Owner ‘left in tears’ after raid on Nairn store

A 45-year-old has been arrested following a raid at a well-known shop in Nairn that left the shop’s owner in tears.

Phone Store, on the town’s High Street, was broken into on Saturday, March 30.

A number of items were allegedly stolen from the premises after the front door was smashed.

The man is due to appear at Inverness Sheriff Court on Wednesday, April 10.

Sergeant Kevin Anderson said: “We would like to thank the community for their assistance during our investigation and would like to reassure them that we are committed to tackling these offences.”

Nairn Phone Store Owner “in tears” following break-in

The owner of Phone Store was left “in tears” following the incident.

A statement on the store’s Facebook read: “What can I say, it was shocking to receive a call from the police this morning.

“I was in tears finding the store broken into as it is the only means to get bread and butter for my kids.

“Extremely disheartened that there are people like this that would do such a thing in our community.

“I have worked hard to establish a small business and now I’m in a place where I have to start from scratch again.”