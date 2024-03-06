Inverness knifeman told police: ‘You can’t go to Hilton without being tooled up’

A man who was caught carrying a large kitchen knife and a scalpel in Inverness told police he had them because people “can’t go to Hilton without being tooled up”.

Leslie Goodall, 43, was stopped and searched in a lane between Culduthel Road and Mackay Road after officers smelled cannabis, the city’s sheriff court was told.

It was then that officers found the scalpel followed by a “large kitchen knife” in his back pocket.

Goodall admitted having the weapons in a public place.

Fiscal depute Emily Hood told the court it was about 10pm on August 9 last year when police on mobile patrol approached Goodall.

She explained that, after detecting a strong smell of cannabis, officers carried out a search and recovered a blue-handled scalpel from his jacket pocket, which the accused claimed was not his.

However, when officers cautioned him, he replied: “Can’t go to Hilton without being tooled up.”

Sentence deferred

Ms Hood told the court: “Prior to being placed in a police vehicle, the accused’s back pocket was searched and found within was a large kitchen knife.”

Both items were seized.

Solicitor Clare Russell appeared for Goodall, whose address in court papers was given as Strathmore Place, Thurso.

The defence agent asked Sheriff Ian Cruiskshank to seek presentencing reports.

Noting the accused’s response to the charge, the sheriff called for a criminal justice social work report and deferred sentencing to next month.

Sheriff Cruickshank also ordered the forfeiture of the knife and scalpel.