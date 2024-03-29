Tormented Aberdeen shop manager walks free after chasing troublesome teen out of his shop with baseball bat

An Aberdeen shop manager who chased a troublesome teen out of his store with a baseball bat has walked free from court without punishment.

Paramanantham Peratheepanantham was handed an absolute discharge after a sheriff heard how he and his staff at the Garthdee Londis store had been tormented by gangs of youths for years.

As well as racist abuse, the 41-year-old has also been the victim of a knife robbery and arson attack during his time at the Ramsay Crescent store.

Peratheepanantham appeared in Aberdeen Sheriff Court and admitted trying to kick the 13-year-old boy and a further charge of having an offensive weapon.

Fiscal depute Stephanie Cardo told the court that on July 4 last year at 5.30pm the teen – who had been banned from the shop – had gone inside with a group of friends.

‘Get out of my shop’

She said Peratheepanantham had told them to “get out” and they did but the boy returned a few minutes later and was said to have greeted the manager with a “hello”.

Mrs Cardo said Peratheepanantham responded by saying ‘what the **** did you say – what the **** did you say?’ before grabbing a baseball bat.

“He approached the teen and was shouting ‘get the **** out of my shop’ before attempting to kick the boy on the back of the leg.”

Mrs Cardo told the court that the boy – who cannot be named for legal reasons – had been “traumatised” by the incident and contacted the police.

Police arrived and viewed CCTV footage from inside the shop and cautioned Peratheepanantham, who said on his arrest: “I kick him, but I did not touch him.”

‘Deeply regretful’ but was provoked

Peratheepanantham’s defence agent Ian Woodward-Nutt said his client was “deeply regretful” about the incident but felt he had been provoked.

Mr Woodward-Nutt said: “Mr Peratheepanantham was himself a victim of a knife robbery prior to these events.

“He has worked in the shop for four years and it has been plagued by a gang of youths. On one occasion the bins store was set on fire and my client also experienced the newspaper delivery being set on fire at the front door.

“He has also been a victim of racist abuse from the local youths, and I understand shoplifting is endemic there – to the extreme that my client and his colleagues have given up reporting incidents.”

‘I discharge you absolutely in relation to this matter’

Mr Woodward-Nutt went on to say the teenager in question was “well-known” to his client and had been banned from the shop at the time of the incident.

He explained that Peratheepanantham is from Sri-Lanka, is married with three children and has lived in the UK for 14 years and plans to apply for citizenship soon.

He urged the court not to convict and asked for an absolute discharge.

Sheriff Andrew Millar said he had considered all that had been said on Peratheepanantham’s behalf and commented that he has no previous convictions and is a man with responsibilities.

Sheriff Millar said: “The court recognises that these offences are serious, but I must also remember the factors which your solicitor has identified – which must have affected your state of mind at the time and your reaction.

“This must make your working situation very difficult.

“I must tell you that you should continue to report any criminal actions towards you or your shop to the police – that is the right thing to do.

“I discharge you absolutely in relation to this matter.”

