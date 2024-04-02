‘You’re definitely going to die soon’: Man avoids prison after terrifying threats to ex

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘You’re definitely going to die soon’: Man avoids prison after terrifying threats to ex

During a series of sinister messages to the woman, Harem Ahmedian wrote that he wanted "to see blood everywhere in this country".

By David McPhee
Harem Ahmedian admitted sending a series of threats to his ex-partner. Image: Facebook/ DC Thomson.
A man sent a series of terrifying messages to his ex-girlfriend warning her of a Russian attack on the UK and stating he wanted to see “blood everywhere”.

Harem Ahmedian, 39, appeared in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court where he admitted sending repeated text messages to the woman in the six months following the end of their relationship.

It was stated that the 39-year-old made a number of threats against “white” and “English” people and warned of an imminent attack on the UK by a foreign entity.

During a series of further messages to the woman, Ahmedian also appeared to gloat at the possibility of a bloody war and that the UK might be “destroyed”.

His solicitor, Mike Monro, described Ahmedian’s behaviour as “totally, utterly and incredibly stupid”.

‘I want to see blood everywhere’

Fiscal depute Jane Spark told the court that the couple had dated for a short while but when they separated he began sending messages which stated “f*** white people, they will die soon”.

Another sinister text claimed: “Your country will be destroyed by Russians, do not be happy in your country anymore.”

Ahmedian, who is understood to be Kurdish, then went on to tell the woman: “F*** your court” and “f*** English, I want to see blood everywhere in this country.”

The relationship was briefly reignited at one stage, Ms Spark said, but was once more ended by the woman after she received further “concerning messages” from Ahmedian towards the end of June last year.

He also appeared at her home on one occasion.

The woman contacted police soon after she received a message which stated: “You’re definitely going to die soon.”

When he was cautioned by officers, Ahmedian replied: “I do not understand why I’m being arrested.”

In the dock, Ahmedian pleaded guilty to one charge of behaving in a threatening or abusive manner that was likely to cause a person to suffer fear or alarm.

As part of the charge, he admitted uttering remarks that were offensive, racist and xenophobic in nature and inciting mass violence against the British public.

‘He is very apologetic’

Defence lawyer Mike Monro told the court that Ahmedian had been living in the UK for “some time” and “has been in this country long enough to realise it still has a lot to offer him”.

He added: “The behaviour by the accused is totally, utterly and incredibly stupid – he was under the influence at the time.

“I asked the accused in the cold light of day what he made of these comments and he is very apologetic for it and knows this is a serious matter.”

As an alternative to a prison sentence, Sheriff Lindsay Foulis sentenced Ahmedian, of Wellheads Avenue, Aberdeen, to a community payback order with supervision for 18 months and ordered him to carry out 150 hours of unpaid work.

He also made him subject to a non-harassment, meaning he cannot approach his former partner for two years and ordered him to seek psychological treatment.

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen as well as crime and breaking incidents, join our Facebook group.

