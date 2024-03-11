Latest ‘estimate’ for completion of new and improved Inverness park revealed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Latest ‘estimate’ for completion of new and improved Inverness park revealed

Unsafe play equipment will be removed from Whin Park next month, while the refurbishment of the public toilet should be complete by the Easter holidays. 

By Ashleigh Barbour
Whin Park in Inverness. Image: Highland Council
Whin Park in Inverness. Image: Highland Council

Highland Council has provided its latest estimate for when work should be complete on Whin Park in Inverness.

Unsafe play equipment will be removed from the park – described as the ‘jewel in the crown’ of Highland play areas – next month.

Meanwhile, the refurbishment of the public toilet should be complete by the Easter holidays.

Today, the local authority gave an update on how the Whin Park redevelopment project is progressing.

In 2022 it was understood council bosses aimed to have the park fully operational, including the boating pond, in time for the summer season of 2023.

Today, it said the latest estimate for “works completed” should be October this year.

Whin Park was ‘too dangerous’ for children

Action to transform the public space came after parents complained about the park’s state of disrepair, with one local father saying Whin Park ‘should be shut down’ as it was too dangerous for children to play in.

Whin Park’s transformation will include sustainable play equipment supported by facilities including toilet provision and the boating pond.

Almost quarter of a million pounds has been allocated by the Scottish Government’s Play Area Funding to the redevelopment of the park.

At the end of 2023, Inverness City Committee Members also agreed a £150,000 Inverness Common Good Funding application.

In February 24 at City of Inverness Area Committee, members agreed to award a further £100,000 from the Community Regeneration Fund, which provides an additional amount to the park development costs.

Council bosses admitted facilities at Whin Park were “nearing end of life”

To date, completed works include a feasibility study, consultation with the local community on requirements, funding secured for the refurbishment of the public toilets and the replacement of old play equipment.

In addition, a topography study has been carried out and work has been completed to remove an invasive species from the boating pond.

A new license to operate was granted in 2022 for the boat operator and £15K investment has been spent on replacement boats.

‘Encouraging’ to see progress at Whin Park

Whin Park
Residents were asked to have their say on redevelopment of Whin Park

Leader of Inverness and Area, councillor Ian Brown, said: “It is encouraging to see the progress being made on the transformation of Whin Park, which is the jewel in the crown of Highland Council’s play areas.

“Due to the park’s popularity with locals and visitors alike, this much needed facelift will ensure the park will continue to provide a safe and fun play environment for people of all abilities to enjoy.”

The estimated timeline for Whin Park redevelopment is currently: 

March 24 – Finalise design brief and undertake procurement exercise to deliver design and supply.

May 24 – Shortlisting of two suppliers.

June 24 – Public consultation to choose the winning design.

July 24 – Contract awarded.

October 24 (latest estimate) – Contract/works completed.

 

More from Highlands & Islands

Wee Dave the Mouse is mourned by Gunn's Garage in Appin. Rev Dugald Cameron
'Wee Dave was one of the team': Appin mechanics mourn the loss of mouse…
taransay owners Cathra and Adam Kelliher met in the 1990s
'Everything we’ve done so far leads to what we’re trying to achieve on Taransay'.…
Beauly villa exterior
Incredible six-bedroom Highland villa put up for sale for £475,000
Roy Bannerman.
'He fought hard to stay with us': Family of Evanton man killed in A9…
Roy Bannerman.
60-year-old man who died in A9 crash near Aviemore named as Roy Bannerman as…
Post Thumbnail
Weekend court roll – a vicious rapist and a danger dog
A clear view of the red and white Stornoway coastguard helicopter.
Helicopter and coastguard called out in overnight search for 13-year-old boy near Tongue
Snax2go in Oban are serving up two meals for under a fiver for school kids.
Is this the cheapest burger in Oban? Pupils flock to lunch spot with 'daft'…
Donald MacPhee missing from Fort William.
Donald McPhee: Body of man found during searches in Fort William
Donald McPhee missing from Fort William.
Appeal to trace Donald McPhee, 30, missing from Fort William