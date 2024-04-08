Exclusive Stoneywood penthouse with stunning river views goes on market

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Exclusive Stoneywood penthouse with stunning river views goes on market

A lift takes you directly up to the apartment.

By Chris Cromar
Stoneywood penthouse terrace.
A luxury penthouse with stunning views over the River Don is for sale. Image: Raeburn Christie Clark & Wallace

Exclusive address? Check. River Don views? Check. Double garage? Check.

This Stoneywood penthouse has it all.

Located in the picturesque Stoneywood Estate by Dandara Homes – just 1.6 miles from Dyce railway station – the penthouse has spacious accommodation and full length windows throughout, which offers an abundance of natural light into the property.

Stoneywood penthouse outside..
The penthouse is located in Stoneywood. Image: Raeburn Christie Clark and Wallace.

You enter the apartment – 23, The Walled Gardens – directly from the lift via a key access, which leads into the reception hallway that gives access to all accommodation, including the communal stairwell.

Stoneywood penthouse hallway and lift.
A lift takes you directly inside the property. Image: Raeburn Christie Clark and Wallace.

The lounge is well proportioned and is open plan, offering unrestricted views towards the River Don and giving access out to the terrace.

Stoneywood penthouse living.
The living room is bright and spacious. Image: Raeburn Christie Clark and Wallace.

Boasting a contemporary kitchen, it is fitted with gloss wall and base units with co-ordinating quartz work surfaces and includes an integrated gas hob, oven and microwave, as well as a fridge/freezer.

Stoneywood penthouse kitchen.
The kitchen comes with a number of integrated appliances. Image: Raeburn Christie Clark and Wallace.

The dining area has full length windows and a sliding patio door out to the terrace, which again offers unrestricted views.

Stoneywood penthouse dining room.
The dining room has impressive views of the River Don. Image: Raeburn Christie Clark and Wallace.

There is access from the lounge and dining area out to separate terraces, which offers outdoor space for entertaining.

Stoneywood penthouse terrace.
The terrace is like a garden in the sky. Image: Raeburn Christie Clark and Wallace.

Coming with two bedrooms, the master one is “generously proportioned” and benefits from having an en suite, dressing area and sliding patio doors to the terrace.

Stoneywood penthouse master bedroom.
The master bedroom is very spacious. Image: Raeburn Christie Clark and Wallace.

It has front and side facing windows and has access to a walk-in dressing room, which is fitted with double built-in wardrobes.

Stoneywood penthouse master bedroom en suite and walk-in dressing room.
The master bedroom has an en suite and walk-in dressing room. Image: Raeburn Christie Clark and Wallace.

Meanwhile, the guest bedroom has Jack and Jill access to the main bathroom and also the terrace, whilst also includes a full length window and built-in wardrobe.

Stoneywood penthouse second bedroom.
The second bedroom is directly linked to the bathroom. Image: Raeburn Christie Clark and Wallace.

There is an abundance of storage at the penthouse, which also includes a utility room that has been plumbed for an under-unit washing machine, as well as having space for a tumble dryer.

Stoneywood penthouse bathroom.
The bathroom is finished well. Image: Raeburn Christie Clark and Wallace.

A large storage room is also situated on the ground floor of the building, whilst the sale includes all fitted floor coverings, blinds and light fittings, along with integrated appliances.

Stoneywood penthouse reception/hallway.
The property is spacious throughout. Image: Raeburn Christie Clark and Wallace.

Your feet will be kept nice and cozy throughout the flat, as the apartment features underfloor heating throughout.

Stoneywood penthouse views.
The property has incredible views of the River Don. Image: Raeburn Christie Clark and Wallace.

As well as having a double garage, which comes equipped with a remote up and over door, there is also off-street parking outside the property.

Stoneywood penthouse double garage.
A double garage is included with the penthouse. Image: Raeburn Christie Clark and Wallace.

The development is maintained by a factoring agreement which includes the communal areas and building insurance, for which a payment of approximately £600 quarterly is payable.

Stoneywood penthouse terrace.
The terrace would be perfect on a summer’s night. Image: Raeburn Christie Clark and Wallace.

On sale at offers over £450,000, the penthouse is being sold by Raeburn Christie Clark and Wallace.

