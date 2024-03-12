5 things to do this weekend: Aberdeen Jazz Festival and seed potato giveaway in Banchory

There’s plenty to do this weekend across the north and north-east – whether you want to watch a theatre performance, or browse the stalls at a farmers market.

Yeomen of the Guard

Catch The Aberdeen Gilbert & Sullivan Society’s 2024 production of The Yeomen of the Guard. The show – a mix of comedy and tragedy is showing at the Tivoli Theatre in Aberdeen on Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday.

Set in the Tower of London during the 16th century, the plot sees Colonel Fairfax wrongly accused of sorcery, imprisoned and sentenced to be beheaded within the hour.

For more information and tickets go to aberdeenperformingarts.com or gilbertandsullivansociety.wordpress.com

Aberdeen Jazz Festival

This year’s festival gets under way on Thursday. With a packed programme, the 10-day festival has more than 30 events and 100 artists taking part.

From blues, to the sounds of big bands and soul there’s a diverse range of acts.

This weekend will see Kimberly Tessa, who was awarded Rising Star at the Scottish Jazz awards last year, perform at the Sandman Signature Hotel on Saturday.

While on Sunday Aberdeen Jazz Festival Orchestra will be at Fountainhall Church at the Cross. For more information about the festival programme go to

jazzscotland.com/collections/aberdeenjazzfestival

Seed Potato Giveaway

Voluntary organisation One Seed Forward will be hosting an event where they will bring along a variety of first early, second early and maincrop seed potatoes for people to take home for free. Those going along will also be able to learn about how to plant, care for and grow their own potatoes.

The event at The Barn, Burn O’Bennie, Banchory, on Saturday will take place from 10.30am to 1pm. For more information go to 01330 825431 thebarnarts.co.uk

Inverness Fiddlers Rally

Fiddlers from all over Scotland will form an orchestra of around 100 players to perform. Taking place at the Empire Theatre at Eden Court on Saturday evening from 7.30pm, the event will also see special guests Bruce MacGregor, from the group Blazin’ Fiddles, and multi-instrumentalist Anna Massie, take part.

For more information about tickets and prices go to eden-court.co.uk

Moray Farmers Market

Head along to the popular farmers market at the Plainstones in Elgin.

There will be a range of food and drink, crafts and more among the stalls. The event takes place on the third Saturday of every month between 10am and 4pm.

For more information about this month’s stallholders go to

facebook.com/elginmorayfarmersmarket/?locale=en_GB