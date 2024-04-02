‘This has to be a fix’: Readers react to awards nominations for Stagecoach

Readers have not held back in sharing their views following news that Stagecoach is in the running to be voted ‘best bus service’ in Scotland.

On Friday, the UK’s largest bus and coach operator announced they had been nominated for 10 awards in this year’s Scottish Transport Awards.

The firm was shortlisted in a range of categories including top ‘public transport operator’.

The news left many commuters amused and bewildered amid numerous complaints of unreliability.

‘Best joke I’ve heard all year’

Taking to social media, one woman said the awards should be for “worst service” due to its unreliability.

She wrote: “They need to get act together. The amount of cancelled buses is unreal. They should get an award for worse service, especially in the Buchan area.”

Another added: “This has to be a fix. There is no chance. Deeside bus service is dire. Very unreliable and buses that are barely road worthy.”

Some thought the news was an ‘April fools’ joke.

One woman said: “Omg, is that on April the 1st as it’s the biggest joke I’ve heard in a while.”

Another added: “You’re having a laugh. I was stranded in Aberdeen the other night as the bus was cancelled due to technical issues with those famous words they use all the time.”

Another man claimed Stagecoach is “not fit for purpose”.

He wrote: “They are the worst bus service in Scotland. They are not fit for purpose. It’s about time they were kicked out of Inverness.”

Commuters have said they feel sorry for the drivers who catch the brunt end of the deal, as others described services in Inverness as a “shambles.”

One male committer wrote: “Best joke I’ve heard this year but it’s the good bus drivers I feel sorry for.”

Another added: “Are they allowed to vote for themselves? It’s the drivers I feel sorry for.”

One man said: “Clearly not been to Inverness to see the shambles they run here.”

A female commuter said: “Best compared to what? A clapped-out rust-bucket from 75 years ago?”

‘I have found the service to be quite reliable’

One man jumped to the firm’s defence saying: “Since the introduction of the new electric buses, I have found the service to be quite reliable and on time.”

In a statement released last week, Jacqueline Rowan, head of marketing for Scotland, said: “We are so proud to be recognised across 10 categories for this year’s Scottish Transport Awards.

“Stagecoach’s commitment to continued innovation that supports local communities is at the heart of everything we strive for, so to be shortlisted in so many categories is fantastic.”