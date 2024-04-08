Aberdeen nan’s ‘proceeds of crime’ home contains unsafe concrete, court told

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Crime & Courts

Aberdeen nan’s ‘proceeds of crime’ home contains unsafe concrete, court told

Prosecutors are trying to force jailed embezzler Coleen Muirhead to return some of the £1.5 million fortune that she swindled from her former employer, Panda Rosa Metals.

By James Mulholland
Crooked granny Coleen Muirhead was jailed for 40 months. Image: Matthew Donnelly
Crooked granny Coleen Muirhead was jailed for 40 months. Image: Matthew Donnelly

The value of a house allegedly purchased by a crooked Aberdeen granny using her ill-gotten gains could be impacted by the discovery of unsafe concrete, a court has been told.

Prosecutors are trying to claw back some of Coleen Muirhead’s £1.5 million fortune that the scrap metal merchant employee embezzled from her bosses at Panda Rosa Metals.

But lawyers acting for the 56-year-old told a proceeds of crime hearing today they’re probing whether the property is now worth less because of the recent find.

Solicitor advocate Simon Collins told the High Court in Edinburgh that he’s investigating the potential consequences of finding Reinforced Autoclaved Aerated Concrete (RAAC).

Around 500 homes in the city’s Balnagask area – including 364 council properties, of which 299 are occupied by tenants – contain the porous material that can structurally fail when exposed to moisture.

In September last year, judge Lord Fairley jailed Muirhead for three years and three months after her greedy crime that she committed between June 2015 and October 2021.

Coleen Muirhead’s home among hundreds of Aberdeen properties impacted by dodgy concrete

The court had previously heard how Muirhead indulged in expensive holidays and bought cars and caravans after stealing the money over a six-year period.

After the mother of four and grandmother to seven was locked up, prosecutors then launched a bid to recover the sum by using proceeds of crime legislation.

On Monday, Mr Collins told the court that RAAC concrete had been discovered at one of the properties which prosecutors claim was obtained from using the stolen money.

Hundreds of people living in Aberdeen are set to be moved “as soon as possible” following the discovery of RAAC in their homes.

The material was widely used in construction between the 1950s and 1990s but is now thought to pose risks of causing buildings erected with it to collapse.

Aberdeen City Council has set aside £3m to begin moving their affected tenants into new accommodation.

The Torry/Balnagask area of Aberdeen is most affected by Raac. Image: DC Thomson

Speaking about his client’s house, Mr Collins told the court: “It is one of hundreds of properties in Aberdeen to be affected by RAAC concrete.

“We are investigating as to whether the value of the house has been dramatically affected by its discovery.”

At earlier proceedings, the court heard Muirhead admitting that she embezzled £1,524,192.37 while employed at Panda Rosa Metals, in Canal Road, Aberdeen, between June 2015 and October 2021.

As Muirhead’s crime was uncovered, she wrote to a colleague and said: “Police have just raided! So I will need a visitor in jail! Please don’t think the worst of me.”

When the colleague expressed confusion Muirhead responded: “Don’t be I have taken the money am so sorry.”

Muirhead, of Farquhar Road, Aberdeen, admitted to the police after her arrest that she was responsible for creating false accounts and stealing money from the firm.

‘Law-abiding’ Muirhead’s criminal greed ‘escalated quickly’

Defence solicitor advocate Kris Gilmartin said: “On the face of it, it is difficult to fathom why the offence was committed. She was previously a law-abiding citizen”.

But Mr Gilmartin said the social work report prepared on her set out “significant childhood trauma” and difficulties in her upbringing.

“She had used alcohol and gambling as a coping mechanism,” he told the court.

He said that, following the death of her father, her drinking and gambling increased as did her offending.

Mr Gilmartin said: “This offending behaviour started off as a small matter and escalated quickly”.

He added: “The report makes clear she is remorseful and she regrets the offending. She acknowledges she has brought shame to her family.”

He said she sought to apologise to the McAllister family, who own and operate the business, and who gave her employment in their firm.

Mr Gilmartin said: “She is fearful of custody, but accepts she committed the offence and requires to be punished.”

Aberdeen swindler treated herself to expensive holidays and new motor vehicles using ill-gotten gains

The court heard that the metal recycling firm ran two sites in Aberdeen and Muirhead had worked with the firm as an administrative assistant since July 2014.

Prosecutor David Dickson said scrap metal was brought to the sites by firms and individuals and then weighed.

A ticket was produced which was sent to staff who provided an advice note of materials, weight and price.

Sellers then sent an invoice for payment.

Mr Dickson said: “During the course of the years following the accused beginning employment with Panda Rosa, another employee, who was responsible for instructing payment of the accused’s wages, became aware that she went on expensive holidays with her family, paid for a full table at a charity event, purchased alcohol for those attending the event and bought new motor vehicles.

“The accused also told her that she had paid for her son’s wedding, had purchased static caravans and had set up ISAs for her grandchildren,” the prosecutor said.

Evidence uncovered during police search landed Aberdeen granny in the dock

Her embezzlement came to light after a senior partner in the firm reviewed records and concluded that something was not right.

She began looking for information for ‘G Anderson’ who appeared to be a significant customer but turned out to be an invention of Muirhead.

Police were contacted and a search of her home was carried out.

Mr Dickson said: “Documents in relation to credit cards, financial letters relating to the purchase of motor cars and motorcycles, documentation relating to ISAs for family members, £2,312 in cash, £3,300 in gift vouchers and documentation in relation to the purchase of two static caravans to the value of £78,077 were recovered”.

Lord Summers continued the proceeds of crime action to July 1 2024.

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen as well as crime and breaking incidents, join our Facebook group.

More from Crime & Courts

Natalie Green outside Peterhead Sheriff Court.
Peterhead woman who scammed pals out of thousands for dream wedding ordered to pay…
Stock Fire engine
Bumbling Aberdeen dealer caught after cannabis kitchen fire
Andrew Allan, the thief that Aberdeen mum and daughter forced to return items
Aberdeen man turned bedroom into mini cannabis factory
Crooked granny Coleen Muirhead was jailed for 40 months. Image: Matthew Donnelly
Weekend court roll – a Grindr attacker and a Wick sextortionist
Crooked granny Coleen Muirhead was jailed for 40 months. Image: Matthew Donnelly
Watch: Man admits shocking Soul bar assault after CCTV went viral
Crooked granny Coleen Muirhead was jailed for 40 months. Image: Matthew Donnelly
Dangerous dog scarred Arbroath cop for life - five years after similar Peterhead attack
Crooked granny Coleen Muirhead was jailed for 40 months. Image: Matthew Donnelly
Convicted serial stalker tried to kick his way into partner's home
Crooked granny Coleen Muirhead was jailed for 40 months. Image: Matthew Donnelly
New Inverness prison will be six years late and four times the original cost
Crooked granny Coleen Muirhead was jailed for 40 months. Image: Matthew Donnelly
Crack cocaine dealer who dressed as carer to try to bamboozle police avoids prison…
The High Court in Glasgow
Three accused of attempting to murder man by torching his Macduff home