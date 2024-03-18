Crime & Courts Army serviceman banned from driving after being caught over-the-limit John Collins, of Fort George Barracks, gave in to temptation when he joined mates for drinks - and has now paid the price. By David Love March 18 2024, 11:30 am March 18 2024, 11:30 am Share Army serviceman banned from driving after being caught over-the-limit Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/news/crime-courts/6405533/army-serviceman-banned-from-drink-driving/ Copy Link The case called at Inverness Sheriff Court. An Army serviceman gave in to temptation when he joined mates who were drinking – and has now paid the price. Inverness Sheriff Court heard that although 33-year-old John Collins, of Fort George Barracks, did not have any intention of taking alcohol, he thought he was okay to drive. But Collins was later reported to police who traced him to Longman Road in Inverness on November 1 last year and arrested him after smelling alcohol from his breath. He told officers: “I know I have done wrong.” Drink-driving Army serviceman was almost four times the limit Fiscal depute David Morton said a breathalyser was not working so a urine sample was taken and it showed Collins was almost four times the legal limit. His reading was 253 mcgs of alcohol in 67mcgs of urine. He admitted drink-driving and was fined £640. Collins was also banned from driving for a year but certified as suitable for a drink-driver rehabilitation course, which, if successfully completed, will earn him a three-month discount on the ban. Sheriff Gary Aitken told him: “It is almost impossible to drink alcohol and stay under the limit.”