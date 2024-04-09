Owner ‘left in tears’ after raid on Nairn store

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Owner ‘left in tears’ after raid on Nairn store

A man has been arrested in connection with the break-in.

By Alberto Lejarraga
Phone Store in Nairn
The High Street store was broken into on Saturday, March 30.

A 45-year-old has been arrested following a raid at a well-known shop in Nairn that left the shop’s owner in tears.

Phone Store, on the town’s High Street, was broken into on Saturday, March 30.

A number of items were allegedly stolen from the premises after the front door was smashed.

The man is due to appear at Inverness Sheriff Court on Wednesday, April 10.

Sergeant Kevin Anderson said: “We would like to thank the community for their assistance during our investigation and would like to reassure them that we are committed to tackling these offences.”

Nairn Phone Store Owner “in tears” following break-in

The owner of Phone Store was left “in tears” following the incident.

A statement on the store’s Facebook read: “What can I say, it was shocking to receive a call from the police this morning.

“I was in tears finding the store broken into as it is the only means to get bread and butter for my kids.

“Extremely disheartened that there are people like this that would do such a thing in our community.

“I have worked hard to establish a small business and now I’m in a place where I have to start from scratch again.”

More from Highlands & Islands

Robert McLaren appeared in Inverness Sheriff Court. Image: Facebook
Jail warning for Highland teen who drove over man's legs in Transit van
Dunollie Castle in Oban.
Ancient seat of Clan MacDougall closed after being hit in Storm Kathleen
MSPs and staff celebrate the continuation of works on the Grantown Health Centre. Image Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
'It was a no-brainer': campaigners win fight to complete Grantown health centre project
Press and Journal reporter Louise Glen with celebrity trainspotter Francis Bourgeois.
Trainspotter Francis Bourgeois joins first passengers as Class 37 makes Harry Potter line debut
Louise Houghton had to be rescued from the sea near Orkney.
Seriously injured climber 'would not be here' without help from Orkney lifeboat rescue crew
Post Thumbnail
Weekend court roll – a Grindr attacker and a Wick sextortionist
Braemar Mountain Rescue MRT were called to a midnight rescue on Lochnagar on the Braemar estate.
Midnight mission for Braemar MRT to rescue 'ill equipped' couple hillwalking on King's private…
Questions are growing over the Cairngorm Funicular's future.
Cairngorm funicular: Is public cash being thrown at a train to nowhere?
Flooding and surge forecast for the north and north-east and islands
'Possible danger to life': Flood warnings in place across north, north-east and islands
l-r Anderson Strathern's Jennifer Sim, Sheila Tulloch, and Ellen Eunson
There's no place like Shetland for growing law firm's new hire