Brora Rangers and Fraserburgh’s milestone men more interested in medals ahead of Highland League Cup final

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Brora Rangers and Fraserburgh’s milestone men more interested in medals ahead of Highland League Cup final

The Cattachs and the Broch clash in Saturday's showpiece at Harlaw Park, Inverurie.

By Callum Law
Scott Barbour of Fraserburgh, left, and Brora Rangers' Dale Gillespie.
Scott Barbour of Fraserburgh, left, and Brora Rangers' Dale Gillespie.

Fraserburgh’s Scott Barbour and Brora Rangers’ Dale Gillespie have reached major individual milestones – but say they are more interested in medals.

The Broch face the Cattachs in the GPH Builders Merchants Highland League Cup final on Saturday at Harlaw Park, Inverurie.

At the weekend Barbour became the first Fraserburgh player to score 250 goals for the Buchan outfit.

The 32-year-old striker lifted the Highland League Cup with Formartine United in 2018, but would love to help the Broch win it for the first time since 2006.

Barbour said: “I’m chuffed to be the first player to reach 250 for Fraserburgh.

“My next target would be 300 goals for Fraserburgh. I’d also like to catch Neil Gauld (363) and Cammy Keith (351) with their numbers at Highland League level.

“I was speaking to Neil last week after he retired and if I could get to 300 for Fraserburgh it would probably tie in with catching them at a similar time.

“But winning trophies means more than any individual things. Ultimately when you look back on your career you want to look back at the medals won.

“We know it will be a really tough final against Brora, but we’ll be doing our best to win it.

“It would be really special to win the Highland League Cup with Fraserburgh, particularly with the club having not won it since 2006.”

Gillespie ready for final say

Meanwhile, midfielder Gillespie made his 400th appearance for Brora last week.

The 34-year-old is in his 11th season across two spells at Dudgeon Park and is aiming to claim the Highland League Cup for the third time with Brora and for the fourth time in total.

Gillespie added: “To have played 400 games for Brora is something I’m very proud of.

“Over my entire Highland League career with Brora, Nairn and Rothes I recently reached 550 games.

“Individual things with appearances and goals are nice things to achieve.

“But ultimately nobody else probably cares whether I’ve played one game or 400.

“However, if you’ve got a few medals at the end of your career it’s a good reward for the hard work and commitment you’ve shown.

“It’s going to be a very difficult game against Fraserburgh and we’ll certainly need to be at our best to win it.

“With the stage I’m at in my career I don’t know how many more opportunities I’ll get to win silverware so I’m determined to make the most of it.

“The first time I won the Highland League Cup with Nairn (2011) was against Fraserburgh so maybe that’s an omen.”

Watch: Highland League Weekly – Highlights of Brechin City v Turriff United and Formartine United v Banks o’ Dee

More from Highland League

Scott Barbour of Fraserburgh, left, and Brora Rangers' Dale Gillespie.
Highland League: Buckie Thistle and Brechin City set for crucial clash in title race
Scott Barbour of Fraserburgh, left, and Brora Rangers' Dale Gillespie.
Reunion arranged for ex-Highland League players
Scott Barbour of Fraserburgh, left, and Brora Rangers' Dale Gillespie.
New chairman Aaron Lorimer outlines his vision for Deveronvale
Scott Barbour of Fraserburgh, left, and Brora Rangers' Dale Gillespie.
Watch: Highland League Weekly - Highlights of Brechin City v Turriff United and Formartine…
Scott Barbour of Fraserburgh, left, and Brora Rangers' Dale Gillespie.
Highland League: Reaction from EVERY game as Banks o' Dee defeat Formartine and Buckie…
Scott Barbour of Fraserburgh, left, and Brora Rangers' Dale Gillespie.
Gavin Price not getting carried away despite Brechin City being in strong position in…
Scott Barbour of Fraserburgh, left, and Brora Rangers' Dale Gillespie.
Highland League results: Leaders Brechin City put five past Turriff United
Scott Barbour of Fraserburgh, left, and Brora Rangers' Dale Gillespie.
Highland League: EVERY game previewed as Brechin City face Turriff United with Grady McGrath…
Scott Barbour of Fraserburgh, left, and Brora Rangers' Dale Gillespie.
Rothes place Alan Pollock on transfer list
Scott Barbour of Fraserburgh, left, and Brora Rangers' Dale Gillespie.
Watch: Highland League Weekly EXTRA - Highlights of Buckie Thistle v Formartine United