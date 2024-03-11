Man in court after pensioner suffers serious wounds in alleged Union Street assault

A man has appeared in court charged in connection with a serious assault on a pensioner in Aberdeen city centre.

The 75-year-old man suffered serious facial injuries in the incident near Union Street’s Miller & Carter restaurant on Saturday afternoon.

Police swooped on the area around Broad Street following the alleged attack around at 2.55pm.

Paul Milne, 45, has now appeared in private at Aberdeen Sheriff Court accused of a number of offences.

Milne – whose address was given in court as Aberdeenshire – faced a single charge of assault to severe injury and permanent disfigurement, three charges of assault, two of behaving in a threatening or abusive manner and, finally, resisting, obstructing or hindering a police officer.

He made no plea and was released on bail to reappear in court at a later unspecified date.

Following the incident, a Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 2.55pm on Saturday, March 9, 2024, police were called to a report of a man having been assaulted in Union Street, Aberdeen.

“Officers attended and a 75-year-old man was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary for treatment.

“A 45-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with the incident. A report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.

“Enquiries are ongoing.”