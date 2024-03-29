Tormented Aberdeen shop manager walks free after chasing troublesome teen out of his shop with baseball bat

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Crime & Courts

Tormented Aberdeen shop manager walks free after chasing troublesome teen out of his shop with baseball bat

Aberdeen Sheriff Court was told Paramanantham Peratheepanantham and his staff at the Garthdee shop have been repeated targeted by gangs of youths.

By Joanne Warnock
The incident happened at Garthdee's Londis store. Image: Darrell Benns
The incident happened at Garthdee's Londis store. Image: Darrell Benns

An Aberdeen shop manager who chased a troublesome teen out of his store with a baseball bat has walked free from court without punishment.

Paramanantham Peratheepanantham was handed an absolute discharge after a sheriff heard how he and his staff at the Garthdee Londis store had been tormented by gangs of youths for years.

As well as racist abuse, the 41-year-old has also been the victim of a knife robbery and arson attack during his time at the Ramsay Crescent store.

Peratheepanantham appeared in Aberdeen Sheriff Court and admitted trying to kick the 13-year-old boy and a further charge of having an offensive weapon.

Fiscal depute Stephanie Cardo told the court that on July 4 last year at 5.30pm the teen – who had been banned from the shop – had gone inside with a group of friends.

‘Get out of my shop’

She said Peratheepanantham had told them to “get out” and they did but the boy returned a few minutes later and was said to have greeted the manager with a “hello”.

Mrs Cardo said Peratheepanantham responded by saying ‘what the **** did you say – what the **** did you say?’ before grabbing a baseball bat.

“He approached the teen and was shouting ‘get the **** out of my shop’ before attempting to kick the boy on the back of the leg.”

Mrs Cardo told the court that the boy – who cannot be named for legal reasons – had been “traumatised” by the incident and contacted the police.

Police arrived and viewed CCTV footage from inside the shop and cautioned Peratheepanantham, who said on his arrest: “I kick him, but I did not touch him.”

‘Deeply regretful’ but was provoked

Peratheepanantham’s defence agent Ian Woodward-Nutt said his client was “deeply regretful” about the incident but felt he had been provoked.

Mr Woodward-Nutt said: “Mr Peratheepanantham was himself a victim of a knife robbery prior to these events.

“He has worked in the shop for four years and it has been plagued by a gang of youths. On one occasion the bins store was set on fire and my client also experienced the newspaper delivery being set on fire at the front door.

“He has also been a victim of racist abuse from the local youths, and I understand shoplifting is endemic there – to the extreme that my client and his colleagues have given up reporting incidents.”

‘I discharge you absolutely in relation to this matter’

Mr Woodward-Nutt went on to say the teenager in question was “well-known” to his client and had been banned from the shop at the time of the incident.

He explained that Peratheepanantham is from Sri-Lanka, is married with three children and has lived in the UK for 14 years and plans to apply for citizenship soon.

He urged the court not to convict and asked for an absolute discharge.

Sheriff Andrew Millar said he had considered all that had been said on Peratheepanantham’s behalf and commented that he has no previous convictions and is a man with responsibilities.

Sheriff Millar said: “The court recognises that these offences are serious, but I must also remember the factors which your solicitor has identified – which must have affected your state of mind at the time and your reaction.

“This must make your working situation very difficult.

“I must tell you that you should continue to report any criminal actions towards you or your shop to the police – that is the right thing to do.

“I discharge you absolutely in relation to this matter.”

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen as well as crime and breaking incidents, join our Facebook group.

More from Crime & Courts

The incident happened at Garthdee's Londis store. Image: Darrell Benns
'What an idiot': Boy racer banned after police spot TikTok of dangerous driving
The incident happened at Garthdee's Londis store. Image: Darrell Benns
£500k cocaine parcel sniffed out at Royal Mail sorting office in Aberdeen
The incident happened at Garthdee's Londis store. Image: Darrell Benns
Elgin fishmonger who groomed and molested 13-year-old girl jailed
The incident happened at Garthdee's Londis store. Image: Darrell Benns
Mum weeps as she watches footage of four-year-old son allegedly being assaulted at Aberdeenshire…
The incident happened at Garthdee's Londis store. Image: Darrell Benns
Gangster brothers locked up as crack cocaine lab found in 'cuckooed' Aberdeen flat
The incident happened at Garthdee's Londis store. Image: Darrell Benns
Aberdeen music teacher caught driving with traces of cocaine in his system
The incident happened at Garthdee's Londis store. Image: Darrell Benns
Aberdeen fan faces jail after racking up third football-related conviction
The incident happened at Garthdee's Londis store. Image: Darrell Benns
Highland rapist who repeatedly attacked woman lived 'a life of faith'
The incident happened at Garthdee's Londis store. Image: Darrell Benns
Highland cannabis grower who was trying for the 'perfect plant' spared jail
The incident happened at Garthdee's Londis store. Image: Darrell Benns
Fraudsters cleared of Aberdeen hotels and pizza parlour swindle bid