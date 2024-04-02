Boy, 16, in court accused of Buckie attempted murder

A 16-year-old boy has appeared in court on an attempted murder charge after a man was found seriously injured in Buckie.

The youth, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, is also charged with having an offensive weapon and a bladed article in a public place.

Police were called to the scene, near the harbour, at about 2.20pm on Monday afternoon.

Officers cordoned off the street between USA Nails & Spa and the Co-op.

A 54-year-old man was taken to Dr Gray’s Hospital following the incident.

The teenager, from the Moray area, made no plea or declaration at the private appearance at Elgin Sheriff Court this afternoon, where he also faced a charge of attempting to pervert the course of justice.

He was committed for further examination and released on bail until the next calling of the case.

Sergeant Kenneth MacConnachie, from Buckie Police Station, said: “There was no wider threat to the public.”