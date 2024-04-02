‘This has to be a fix’: Readers react to awards nominations for Stagecoach

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

‘This has to be a fix’: Readers react to awards nominations for Stagecoach

The UK’s largest bus and coach operator has been shortlisted for 10 awards in this years Scottish Transport Awards.

By Michelle Henderson
Blue green and white Stagecoach double decker beneath a tree branch.
Readers have taken to social media to claim the firms awards nominations are a "fix" due to their lack of reliability. Image: Darrell Benns/ DC Thomson.

Readers have not held back in sharing their views following news that Stagecoach is in the running to be voted ‘best bus service’ in Scotland.

On Friday, the UK’s largest bus and coach operator announced they had been nominated for 10 awards in this year’s Scottish Transport Awards.

The firm was shortlisted in a range of categories including top ‘public transport operator’.

The news left many commuters amused and bewildered amid numerous complaints of unreliability.

‘Best joke I’ve heard all year’

Taking to social media, one woman said the awards should be for “worst service” due to its unreliability.

She wrote: “They need to get act together. The amount of cancelled buses is unreal. They should get an award for worse service, especially in the Buchan area.”

Another added: “This has to be a fix. There is no chance. Deeside bus service is dire. Very unreliable and buses that are barely road worthy.”

Some thought the news was an ‘April fools’ joke.

One woman said: “Omg, is that on April the 1st as it’s the biggest joke I’ve heard in a while.”

Another added: “You’re having a laugh. I was stranded in Aberdeen the other night as the bus was cancelled due to technical issues with those famous words they use all the time.”

Another man claimed Stagecoach is “not fit for purpose”.

Stagecoach double decker Service 5 at Kingswells Park and Ride, Kingswells.
Commuters thought news of the firms success was an early April Fools’ joke. Image: Darrell Benns/ DC Thomson.

He wrote: “They are the worst bus service in Scotland. They are not fit for purpose. It’s about time they were kicked out of Inverness.”

Commuters have said they feel sorry for the drivers who catch the brunt end of the deal, as others described services in Inverness as a “shambles.”

One male committer wrote: “Best joke I’ve heard this year but it’s the good bus drivers I feel sorry for.”

Another added: “Are they allowed to vote for themselves? It’s the drivers I feel sorry for.”

One man said: “Clearly not been to Inverness to see the shambles they run here.”

A female commuter said: “Best compared to what? A clapped-out rust-bucket from 75 years ago?”

‘I have found the service to be quite reliable’

One man jumped to the firm’s defence saying: “Since the introduction of the new electric buses, I have found the service to be quite reliable and on time.”

In a statement released last week, Jacqueline Rowan, head of marketing for Scotland, said: “We are so proud to be recognised across 10 categories for this year’s Scottish Transport Awards.

“Stagecoach’s commitment to continued innovation that supports local communities is at the heart of everything we strive for, so to be shortlisted in so many categories is fantastic.”

‘We could lose our jobs’: Commuters slam bus firm as Peterhead services ‘hit rock-bottom’

