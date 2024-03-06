Inverness knifeman told police: ‘You can’t go to Hilton without being tooled up’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Crime & Courts

Inverness knifeman told police: ‘You can’t go to Hilton without being tooled up’

Leslie Goodall was carrying a scalpel and a kitchen knife when he was stopped and searched by police in Inverness.

By Jenni Gee
Leslie Goodall appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court.
A man who was caught carrying a large kitchen knife and a scalpel in Inverness told police he had them because people “can’t go to Hilton without being tooled up”.

Leslie Goodall, 43, was stopped and searched in a lane between Culduthel Road and Mackay Road after officers smelled cannabis, the city’s sheriff court was told.

It was then that officers found the scalpel followed by a “large kitchen knife” in his back pocket.

Goodall admitted having the weapons in a public place.

Fiscal depute Emily Hood told the court it was about 10pm on August 9 last year when police on mobile patrol approached Goodall.

She explained that, after detecting a strong smell of cannabis, officers carried out a search and recovered a blue-handled scalpel from his jacket pocket, which the accused claimed was not his.

However, when officers cautioned him, he replied: “Can’t go to Hilton without being tooled up.”

Sentence deferred

Ms Hood told the court: “Prior to being placed in a police vehicle, the accused’s back pocket was searched and found within was a large kitchen knife.”

Both items were seized.

Solicitor Clare Russell appeared for Goodall, whose address in court papers was given as Strathmore Place, Thurso.

The defence agent asked Sheriff Ian Cruiskshank to seek presentencing reports.

Noting the accused’s response to the charge, the sheriff called for a criminal justice social work report and deferred sentencing to next month.

Sheriff Cruickshank also ordered the forfeiture of the knife and scalpel.

