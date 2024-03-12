5 things to do this weekend: Aberdeen Jazz Festival and seed potato giveaway in Banchory

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
5 things to do this weekend: Aberdeen Jazz Festival and seed potato giveaway in Banchory

This weekend you could head out to a farmers market, or perhaps see a performance at Aberdeen Jazz Festival

Bruce MacGregor will be a special guest at the Inverness Fiddlers Rally this weekend.
By Karen Roberts

There’s plenty to do this weekend across the north and north-east – whether you want to watch a theatre performance, or browse the stalls at a farmers market.

Yeomen of the Guard

Catch The Aberdeen Gilbert & Sullivan Society’s 2024 production of The Yeomen of the Guard. The show – a mix of comedy and tragedy is showing at the Tivoli Theatre in Aberdeen on Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday.

Set in the Tower of London during the 16th century,  the plot sees Colonel Fairfax wrongly accused of sorcery, imprisoned and sentenced to be beheaded within the hour.

For more information and tickets go to aberdeenperformingarts.com or gilbertandsullivansociety.wordpress.com

The cast of the Yeomen of the Guard.  Supplied by Aberdeen Gilbert and Sullivan Society.

Aberdeen Jazz Festival

This year’s festival gets under way on Thursday. With a packed programme, the 10-day festival has more than 30 events and 100 artists taking part.

From blues, to the sounds of big bands and soul there’s a diverse range of acts.

This weekend will see Kimberly Tessa, who was awarded Rising Star at the Scottish Jazz awards last year, perform at the Sandman Signature Hotel on Saturday.

While on Sunday Aberdeen Jazz Festival Orchestra will be at Fountainhall Church at the Cross. For more information about the festival programme go to

jazzscotland.com/collections/aberdeenjazzfestival

There’s plenty of events this weekend in the Aberdeen Jazz Festival programme. Image: Shutterstock.

Seed Potato Giveaway

Voluntary organisation One Seed Forward will be hosting an event where they will bring along a variety of first early, second early and maincrop seed potatoes for people to take home for free. Those going along will also be able to learn about how to plant, care for and grow their own potatoes.

The event at The Barn, Burn O’Bennie, Banchory, on Saturday will take place from 10.30am to 1pm.  For more information go to 01330 825431 thebarnarts.co.uk

One Seed Forward will be giving away seed potatoes.  Image: Shutterstock.

Inverness Fiddlers Rally

Fiddlers from all over Scotland will form an orchestra of around 100 players to perform. Taking place at the Empire Theatre at Eden Court on Saturday evening from 7.30pm, the event will also see special guests Bruce MacGregor, from the group Blazin’ Fiddles, and multi-instrumentalist Anna Massie, take part.

For more information about tickets and prices go to eden-court.co.uk

Eden Court Theatre. Picture by David Whittaker-Smith .

Moray Farmers Market

Head along to the popular farmers market at the Plainstones in Elgin.

There will be a range of food and drink, crafts and more among the stalls. The event takes place on the third Saturday of every month between 10am and 4pm.

For more information about this month’s stallholders go to

facebook.com/elginmorayfarmersmarket/?locale=en_GB

 

 

 

 

 

