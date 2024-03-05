Hit-and-run pair jailed after George Street attack

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Crime & Courts

Hit-and-run pair jailed after George Street attack

Jeffrey Binnie mowed down a man with his car before William Hanratty brutally attacked him as he lay injured on the pavement

By Connor Gordon
Jeffrey Binnie, left, and William Hanratty appeared at the High Court in Glasgow.
Jeffrey Binnie, left, and William Hanratty appeared at the High Court in Glasgow. Image: Facebook / DC Thomson

A thug ran over a man on a busy Aberdeen city centre street in a brazen hit-and-run in broad daylight.

Jeffrey Binnie mowed down Garry Black on George Street before co-accused William Hanratty brutally attacked him as he lay injured on the ground.

The High Court in Glasgow heard how Mr Black was carried across the street on the bonnet of Binnie’s car before the brakes were slammed on and he was thrown onto the pavement.

Binnie, 29, today pled guilty to assaulting Mr Black to his injury and danger of life on February 27 2023.

Hanratty also admitted assaulting Mr Black to his injury and danger of life.

Police cordoned off George Street in the wake of the incident.

The court heard that the attack took place on the busy street at around 8am.

Witness Codie Anderson initially saw Binnie in the driver’s seat of a grey car parked on Gerrard Street.

Mr Anderson met Mr Black and they entered Thain’s Bakery on George Street.

The pair were then met by Hanratty, 41, when they had a brief conversation.

The duo left the bakery and were walking along the pavement towards the Bon Accord Centre when the attack took place.

Prosecutor Stephen McCloy said: “They observed Hanratty running towards them in possession of a wheel wrench or similar item.

“Hanratty had shortly exited the passenger side of the grey car driven by Binnie.

“The car followed Hanratty at speed and stopped at the edge of the pavement beside Mr Black.”

Hanratty attempted to strike the victim with the wheel wrench.

The hit-and-run took place on George Street at around 8am.

Mr Black was forced off the pavement by the car meantime as it moved towards him.

Mr McCloy added: “He quickly moved backwards with his hands on the bonnet of the car as it moved directly at him at speed.

“Mr Black was struck by the vehicle, causing him to fall onto the bonnet of the car.

“He was thereafter carried at speed to the opposite side of the road before the vehicle stopped, throwing the victim to the pavement.”

Hanratty then ran towards Mr Black as he was on the ground and kicked him.

Mr McCloy stated: “Mr Black then got up, approached the vehicle and it again drove at him, striking him and caused him to collide with a green stationary car.”

Hanratty then re-entered the vehicle and drove off.

Previous convictions

Mr Black was noted by police to have pain and bruising to his left elbow as well as his right leg.

It was revealed that Binnie and Hanratty have a number of previous convictions for assault.

Binnie was serving a six-year driving ban at the time of the offence involving Mr Black.

Hanratty’s previous convictions include a High Court conviction for an assault with intent to rob in 2022 in which he received a 42-month sentence.

The pair’s latest matter was deferred for background reports until next month by Judge Lord Scott, who continued their remand in custody meantime.

The judge said: “The sentence imposed will be a substantial custodial sentence.”

UPDATE: An earlier version of this story said Jeffrey Binnie pleaded guilty to attempted murder. While he initially faced an attempted murder charge, his guilty plea to a reduced charge of assault to injury and danger of life was accepted by the Crown. We apologise for the error.  

