Thurso pubgoer ordered to pay fancy dress reveller £2,000 after unprovoked sexual assault

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Crime & Courts

Thurso pubgoer ordered to pay fancy dress reveller £2,000 after unprovoked sexual assault

Michael Foubister, 45, narrowly avoided prison after the Halloween weekend assault.

By Reporter
The case called at Wick Sheriff Court.
The case called at Wick Sheriff Court.

A man who carried out a serious sexual assault on a woman in a Thurso pub and boasted about it soon after has narrowly avoided a jail sentence.

Michael Foubister, 45, was instead ordered to carry out 300 hours of unpaid community work.

He must also pay his victim – who was left distressed and in tears after the incident – compensation of £2,000.

The assault, which the accused admitted on indictment, occurred at Thurso’s Commercial Bar, on October 29 2022.

Wick Sheriff Court heard the woman had initially gone to a fancy dress party in Wick as it was Halloween weekend.

Victim shaken by attack

She later ended up at the Commercial Bar with two friends and they sat at a table.

Foubister was sitting next to her when he assaulted her.

Fiscal David Barclay said that a witness, seated opposite, saw Foubister’s hand move down towards the woman’s leg but couldn’t see how the assault progressed because of the position of the table.

The accused was overheard remarking on what he had done.

Mr Barclay said that after the incident, the victim approached a former teacher at a nearby table.

He continued: “[The woman] complained that she had been bothered by the accused but did not expand further then.  The former teacher took the woman outside when she revealed what had gone on.”

The victim was described as “very distressed”, “shaky” and “crying”.

‘I thought it was consensual’

Foubister was a stranger to the woman but she identified him from CCTV footage, which showed he had been in the bar at the time.

When interviewed by police officers, Foubister, of The Yard, Hallum Road, Forss, admitted: “Yes, it was me, I thought it was consensual.”

During a further interview under caution, however, he repeated a “no comment’ response to additional questions.

Fiona MacDonald appealed to Sheriff Neil Wilson not to impose a custodial sentence and to consider unpaid community work as a direct alternative.

The solicitor continued: “Mr Foubister has great difficulty in understanding his behaviour on the night in question.”

‘I will have no hesitation in sending you to prison’

Sheriff Wilson, who saw a background report and a victim statement, told the accused that he had pleaded guilty to “a very serious matter”.

Sheriff Wilson said he also took into account that Foubister was remorseful along with his relative lack of previous offending and added: “I am persuaded, only just, that prison would not be appropriate.”

Referring to a good conduct element in the sentence imposed, the sheriff warned Foubister, who will be under supervision: “If you breach the order in any way, the case will be recalled and I will have no hesitation in sending you to prison.”

Foubister will be placed on the sex offenders register for three years. He will pay the compensation at the rate of £100 a month.

More from Crime & Courts

The case called at Wick Sheriff Court.
Inverness knifeman told police: 'You can't go to Hilton without being tooled up'
The case called at Wick Sheriff Court.
Baby rescued in fatal flat fire taken to hospital by police on day of…
Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Man who went drink-driving to celebrate job interview success gets the sack
Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Men in court after £19k heroin and crack cocaine bust on Aberdeen's Great Northern…
Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
No jail for hammer thug who turned woman's Aberdeen flat into drug base
The case called at Wick Sheriff Court.
Hit-and-run pair jailed after George Street attack
The case called at Wick Sheriff Court.
Drug-dealing mum weeps as she is found guilty of causing baby son's death
The case called at Wick Sheriff Court.
Danger dog to die after aggressive owner set it on police officers
The case called at Wick Sheriff Court.
Couple accused of trespassing on tracks at remote Highland railway station
The case called at Wick Sheriff Court.
Million pound Aberdeen drug dealer jailed for six years