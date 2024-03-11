Latest ‘estimate’ for completion of new and improved Inverness park revealed

Highland Council has provided its latest estimate for when work should be complete on Whin Park in Inverness.

Unsafe play equipment will be removed from the park – described as the ‘jewel in the crown’ of Highland play areas – next month.

Meanwhile, the refurbishment of the public toilet should be complete by the Easter holidays.

Today, the local authority gave an update on how the Whin Park redevelopment project is progressing.

In 2022 it was understood council bosses aimed to have the park fully operational, including the boating pond, in time for the summer season of 2023.

Today, it said the latest estimate for “works completed” should be October this year.

Whin Park was ‘too dangerous’ for children

Action to transform the public space came after parents complained about the park’s state of disrepair, with one local father saying Whin Park ‘should be shut down’ as it was too dangerous for children to play in.

Whin Park’s transformation will include sustainable play equipment supported by facilities including toilet provision and the boating pond.

Almost quarter of a million pounds has been allocated by the Scottish Government’s Play Area Funding to the redevelopment of the park.

At the end of 2023, Inverness City Committee Members also agreed a £150,000 Inverness Common Good Funding application.

In February 24 at City of Inverness Area Committee, members agreed to award a further £100,000 from the Community Regeneration Fund, which provides an additional amount to the park development costs.

To date, completed works include a feasibility study, consultation with the local community on requirements, funding secured for the refurbishment of the public toilets and the replacement of old play equipment.

In addition, a topography study has been carried out and work has been completed to remove an invasive species from the boating pond.

A new license to operate was granted in 2022 for the boat operator and £15K investment has been spent on replacement boats.

‘Encouraging’ to see progress at Whin Park

Leader of Inverness and Area, councillor Ian Brown, said: “It is encouraging to see the progress being made on the transformation of Whin Park, which is the jewel in the crown of Highland Council’s play areas.

“Due to the park’s popularity with locals and visitors alike, this much needed facelift will ensure the park will continue to provide a safe and fun play environment for people of all abilities to enjoy.”

The estimated timeline for Whin Park redevelopment is currently:

March 24 – Finalise design brief and undertake procurement exercise to deliver design and supply.

May 24 – Shortlisting of two suppliers.

June 24 – Public consultation to choose the winning design.

July 24 – Contract awarded.

October 24 (latest estimate) – Contract/works completed.