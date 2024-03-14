Peterhead Academy to ban mobile phones to ‘safeguard’ new pupils

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Peterhead Academy to ban mobile phones to ‘safeguard’ new pupils

Headteacher, Gerry McCluskey, says that not allowing new S1 students access to devices until later in the school year should help them "transition" into secondary life.

By Shanay Taylor
Peterhead Academy will "delay" pupils taking phones into school
Peterhead Academy will "delay" pupils taking phones into school

New S1 pupil’s will be banned from carrying mobile phones when they start at Peterhead Academy after the summer.

Teachers were informed yesterday that devices will not be allowed when the youngsters arrive for the beginning of the 24/25 school session.

In a statement, the academy’s head teacher told The Press and Journal that he wants “to support our new S1 young people to settle into academy life” which includes learning how to use devices “appropriately” before they have to deal with the added pressures online life in secondary school can bring.

Gerry McCluskey said: “We have made the decision to delay our new S1 pupils being able to bring personal mobile smart devices to school for session 24/25, until later in the session.

The ban will come into effect after the summer. Image: Shutterstock.

“This decision was taken to provide a transition experience for our newest young people focused on positive mental, emotional, and social wellbeing.

“Primary pupils do not have personal smart devices in school, so Peterhead Academy want to support our new S1 young people to settle into academy life and learn about how we use our devices appropriately at school and in the community, before they have to deal with the added social pressures online life in secondary school can bring.

“We believe this approach will better equip our S1 pupils with the skills and understanding they require to make the most of their device from an educational perspective, whilst ensuring there are safeguarded from any online mistakes they could make as a young person suddenly given digital freedom at a time when they are also trying to find their place in a new school.

“We also wanted to support parents and carers, who can find themselves struggling to keep up with their young person’s sudden increase in online activity, at what is a key transition period for their child.”

Peterhead Academy. Image: Kami Thomson/ DC Thomson.

Other schools have seen major improvements from prohibiting mobile phones

Other schools who have prohibited the use of mobile phones in secondary schools say they have witnessed major improvements.

Moray’s Gordonstoun School implemented a ban back in 2017 and said they noticed improvements “immediately”.

“The effect of our 2017 ban was immediately obvious: the school was noisier, and children spoke to each other rather than scrolling through their phone,” the school said.

“They held real conversations, catching up with each other face-to-face, not via social media.”

When asking students if they used their phones less, they answered yes and shared how much they loved it because it allows them to feel free, focus on their work and sleep better.

Students at Gordonstoun said: “I think that the new mobile phone policy is a great opportunity for people to spend more time establishing healthy friendships and relationships with others and enjoy all the charms that Gordonstoun has to offer, including various activities.”

Gordonstoun school
Gordonstoun is an independent school in Moray. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson.

Ministers issue guidance to allow head teachers to ban use of digital devices

Ministers previously provided guidance to allow headteachers to ban the use of digital devices in the classroom.

The move was announced by Education Secretary Jenny Gilruth.

She previously said: “I cannot unilaterally ban mobile phones – that power, of course, rests with headteachers and our local authorities.

“But I want to examine all the evidence on this and encourage schools to take the action they deem necessary.

Pictured is Jennifer Gilruth, cabinet secretary for education and skills of Scotland,
Jennifer Gilruth, cabinet secretary for education and skills of Scotland. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.

“So we will work to provide refreshed guidance to schools on the use of mobile phones in schools as part of that joint action plan to respond to the Pisa research.

“This will take a range of factors into account, including considering pupils’ personal circumstances, particularly those of young carers.

“But our starting position is that headteachers are empowered to take the steps that they consider appropriate and, if they see fit, the guidance will support the use of banning mobile phones in schools.”

What do you think of banning mobile phones in schools? Let us know in the comments below. 

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Scotland fans at Glasgow Euro 2020 fan zone.
Euro 2024: 'It will be an absolute travesty if the north-east doesn't have it's…
Fraserburgh Hospital, Peterhead Community Hospital and Huntly's Jubilee Hospital. Image: Clarke Cooper/DC Thomson
'It could risk lives': Plans for overnight closure of minor injury units in Peterhead,…
Post Thumbnail
Man injured as four-vehicle crash blocks Anderson Drive in Aberdeen
Michael McFadyen, left, and bus driver Allan Thomson. Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson / Flickr.
'A freak accident': Aberdeen bus driver claims he didn't 'deliberately' drive over pensioner
Design image showing how the Greenferns homes development could look like.
Greenferns: Plans for new Aberdeen suburb progress
The Seaton police base operates out of the local school. Image: Kenny Elrick: DC Thomson.
Seaton police station to close as chiefs make final decision on one of five Aberdeen…
Gavin Mitchell, Boaby the Barman in Still Game will appear at Inverurie fundraiser, W'ur Still Game on March 23.
Still Game's Boabby the Barman to star at Inverurie charity fundraiser
The upper floors of Esslemont and Macintosh are up for sale by auction.
Former E&Ms department store to go under the hammer
Andrew Wills pictured leaving court in 2022. Image: DC Thomson
Aberdeen offender jailed after completing only one hour of community service in 18 months
The remnants of a smashed white Skoda and a grey Audi.
Emergency services called to two-vehicle crash near Hazlehead Primary School

Conversation