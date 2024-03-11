Two men in court after ‘traumatic’ knife fight near Aberdeen school

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Crime & Courts

Two men in court after ‘traumatic’ knife fight near Aberdeen school

An 18-year-old man has been released on bail and a 27-year-old man was remanded in custody during a short appearance in private at Aberdeen Sheriff Court today.

By Bryan Rutherford
Police car outside St Machar Academy
A police car parked next to St Machar Academy not far from where the knife incident broke out on Bedford Avenue, Aberdeen. Image: DC Thomson

Two men have appeared in court after a “distressing” disturbance involving a knife near St Machar Academy in Aberdeen last week.

A huge police presence descended on the area last Friday morning after an alleged fight erupted outside the Premier store on the city’s Bedford Avenue around 10.45am.

Police Scotland, which later charged two men, described their arrests at the time as “in connection with assault”.

On Monday, Luke James, 27, and 18-year-old Thomas O’Brien – both of Aberdeen – appeared in private at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.

James faces three charges including carrying an offensive weapon in a public place, behaving in a threatening or abusive manner and resisting, obstructing or hindering a police officer.

The disturbance broke out outside the Premier store on Bedford Avenue, Aberdeen. Image: DC Thomson

He made no plea, was committed for further examination and remanded in custody, and is expected to return to the dock within the next eight days.

O’Brien made no plea to a single charge of having a knife in a public place, was committed for further examination and released on bail to reappear on a date that is still to be confirmed.

The incident happened near St Machar Academy during the pupils’ morning break and a police spokesperson sought to reassure the public.

“Around 10.45am on Friday March 8, officers received a report of a disturbance on Bedford Avenue, Aberdeen,” they said.

“Officers attended and two men, aged 18 and 27, were arrested and charged in connection with the incident.

“They are expected to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court on Monday March 11.

“This was an isolated incident and there was no risk to the community.”

While officers remained in the area to investigate the incident, alarmed students gathered in the school hall.

Aberdeen knife fight on Bedford Avenue was ‘traumatic’ for St Machar Academy pupils, parent claims

A parent of one of the pupils, who did not wish to be named, said the incident had been “traumatic”.

He told The Press and Journal: “I heard about it when my wife phoned to say she’d received an email from the school just after midday.

“You hear about a police incident near the school and immediately panic. I tried to get in contact with my son and eventually exchanged messages.

“He sent a message saying. ‘I’m scared’. You just want your kids home to make sure they are ok.

The man said that the school had been “very good and taken all the kids into the hall and told parents they could come and take them home,” adding: “But it’s very traumatic for them. It will stick with them for quite a while.”

‘My son sent a text saying ‘I’m scared”: Arrests made after police called to ‘distressing’ knife incident near Aberdeen school

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen as well as crime and breaking incidents, join our Facebook group.

More from Crime & Courts

A police car parked next to St Machar Academy not far from where the knife incident broke out on Bedford Avenue, Aberdeen. Image: DC Thomson
Man in court after pensioner suffers serious wounds in alleged Union Street assault
Headteacher Anna Royle was found guilty of drink-driving after a trial at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Aberdeen headteacher who caused crash while five times the limit handed 'significant' road ban
A police car parked next to St Machar Academy not far from where the knife incident broke out on Bedford Avenue, Aberdeen. Image: DC Thomson
Lorry driver admits causing the death of 74-year-old man in A90 crash
A police car parked next to St Machar Academy not far from where the knife incident broke out on Bedford Avenue, Aberdeen. Image: DC Thomson
Vodka-swigging van thief ploughed into police car in Stonehaven
A police car parked next to St Machar Academy not far from where the knife incident broke out on Bedford Avenue, Aberdeen. Image: DC Thomson
'I don't want to walk away': Inverness shop owner determined to return to work…
A police car parked next to St Machar Academy not far from where the knife incident broke out on Bedford Avenue, Aberdeen. Image: DC Thomson
Weekend court roll – a vicious rapist and a danger dog
Natalie Green outside Peterhead Sheriff Court.
'She ruined my wedding': Peterhead woman stole thousands from pals by faking flights to…
Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Knife-wielding ex boyfriend sparks terror at Aberdeen flats
Stagecoach bus parked at Elgin bus station.
Revealed: Police calls to Elgin bus station treble in 'deeply alarming' trend
3
A police car parked next to St Machar Academy not far from where the knife incident broke out on Bedford Avenue, Aberdeen. Image: DC Thomson
Jealous man attacked ex and her neighbour in middle of the night