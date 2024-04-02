‘You’re definitely going to die soon’: Man avoids prison after terrifying threats to ex

A man sent a series of terrifying messages to his ex-girlfriend warning her of a Russian attack on the UK and stating he wanted to see “blood everywhere”.

Harem Ahmedian, 39, appeared in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court where he admitted sending repeated text messages to the woman in the six months following the end of their relationship.

It was stated that the 39-year-old made a number of threats against “white” and “English” people and warned of an imminent attack on the UK by a foreign entity.

During a series of further messages to the woman, Ahmedian also appeared to gloat at the possibility of a bloody war and that the UK might be “destroyed”.

His solicitor, Mike Monro, described Ahmedian’s behaviour as “totally, utterly and incredibly stupid”.

‘I want to see blood everywhere’

Fiscal depute Jane Spark told the court that the couple had dated for a short while but when they separated he began sending messages which stated “f*** white people, they will die soon”.

Another sinister text claimed: “Your country will be destroyed by Russians, do not be happy in your country anymore.”

Ahmedian, who is understood to be Kurdish, then went on to tell the woman: “F*** your court” and “f*** English, I want to see blood everywhere in this country.”

The relationship was briefly reignited at one stage, Ms Spark said, but was once more ended by the woman after she received further “concerning messages” from Ahmedian towards the end of June last year.

He also appeared at her home on one occasion.

The woman contacted police soon after she received a message which stated: “You’re definitely going to die soon.”

When he was cautioned by officers, Ahmedian replied: “I do not understand why I’m being arrested.”

In the dock, Ahmedian pleaded guilty to one charge of behaving in a threatening or abusive manner that was likely to cause a person to suffer fear or alarm.

As part of the charge, he admitted uttering remarks that were offensive, racist and xenophobic in nature and inciting mass violence against the British public.

‘He is very apologetic’

Defence lawyer Mike Monro told the court that Ahmedian had been living in the UK for “some time” and “has been in this country long enough to realise it still has a lot to offer him”.

He added: “The behaviour by the accused is totally, utterly and incredibly stupid – he was under the influence at the time.

“I asked the accused in the cold light of day what he made of these comments and he is very apologetic for it and knows this is a serious matter.”

As an alternative to a prison sentence, Sheriff Lindsay Foulis sentenced Ahmedian, of Wellheads Avenue, Aberdeen, to a community payback order with supervision for 18 months and ordered him to carry out 150 hours of unpaid work.

He also made him subject to a non-harassment, meaning he cannot approach his former partner for two years and ordered him to seek psychological treatment.

