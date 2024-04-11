Aberdeen charity worker avoids jail after punching man at bus station

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen charity worker avoids jail after punching man at bus station

William Scougall, 45, attacked his victim while working for an organisation that tries to keep former prisoners on the straight and narrow.

By Joanne Warnock
William Scougall, pictured in 2013, appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
A charity worker who punched a man at Aberdeen bus station has been fined and warned he should not resort to violence in the future.

William Scougall, 45, pled guilty to punching his victim while working for an organisation that tries to keep former prisoners on the straight and narrow.

The court heard how Scougall believed the man had stolen a mobile one from one of his fellow charity workers.

Fiscal Andrew McMann said Scougall had a “known association” with his victim.

He told the court the man had been getting off his bus in April 2022 when he heard Scougall shouting ‘oh you’ and then Scougall punched him on the head.

Scougall’s defence agent Stuart Beveridge said his client had been working at a charity at the time which helps people who have come out of prison.

“He was aware that [the complainer] had stolen a mobile phone from his work,” Mr Beveridge explained.

“He lashed out.”

‘A persistence to resort to violence’

He told the court that Scougall, Farquhar Road, Aberdeen, was now a self-employed builder who employs two people.

Sheriff Mark Stewart said Scougall’s previous record was “horrendous” and commented: “It shows a persistence to resort to violence, abduction and has appeared in the High Court before a sheriff and jury.

“The problem is that he resorts to violence and maybe that he sees himself as good at it. That is how he imposes his will on people.

“He must live with his past. It is all well saying he has turned his life around – but when he has to interact with someone he resorts to violence again.”

He fined Scougall £1,040 and said he took violence of this sort “very seriously”, adding: “You need to demonstrate that you can turn your life around. This is a direct alternative to custody.”

