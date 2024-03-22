‘My biggest inspiration’: Elgin dancer who lost parents as a baby says they inspire her every day

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘My biggest inspiration’: Elgin dancer who lost parents as a baby says they inspire her every day

21-year-old Tierney, who has just made her debut in London's West End, was described as a 'love-tug orphan' when she was a child.

By Shanay Taylor
Tierney Main.
Tierney Main feels most inspired by her parents. Image: Tierney Main.

A dance student from Elgin whose parents died when she was just a baby has named them as her “biggest inspiration.”

Tierney Main from Elgin tragically lost her parents when she was just two-years-old.

Having a not-so-easy upbringing, Tierney recalls being referred to as a “love tug orphan” as she was “passed from family member to family member.”

Turning that around, the 21-year-old has used the most challenging times of her life as her biggest source of inspiration.

Tierney studies dance in Liverpool. Image: Tierney Main.

Just yesterday, she performed at London’s Leicester Square Theatre as part of a graduate showcase by the prestigious Liverpool Theatre School.

‘Love-tug orphan’

The centre boasts a long list of success stories with alumni appearing in West End musicals and touring shows such as SIX, Frozen, Blood Brothers, Wicked and The Book of Mormon.

Tierney has already been tipped for success and admits she has “worked really hard” to reach this point.

Speaking to the Press & Journal, she said: “I didn’t have a childhood that most people would expect. Both my parents passed away when I was two.

“So I went from family member to family member, but I never really found my own home.

Tierney at her dance school in Elgin. Image: Tierney Main.

“At that time, it was all over the papers and I was labelled a ‘love-tug orphan’ so I feel like it’s a real full circle moment now.

“My parents are my biggest inspiration. Because they died so young at 24, I’m now getting to that age and I can’t imagine only living until then.

“I feel that I’m not only doing this for myself but I feel like I’m doing this for the three of us.

“My mum was a dancer and I actually feel that they are with me every day.”

Tierney says parents are biggest inspiration

Tierney turned to dancing as a teenager and has never looked back.

“When I was 15, one of my friends from school told me to come to this dance class and I just fell in love with it completely.

“I moved out myself at 16 and just danced. So, that’s how I got to where I am” she said.

She shared that she couldn’t have done it without her dance school in Elgin, EJT Dance and Fitness.

Tierney performed at a West End theatre this week. Image: Tierney Main.

Adding: “They have been so good to me. They have given me free classes over the years and my dance teacher has really supported me.

“Her heart is just made of gold, I owe Erika pretty much everything.”

As she comes home to visit quite often, Tierney shared how she never misses a dance class back at EJT.

“I don’t even care that I’m training with kids. I love being with them and love learning from my dance teacher.

“From 15 onwards she has really guided me, I wouldn’t be here without her.”

‘Dream come true’ for Tierney

Performing in front of an audience of talent scouts, agents and industry influencers felt like a “dream come true” for the young dancer.

She concluded: “It doesn’t even feel real. It feels like a dream. I feel almost like I don’t deserve it.”

“You can come from any background and if you’re driven, you can honestly do whatever you want to do.

“So many kids, especially in care or in bad homes, they need that kind of inspiration.”

Break a leg! Elgin student makes West End stage debut in London

