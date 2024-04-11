Aberdeen charity worker avoids jail after punching man at bus station

A charity worker who punched a man at Aberdeen bus station has been fined and warned he should not resort to violence in the future.

William Scougall, 45, pled guilty to punching his victim while working for an organisation that tries to keep former prisoners on the straight and narrow.

The court heard how Scougall believed the man had stolen a mobile one from one of his fellow charity workers.

Fiscal Andrew McMann said Scougall had a “known association” with his victim.

He told the court the man had been getting off his bus in April 2022 when he heard Scougall shouting ‘oh you’ and then Scougall punched him on the head.

Scougall’s defence agent Stuart Beveridge said his client had been working at a charity at the time which helps people who have come out of prison.

“He was aware that [the complainer] had stolen a mobile phone from his work,” Mr Beveridge explained.

“He lashed out.”

‘A persistence to resort to violence’

He told the court that Scougall, Farquhar Road, Aberdeen, was now a self-employed builder who employs two people.

Sheriff Mark Stewart said Scougall’s previous record was “horrendous” and commented: “It shows a persistence to resort to violence, abduction and has appeared in the High Court before a sheriff and jury.

“The problem is that he resorts to violence and maybe that he sees himself as good at it. That is how he imposes his will on people.

“He must live with his past. It is all well saying he has turned his life around – but when he has to interact with someone he resorts to violence again.”

He fined Scougall £1,040 and said he took violence of this sort “very seriously”, adding: “You need to demonstrate that you can turn your life around. This is a direct alternative to custody.”