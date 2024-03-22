‘My biggest inspiration’: Elgin dancer who lost parents as a baby says they inspire her every day

A dance student from Elgin whose parents died when she was just a baby has named them as her “biggest inspiration.”

Tierney Main from Elgin tragically lost her parents when she was just two-years-old.

Having a not-so-easy upbringing, Tierney recalls being referred to as a “love tug orphan” as she was “passed from family member to family member.”

Turning that around, the 21-year-old has used the most challenging times of her life as her biggest source of inspiration.

Just yesterday, she performed at London’s Leicester Square Theatre as part of a graduate showcase by the prestigious Liverpool Theatre School.

‘Love-tug orphan’

The centre boasts a long list of success stories with alumni appearing in West End musicals and touring shows such as SIX, Frozen, Blood Brothers, Wicked and The Book of Mormon.

Tierney has already been tipped for success and admits she has “worked really hard” to reach this point.

Speaking to the Press & Journal, she said: “I didn’t have a childhood that most people would expect. Both my parents passed away when I was two.

“So I went from family member to family member, but I never really found my own home.

“At that time, it was all over the papers and I was labelled a ‘love-tug orphan’ so I feel like it’s a real full circle moment now.

“My parents are my biggest inspiration. Because they died so young at 24, I’m now getting to that age and I can’t imagine only living until then.

“I feel that I’m not only doing this for myself but I feel like I’m doing this for the three of us.

“My mum was a dancer and I actually feel that they are with me every day.”

Tierney says parents are biggest inspiration

Tierney turned to dancing as a teenager and has never looked back.

“When I was 15, one of my friends from school told me to come to this dance class and I just fell in love with it completely.

“I moved out myself at 16 and just danced. So, that’s how I got to where I am” she said.

She shared that she couldn’t have done it without her dance school in Elgin, EJT Dance and Fitness.

Adding: “They have been so good to me. They have given me free classes over the years and my dance teacher has really supported me.

“Her heart is just made of gold, I owe Erika pretty much everything.”

As she comes home to visit quite often, Tierney shared how she never misses a dance class back at EJT.

“I don’t even care that I’m training with kids. I love being with them and love learning from my dance teacher.

“From 15 onwards she has really guided me, I wouldn’t be here without her.”

‘Dream come true’ for Tierney

Performing in front of an audience of talent scouts, agents and industry influencers felt like a “dream come true” for the young dancer.

She concluded: “It doesn’t even feel real. It feels like a dream. I feel almost like I don’t deserve it.”

“You can come from any background and if you’re driven, you can honestly do whatever you want to do.

“So many kids, especially in care or in bad homes, they need that kind of inspiration.”