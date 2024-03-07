Visitors in stitches at Aberdeen’s very own ‘Willy Wonka experience’

Aberdeen was given it’s very own version of the infamous Willy Wonka experience today.

Aberdeen Art Gallery has paid tribute to the viral sensation which took social media by storm last month.

That’s after gallery assistant, Amber, donned the iconic green hair and striped costume to imitate the glum looking Oompa Loompa at the original event.

She was inspired to follow in the footsteps of her favourite character after she was compared to her after dying her hair green.

We recently told the story of how an Aberdeen couple were issued refunds after attending the disappointing event.

Visitors were charged £35 per head for an event for underwhelming displays which resulted in the police being called to the event space.

But now Aberdeen Art Gallery have paid tribute to the infamous event with a tongue-in-cheek social media post.

Her humorous costume was revealed to art fans after she posed for an Instagram picture today.

Aberdeen Willy Wonka experience just dropped

The hilarious post was shared by the gallery’s official page today.

The post read: “The Aberdeen Art Gallery Willy Wonka Experience just dropped!

“This is our take on the iconic cultural phenomenon.

“Thank you to our fabulously sad Oompa Loompa Amber for letting us take advantage of their green bob.”

Amber also left a comment reply on Instagram which read: “Always happy to be the Oompa Loompa to your Willy Wonka.”

Aberdeen Willy Wonka experience leaves fans in stitches

The popular post attracted a vast number of comments laughing at the gallery’s tribute to the viral social media event.

One commenter said: “This is hilarious”.

Another said: “Hahaha Amber, amazing”.

A third said: “The sellotaped stripes! Excellent”.