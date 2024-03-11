Two men in court after ‘traumatic’ knife fight near Aberdeen school

Two men have appeared in court after a “distressing” disturbance involving a knife near St Machar Academy in Aberdeen last week.

A huge police presence descended on the area last Friday morning after an alleged fight erupted outside the Premier store on the city’s Bedford Avenue around 10.45am.

Police Scotland, which later charged two men, described their arrests at the time as “in connection with assault”.

On Monday, Luke James, 27, and 18-year-old Thomas O’Brien – both of Aberdeen – appeared in private at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.

James faces three charges including carrying an offensive weapon in a public place, behaving in a threatening or abusive manner and resisting, obstructing or hindering a police officer.

He made no plea, was committed for further examination and remanded in custody, and is expected to return to the dock within the next eight days.

O’Brien made no plea to a single charge of having a knife in a public place, was committed for further examination and released on bail to reappear on a date that is still to be confirmed.

The incident happened near St Machar Academy during the pupils’ morning break and a police spokesperson sought to reassure the public.

“Around 10.45am on Friday March 8, officers received a report of a disturbance on Bedford Avenue, Aberdeen,” they said.

“Officers attended and two men, aged 18 and 27, were arrested and charged in connection with the incident.

“They are expected to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court on Monday March 11.

“This was an isolated incident and there was no risk to the community.”

While officers remained in the area to investigate the incident, alarmed students gathered in the school hall.

Aberdeen knife fight on Bedford Avenue was ‘traumatic’ for St Machar Academy pupils, parent claims

A parent of one of the pupils, who did not wish to be named, said the incident had been “traumatic”.

He told The Press and Journal: “I heard about it when my wife phoned to say she’d received an email from the school just after midday.

“You hear about a police incident near the school and immediately panic. I tried to get in contact with my son and eventually exchanged messages.

“He sent a message saying. ‘I’m scared’. You just want your kids home to make sure they are ok.

The man said that the school had been “very good and taken all the kids into the hall and told parents they could come and take them home,” adding: “But it’s very traumatic for them. It will stick with them for quite a while.”

