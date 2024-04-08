Exclusive Stoneywood penthouse with stunning river views goes on market

Exclusive address? Check. River Don views? Check. Double garage? Check.

This Stoneywood penthouse has it all.

Located in the picturesque Stoneywood Estate by Dandara Homes – just 1.6 miles from Dyce railway station – the penthouse has spacious accommodation and full length windows throughout, which offers an abundance of natural light into the property.

You enter the apartment – 23, The Walled Gardens – directly from the lift via a key access, which leads into the reception hallway that gives access to all accommodation, including the communal stairwell.

The lounge is well proportioned and is open plan, offering unrestricted views towards the River Don and giving access out to the terrace.

Boasting a contemporary kitchen, it is fitted with gloss wall and base units with co-ordinating quartz work surfaces and includes an integrated gas hob, oven and microwave, as well as a fridge/freezer.

The dining area has full length windows and a sliding patio door out to the terrace, which again offers unrestricted views.

There is access from the lounge and dining area out to separate terraces, which offers outdoor space for entertaining.

Coming with two bedrooms, the master one is “generously proportioned” and benefits from having an en suite, dressing area and sliding patio doors to the terrace.

It has front and side facing windows and has access to a walk-in dressing room, which is fitted with double built-in wardrobes.

Meanwhile, the guest bedroom has Jack and Jill access to the main bathroom and also the terrace, whilst also includes a full length window and built-in wardrobe.

There is an abundance of storage at the penthouse, which also includes a utility room that has been plumbed for an under-unit washing machine, as well as having space for a tumble dryer.

A large storage room is also situated on the ground floor of the building, whilst the sale includes all fitted floor coverings, blinds and light fittings, along with integrated appliances.

Your feet will be kept nice and cozy throughout the flat, as the apartment features underfloor heating throughout.

As well as having a double garage, which comes equipped with a remote up and over door, there is also off-street parking outside the property.

The development is maintained by a factoring agreement which includes the communal areas and building insurance, for which a payment of approximately £600 quarterly is payable.

On sale at offers over £450,000, the penthouse is being sold by Raeburn Christie Clark and Wallace.