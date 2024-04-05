Man who was downing a ‘bottle of vodka a day’ avoids jail after turned up at neighbour’s door with a knife

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Crime & Courts

Man who was downing a ‘bottle of vodka a day’ avoids jail after turned up at neighbour’s door with a knife

Jason Findlay, 53, appeared in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court where he admitted being in possession of a blade and assaulting a police officer.

By David McPhee
Jason Findlay admitted appearing at his neighbour's door with a knife and kicking a police officer. Image: Facebook.
Jason Findlay admitted appearing at his neighbour's door with a knife and kicking a police officer. Image: Facebook.

An Aberdeen man has narrowly avoided going to prison after his neighbour answered her front door to find him standing there holding a knife.

Jason Findlay, 53, appeared in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court where he admitted being found by police in possession of a blade.

When the police arrived on the scene, they found Findlay still in the communal hallway but with the knife now broken into two pieces.

Upon being arrested and taken to a police station in Aberdeen, Findlay then kicked a police officer to the body.

His solicitor told the court his client had been drinking around a bottle of vodka a day at the time.

Woman heard knock at her door

Fiscal depute Georgia Laird told the court that at around 11.25am on August 24 last year, a woman who lived within the Cornhill Court high-rise on Briarfield Terrace, Aberdeen, was in her home when she heard a knock on the door.

She answered it to find Findlay standing there with a knife gripped in his hands.

Slamming the door shut, the woman immediately called the police who attended at the block of flats.

Officers found Findlay in the communal landing of the building and found the knife in two parts near his feet.

Ms Laird also told the court that at around 12.55pm the same day, officers were booking Findlay into Kittybrewster Police Station he swung out with his foot and kicked a constable to his leg.

In the dock, Findlay pleaded guilty to one charge of having the knife.

He also admitted a second charge of assault on a police officer.

Exterior of Kittybrewster Police Office, Aberdeen.
Kittybrewster Police Office, Aberdeen. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

Sheriff: Courts concern is public safety

Defence solicitor Mike Monro told the court that it was “difficult to say much in mitigation” about his client’s offences because he has “very little recollection of what happened”.

“But it is easy for me to say now that he apologises,” Mr Monro said.

“Mr Findlay has been subjected to a significant brain trauma and this is exacerbated when he consumes alcohol – and he was drinking up to a bottle a day.

“He is now working hard on these matters.”

Sheriff Peter Grant-Hutchison informed Mr Monro that the court’s main concern was “the safety of the public” and speculated that perhaps the best way to achieve that was through the imposition of a custodial sentence.

“My hope is that my client has come to the proverbial door of custody without going through it,” Mr Monro replied.

Sentencing Findlay, Sheriff  Grant-Hutchison told him: “You will have gathered that my first reaction to these charges was that it was calling out for a period of imprisonment.

“However, your lawyer has been quite persuasive in suggesting that I should impose a community order.”

As an alternative to a prison sentence, Sheriff Grant-Hutchison made Findlay, of Cornhill Court, subject to a community payback order with supervision for 12 months and ordered him to carry out 100 hours of unpaid work.

The sheriff also ordered Findlay to take part in an alcohol and drug misuse programme.

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen as well as crime and breaking incidents, join our Facebook group.

More from Crime & Courts

To go with story by Jenni Gee. Darwyn Perry assaulted a man he met on Grindr in his own home Picture shows; Darwyn Perry. Inverness Justice Centre. Jenni Gee/DCT Media Date; 04/04/2024
'Please help!!!': Autistic man texts to mum after prolonged assault by violent Grindr date
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. Huntly man Phil Brayne fined and banned from having horses after admitting to the neglect of his pony Danny Boy Picture shows; Huntly man Phil Brayne fined and banned from having horses after admitting to the neglect of his pony Danny Boy. N/A. Supplied by Facebook Date; Unknown
Huntly man banned from owning horses after admitting neglect of Danny Boy the pony
The incident happened at an address on Sluie Drive, Dyce. Image: DC Thomson
Owner pleads guilty after Staffy bites cops at Aberdeen Covid house party
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. A former Aberdeen restaurant boss has been convicted for the murder of a policewoman who was shot dead during an armed robbery. Piran Ditta Khan, 75, fled the UK after the death of Pc Sharon Beshenivsky, 38, but was eventually put on trial two decades later after being extradited from Pakistan. He planned the raid that killed the constable and severely wounded her colleague Pc Teresa Milburn, a jury at Leeds Crown Court was told. The two officers were gunned down as they responded to the heist at family-run Universal Express travel agents in Bradford, West Yorkshire, in November 2005 Picture shows; Piran Ditta Khan murdered Pc Sharon Beshenivsky as part of an armed robbery. N/A. Supplied by West Yorkshire Police/PA Wire Date; Unknown
Former Aberdeen restaurant boss guilty of policewoman's murder
Kevin Joseph admitted the offence when he appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson / Facebook
Dons fan who showed toilet sex tape avoids being placed on sex offenders register
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. A Wick woman who used sex to extort money from one man and attempted to extort cash from another man has narrowly avoided a jail sentence. Kathleen Newlands, 34, was instead ordered to carry out 250 hours of unpaid work and will be under supervision Picture shows; Kathleen Newlands appeared at Wick Sheriff Court. N/A. Supplied by Facebook (Kathleen Newlands) / DC Thomson (Wick Sheriff Court) Date; Unknown
No jail for sextortion mum from Wick who blackmailed cheating men
Universal Credit. Image: Kim Cessford / DCT Media
Benefits fraudster made up blind children to pay off drug debt
Picture by SANDY McCOOK 30th MArch '20 The new Inverness Justice Centre which conducted its first business yesterday (Monday) despite the current Covid-19 emergency.
Man caught with toy gun in Inverness admits firearms charge
Dexter Meachen. Image: Facebook
Learner driver, 17, led police on high-speed chase through Aberdeen city centre
Megan Ross was jailed after she assaulted four police officers. Image: Facebook.
Aberdeen mum jailed for attack on four police officers