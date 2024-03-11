Man in court after pensioner suffers serious wounds in alleged Union Street assault

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Man in court after pensioner suffers serious wounds in alleged Union Street assault

Paul Milne, 45, appeared in private at Aberdeen Sheriff Court accused of a number of offences. 

By Ewan Cameron
Police at the scene on Broad Street following the alleged assault. Image: DC Thomson
A man has appeared in court charged in connection with a serious assault on a pensioner in Aberdeen city centre.

The 75-year-old man suffered serious facial injuries in the incident near Union Street’s Miller & Carter restaurant on Saturday afternoon.

Police swooped on the area around Broad Street following the alleged attack around at 2.55pm.

Paul Milne, 45, has now appeared in private at Aberdeen Sheriff Court accused of a number of offences.

Police on Broad Street. Image: DC Thomson

Milne – whose address was given in court as Aberdeenshire – faced a single charge of assault to severe injury and permanent disfigurement, three charges of assault, two of behaving in a threatening or abusive manner and, finally, resisting, obstructing or hindering a police officer.

He made no plea and was released on bail to reappear in court at a later unspecified date.

Following the incident, a Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 2.55pm on Saturday, March 9, 2024, police were called to a report of a man having been assaulted in Union Street, Aberdeen.

“Officers attended and a 75-year-old man was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary for treatment.

“A 45-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with the incident. A report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.

“Enquiries are ongoing.”

