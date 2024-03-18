Army serviceman banned from driving after being caught over-the-limit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Army serviceman banned from driving after being caught over-the-limit

John Collins, of Fort George Barracks, gave in to temptation when he joined mates for drinks - and has now paid the price.

By David Love
Inverness sheriff court
The case called at Inverness Sheriff Court.

An Army serviceman gave in to temptation when he joined mates who were drinking – and has now paid the price.

Inverness Sheriff Court heard that although 33-year-old John Collins, of Fort George Barracks, did not have any intention of taking alcohol, he thought he was okay to drive.

But Collins was later reported to police who traced him to Longman Road in Inverness on November 1 last year and arrested him after smelling alcohol from his breath.

He told officers: “I know I have done wrong.”

Drink-driving Army serviceman was almost four times the limit

Fiscal depute David Morton said a breathalyser was not working so a urine sample was taken and it showed Collins was almost four times the legal limit.

His reading was 253 mcgs of alcohol in 67mcgs of urine.

He admitted drink-driving and was fined £640.

Collins was also banned from driving for a year but certified as suitable for a drink-driver rehabilitation course, which, if successfully completed, will earn him a three-month discount on the ban.

Sheriff Gary Aitken told him: “It is almost impossible to drink alcohol and stay under the limit.”

