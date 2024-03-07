Moray paedophile, 81, guilty of molesting girls in the 1970s and 80s

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Crime & Courts

Moray paedophile, 81, guilty of molesting girls in the 1970s and 80s

During one of his sickening attacks, Alexander Florence looked at a page three model as he molested his young victim.

By Jenni Gee
Alexander Florence was found guilty at Inverness Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Alexander Florence was found guilty at Inverness Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson

An 81-year-old man is behind bars after being found guilty of molesting children in the 1970s and 80s.

Alexander Florence had denied targeting two girls aged between 5 and 11 as well as indecently assaulting one of them when she was 16.

But, in evidence led by fiscal depute Robert Weir, a jury heard from his now-adult victims, who described how Florence had touched them intimately and sexually abused them.

The women were visibly emotional as they described Florence’s crimes, which took place between 1974 and 1981.

Man looked at page three model as he sexually abused child

One described how she still remembered the smell of the gorse flowers as Florence molested her in woodland.

She also described how he had sat her on his lap with a copy of a newspaper open to page three across her legs as he molested her.

The crimes took place at locations in Mosstodloch, Elgin and Glen Shiel.

The woman, who was the victim of the indecent assault when she was 16, told the court how Florence targeted her at a bus stop, pulling her towards him and pressing himself against her in a state of arousal.

The court heard how she had revealed the abuse to her husband and then eventually contacted police, whose investigation led them to the other victim.

Officers visited Florence, of Castlehill Road, Fochabers, at his home and he was arrested.

Abuser ‘didn’t think’ he was attracted to children

In an interview with police shown to the jury, Florence answered “no comment” to questions about the incidents.

However, when asked “Are you attracted to children in any way?” he replied: “I don’t think so, no.”

When charged with the crimes, he told officers: “It didn’t happen.”

Taking to the witness box, in evidence led by defence agent Robert Cruickshank, Florence again denied all of the allegations.

The pensioner told the jury he did not know why the women had said the things they did.

Asked if he had indecently assaulted one of them when she was 16 at a bus stop, he replied: “Certainly not.”

‘Sexually motivated’ behaviour

In his closing speech to the jury, Mr Weir told the jurors Florence’s behaviour had been “clearly sexually motivated”.

The jury took less than an hour to agree with the Crown and returned majority guilty verdicts on all three charges.

Sheriff Sara Matheson denied the 81-year-old first offender bail and remanded him in custody until the sentencing hearing, telling him: “Your name will now be placed on the sex offenders register.”

The case will call again next month.

More from Crime & Courts

Police Aberdeen
North-east police trial to 'free up' officers from unsolvable crimes could become nationwide approach
Alexander Florence was found guilty at Inverness Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Stalker student spoke of 'killing everyone' when 'perfect' woman rejected his advances
Alexander Florence was found guilty at Inverness Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
'I now feel that I can't trust anyone': Victim speaks after Aberdeen paedophile travels…
Alexander Florence was found guilty at Inverness Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Drunk man who sexually assaulted TikTok teen told he's lucky to avoid prison sentence
Alexander Florence was found guilty at Inverness Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Dangerous driver 'not in good frame of mind' when she crashed into A9 traffic…
Aberdeen Sheriff Court
Sheriff bans Aberdeen alcoholic from drinking for a year
Alexander Florence was found guilty at Inverness Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Inverness knifeman told police: 'You can't go to Hilton without being tooled up'
Alexander Florence was found guilty at Inverness Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Thurso pubgoer ordered to pay fancy dress reveller £2,000 after sexual assault
Alexander Florence was found guilty at Inverness Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Baby rescued in fatal flat fire taken to hospital by police on day of…
Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Man who went drink-driving to celebrate job interview success gets the sack