posing without sexual activity.

‘Looking at indecent images of children is not a harmless hobby’

Sheriff Aitken criticised Farquhar for his attitude towards his offending as he seemed to lack understanding of the effect on the children.

Defence solicitor advocate Clare Russell said: “He is involved in charitable work in the local area but not involving children.

“He is not in a position to give a satisfactory explanation. He started looking at adult pornography and then went down a rabbit hole to this.

“He clearly requires the Moving Forward Making Changes programme (rehabilitation and education for sex offenders).”

Sheriff Aitken replied: “It is a very large number.”

He told Farquhar: “Sitting in your home looking at indecent images of children is not a harmless hobby.

“It involves making money out of you and perpetuating the catastrophic abuse of children.

“The programme may make you realise that the depths of your depravity is wrong.”

The sheriff told Farquhar that he could send him to prison for a long period but had been “narrowly persuaded” to place him on the Moving Forward Making Changes programme in the hope that it would make him realise the impact his offending has on children and stop him doing it.

He added that he may just come out of a prison sentence and carry on what he was doing.

Farquhar was sentenced to the maximum 300 hours of unpaid community work, and placed for three years under social work supervision and on the sex offenders register for the same period.

