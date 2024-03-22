Firm fined £145,000 after worker dies at site of Baird Family Hospital in Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Crime & Courts

Firm fined £145,000 after worker dies at site of Baird Family Hospital in Aberdeen

NG Bailey has admitted health and safety failings over the death of Alistair Hutton, 51, who suffered a fatal head injury in January 2023.

By David McPhee
Alistair Hutton died in the tragedy at the site of the new Baird Family Hospital in Aberdeen. Image: DC Thomson / Facebook
Alistair Hutton died in the tragedy at the site of the new Baird Family Hospital in Aberdeen. Image: DC Thomson / Facebook

An engineering firm has been fined more than £145,000 after a worker died on the building site of Aberdeen’s new hospital.

Leeds-headquartered NG Bailey admitted culpability after it failed to identify risks posed to staff working on the project, which led to the death of plumber Alistair Hutton, 51, on January 18 last year.

Aberdeen Sheriff Court heard how the dad-of-one was using a mobile elevated work platform (MEWP) while working on the construction of the new Baird Family Hospital project.

While taking the MEWP to be charged, Mr Hutton, from the Forfar area, struck his head on a beam and suffered “catastrophic” injuries.

He never regained consciousness and died.

An artist’s impression of how the new Baird Family Hospital will look. Image: NHS Grampian

NG Bailey was fined a total of £145,125 after it pleaded guilty to failing to make a “suitable and sufficient” assessment of the risk to workers of striking their head while riding on the back of the MEWP.

The firm also admitted failing to implement safe systems of work on the site.

Before handing down his decision, Sheriff Graham Buchanan described the incident as a “tragic death” and expressed the court’s sincere condolences to Mr Hutton’s wife and family.

In relation to the offence itself, Sheriff Buchanan said: “I am satisfied that this tragic incident can accurately be described as an isolated one.

“I take into account the fact that the accused company has no previous convictions.

“I have also had regard to the various mitigating factors.”

Police at the scene of the tragedy in January last year. Image DC Thomson

Fiscal depute Catherine Fraser told the court that the MEWP Mr Hutton was assigned to use that day was low on electrical power and he took it to a transformer to charge it.

The MEWP would easily pass through the opening in a doorway but if someone was on board they would be required to duck down to avoid striking the beams above.

“At around 9.35am while passing through an opening Mr Hutton’s head struck a metal lintel rendering him immediately unconscious with catastrophic head injuries,” Ms Fraser said.

“Mr Hutton never regained consciousness and his injuries were later described by a pathologist as non-survivable.”

Construction work is ongoing at the Baird Family Hospital site in Aberdeen. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

A post-mortem later listed the cause of death as a head injury as a result of the incident at work.

Ms Fraser described the incident as caused by “a risk that wasn’t identified until it was ultimately too late.”

The Health and Safety Executive (HSE) also deemed it an incident that should have been picked up but wasn’t.

Conceding that the danger posed “was missed,” defence advocate Barry Smith KC said the incident “should be regarded as an isolated occurrence”.

He added that the company reacted “quickly” and “appropriately” following the accident – adding that it had “learned lessons” from the tragedy.

Mr Smith pointed out that NG Bailey has a “safety first approach” but, on this occasion, the safety failure “was not identified”.

“It is of the utmost regret to the company that its efforts could not prevent this accident and its circumstances,” he added.

The Baird Family Hospital was due to open in 2020 but has been hit by a series of delays blamed on rising costs, Covid, Brexit and redesign work.

The project – which will replace Aberdeen Maternity Hospital and is being built alongside the Anchor Centre – has been in the works since 2014 and comprises the largest sum NHS Grampian has ever spent on a facility.

There is currently no date scheduled for its opening.

More from Crime & Courts

Alistair Hutton died in the tragedy at the site of the new Baird Family Hospital in Aberdeen. Image: DC Thomson / Facebook
Aberdeen cannabis mule caught with £360,000 of drug avoids jail
Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
'This is not normal': Sheriff's warning to girl, 16, after string of assaults
Alistair Hutton died in the tragedy at the site of the new Baird Family Hospital in Aberdeen. Image: DC Thomson / Facebook
Inverurie man admits sex toy assault on his elderly neighbour
Alistair Hutton died in the tragedy at the site of the new Baird Family Hospital in Aberdeen. Image: DC Thomson / Facebook
Tourist who killed girlfriend in crash on Highland holiday avoids prison
crash
Cops seize £13,400 of cocaine from BMW in dramatic bust at roundabout
The Onich Hotel, where the manager was choked
Drunken chef threw deep fat fryer over Highland hotel kitchen
the drink-driving doctor outside court
Drink-driving doctor fell off scooter tackling Aberdeen roundabout
Alistair Hutton died in the tragedy at the site of the new Baird Family Hospital in Aberdeen. Image: DC Thomson / Facebook
Vicious abuser avoids jail after he throttled woman so hard she 'believed she was…
Cocaine
Drug mule hid almost £14,000 of cocaine up her bottom in act of 'compassion'
Alistair Hutton died in the tragedy at the site of the new Baird Family Hospital in Aberdeen. Image: DC Thomson / Facebook
Aberdeen man who stabbed dad in neck cleared of murder