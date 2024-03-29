£500k cocaine parcel sniffed out at Royal Mail sorting office in Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
£500k cocaine parcel sniffed out at Royal Mail sorting office in Aberdeen

Mark Longmuir, a 20-tablets-a-day diazepam addict, was paid £200 to receive a special delivery that contained up to £500,000 worth of cocaine.

By James Mulholland
Mark Longmuir was snared by a sniffer dog at Royal Mail's sorting office on Whitemyres Avenue in Mastrick, Aberdeen. Images: Facebook/Google Street View
An Aberdeen drug dealer was snared by a sniffer dog that found his special delivery parcel containing £500,000 of cocaine at a Royal Mail sorting office.

Mark Longmuir, 47, was caught out by a police search of the postal facility in Mastrick on October 11 2023.

The High Court in Edinburgh heard the canine, who wasn’t named, detected the large quantity of drugs in a special delivery package that was addressed to Longmuir.

The court was told how two packs which contained 999g and 992g of cocaine were seized during the discovery.

Prosecutor Brian Gill KC told the judge Lord Lake: “In the morning of October 11 2023, police officers were conducting a search of the Royal Mail Mastrick sorting office in Aberdeen.

Aberdeen cocaine dealer Mark Longmuir had 30 previous convictions

“A drug dog identified a special delivery bag. The bag indicated a special delivery. It was addressed to Mark Longmuir of Tay Road in Aberdeen.

“The officer suspected it contained controlled drugs and took possession of it.”

Mr Gill said specialist officers then found two packages that contained cocaine which have could netted sellers almost £500,000 on the streets.

The story emerged after Longmuir, of Aberdeen, pleaded guilty to a single charge of being concerned in the supply of cocaine.

Mr Gill told the court that the accused had 30 previous convictions and had previously served a six-year jail term for drug offences which had been imposed upon him at Liverpool Crown Court.

The previous trial heard how Longmuir was a key member of the feared Baker’s Green Boys crime clan that flooded the north-east’s streets with millions of pounds of drugs.

He was a drugs courier who regularly drove from Liverpool to the Granite City with consignments of heroin and cocaine.

The gang members were sentenced to a total of 300 years of jail time in December 2010.

During Longmuir’s latest court appearance for sentencing at the High Court in Edinburgh on Wednesday, the prosecutor revealed that detectives had seized Longmuir’s mobile phone, finding a message on it that detailed the tracking number for the package.

He was charged with drug offences soon afterward.

Defence advocate Kenneth Cloggie told Lord Lake that his client was paid £200 to receive the drugs at his home in the Granite City.

Mr Cloggie added: “He is addicted to Valium. He would take 20 Valium tablets a day. He has told me that he took part in this scheme in the expectation of receiving more Valium tablets.”

Mr Cloggie asked Lord Lake to exercise leniency with his client and said that the evidence showed that he didn’t have a major role in drug dealing.

Mr Cloggie added: “He has been exploited by those further up the chain.”

More jail time for Mark Longmuir after £500k cocaine haul uncovered at Aberdeen Royal Mail office

Passing sentence, Lord Lake told Longmuir that if he hadn’t pleaded guilty, he would have received six years and six months for the crime.

Lord Lake told him that since he pleaded guilty at the earliest opportunity, he would receive a discount and would serve four years and eight months in prison.

He added: “The harm caused to the community by drugs is well known to this court. The quantity of drugs that were seized could have caused substantial harm to the community.

“I have taken account of your criminal record. The sentence will be one of four years and eight months.”

As he was being led away, Longmuir commented on his sentence, telling security guards in the courtroom: “F****** hell man”.

