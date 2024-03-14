‘A freak accident’: Aberdeen bus driver claims he didn’t ‘deliberately’ drive over pensioner

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Crime & Courts

‘A freak accident’: Aberdeen bus driver claims he didn’t ‘deliberately’ drive over pensioner

Jurors were told Allan Thomson showed "utter indifference" to the safety of passenger Michael McFadyen, who lost a leg in the incident. 

By David McPhee
Michael McFadyen, left, and bus driver Allan Thomson. Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson / Flickr.
Michael McFadyen, left, and bus driver Allan Thomson. Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson / Flickr.

An Aberdeen bus driver accused of deliberately driving over an elderly passenger has characterised the incident as “a freak accident”.

First Bus driver Allan Thomson is on trial at Aberdeen Sheriff Court facing charges that he repeatedly assaulted 74-year-old Michael McFadyen before dragging him off the vehicle and “knowingly” driving over him as he lay in the road.

Mr McFadyen’s leg – which one witnesses described as “hanging off” after the incident in Dyce – had to be amputated by medics.

Thomson, 64, is facing one charge of assaulting Mr McFadyen by repeatedly pushing him to the ground, forcing him to the floor of his bus before dragging him along the floor and punching him to the head and body.

He also faces an additional charge of dangerous driving by knowingly driving over Mr McFadyen, which was to the pensioner’s severe injury, permanent impairment, permanent disfigurement and to the danger to his life.

Thomson, of Kirkwall Avenue, Aberdeen, denies both charges.

‘That’s just the rules’

Today, as Thomson gave evidence from the witness box, he quoted from an account he’d written up following the incident on the evening of October 23 2018.

It outlined a violent altercation between the two men before turning to the subject of the bus driving over Mr McFadyen as he lay on Asda Dyce Delivery Road, on Riverview Drive.

Thomson – who said he was not working at the moment – claimed that he “did not drive over the man deliberately,” and went on to describe it as “a freak accident”.

Mr McFadyen had boarded the bus in Aberdeen but had fallen asleep and missed his stop.

The pensioner claimed that bus drivers would often take him back as the bus had to be returned to the depot using the same route.

Asked by his defence solicitor David Sutherland why he didn’t just give Mr McFadyen a lift back, Thomson said: “Once the bus terminates at the back of Asda it has to be empty.”

“Why?” the solicitor asked.

“That’s just the rules,” he said.

Mr Sutherland then asked Thomson if he had “lost control” when dealing with Mr McFadyen that night.

“No not at all,” the bus driver said.

“Did you know Mr McFadyen was in front of the bus when you drove off?” Mr Sutherland asked.

“No, I did not,” Thomson replied, adding: “I would never have driven away if I had known he was in front of the bus.”

Bus driver Allan Thomson hid his face from press cameras as he left Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson.

Prosecutor says bus driver showed ‘utter indifference’ towards elderly passenger

During his final speech to the jury, fiscal depute David Rogers described Thomson as having shown “utter indifference” to the safety of Mr McFadyen that evening.

He said Thomson knew Mr McFadyen was on the ground because “he was the one who put him on the ground”.

“The accused gets back into the driver’s cab without carrying out any checks to see where the complainer was,” Mr Rogers stated

“By his own admission, he knew that Mr McFadyen was too close to the bus – he did not check to see where the complainer was and just drove off.”

During the defence speech, Mr Sutherland told jurors that “it is essential to the Crown case that Mr Thomson knew Mr McFadyen was lying under the bus”.

He added: “I put it to you that the Crown has not proven that part of its case.

“The Crown evidence is not good enough for you to convict Mr Thomson and I urge you to acquit him.”

Sheriff Andrew Miller will now give his full legal direction to the jury before they retire to consider their verdict tomorrow.

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen as well as crime and breaking incidents, join our Facebook group. 

More from Crime & Courts

Colin Grant, right, pled guilty to killing Valerie MacKinnon in a crash near Kyle of Lochalsh. Image: Police Scotland/LinkedIn
Careless driver killed mother of man who died in shooting on Skye
Andrew Wills pictured leaving court in 2022. Image: DC Thomson
Aberdeen offender jailed after completing only one hour of community service in 18 months
To go with story by Jenni Gee. Dentist John Rautnbach was caught drug-driving Picture shows; John Rautenbach Tain Sheriff Court. N/a. Supplied by LinkedIn /DC Thomson Date; Unknown
Caithness dentist disqualified after being caught drug-driving
Colin Blackhall, director of TLC Potatoes in 2010. Image: DC Thomson.
Banchory farmer who sexually assaulted female workers still blames his victims
Bus driver Allan Thomson, who is accused of assaulting and running over a passenger. Image: DC Thomson.
Aberdeen bus driver on trial accused of deliberately running over elderly passenger
Darren Rutherford was found guilty of sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl in her bedroom. Image: DC Thomson.
Oil worker who sexually assaulted child in her own bed has prison 'bounty' on…
A takeaway shop front in Inverness city centre with a sign that reads Max's2
Drunk teen abused takeaway staff and called them 'immigrants'
John Millar was caught driving on AWPR without insurance. Image: DC Thomson
Van driver caught on AWPR without insurance gets six-month ban
Inverness sheriff court and Stephanie Lewicki, who had cocaine and heroin
Inverness woman kept £17,000 of cocaine and heroin as 'collateral' so her family wouldn't…
Tony Vogt, pictured in 2016, appeared at Peterhead Sheriff Court.
'This is murder territory': Peterhead prisoner threatened to kill ex in chilling phonecalls from…