Aberdeen DJ jailed after jury finds him guilty of raping student

The jury of eight women and seven men found Alisdair Randalls not guilty of raping a second woman in 2019.

By Joanne Warnock
An Aberdeen DJ has been jailed after being found guilty of raping a student almost 10 years ago.

Alisdair Randalls, who has performed as DJ Ali Randalls, was convicted after a trial at the High Court in Aberdeen.

The jury of eight women and seven men found the 30-year-old not guilty by majority of the second charge of raping another woman in 2019.

A charge that he also sexually assaulted her at O’Neill’s Bar in Aberdeen by touching her bottom over her clothing was dropped.

The woman who Randalls raped was sitting in court and sobbed as the verdict was delivered.

Randalls has now been cleared of two rapes after a Spanish court acquitted him of attacking another woman at the Ibiza Rocks Hotel in 2019.

‘He raped me’

Randalls showed no signs of emotion as he was placed in handcuffs and led away to custody to await his sentencing next month.

In his closing speech, deputy advocate Ali Murray had urged the jury to convict the DJ, telling them they should believe the victim’s evidence and likened Randalls to a “Jekyll and Hyde character”.

Randalls gave evidence and told the court that he met the woman through Tinder and the pair had consensual sex.

However, the woman’s former flatmate also gave evidence and told the jury that the day after the incident her friend had been “crying hysterically” and had told her “he raped me”.

“She didn’t really want to talk about it,” the witness said. “Later in the week I saw bruises on her arms and also more on her chest – in-between her breasts.”

The court was told the woman he attacked texted the DJ the next day and said “it wasn’t cool what you did” and “no means no”, prompting Randalls to apologise.

“In what world is that anything other than an admission of him raping her?” Mr Murray said.

‘In what universe is that not an admission of rape?’

Then, referring to the Ibiza Rocks Hotel incident, Mr Murray reminded the jury of Randalls’ text the day after the alleged rape.

The woman wrote: “You sexually assaulted me and pretty much raped me Ali.”

Randalls replied: “I realise that.”

Mr Murray told the jury: “Never mind in what world, in what universe is that not an admission of rape?”

Randalls’ defence agent Drew McKenzie had urged the jurors to acquit his client and said it was “old fashioned” to think there was “no smoke without fire”, adding: “I hope that is outdated.”

DJ Ali Randalls was previously the resident DJ at Aberdeen nightclub Nox and also worked in Ibiza at the Ibiza Rocks Hotel and Bar – starting there in 2015 for summer seasons as a sound and lighting technician.

Lord Colbeck deferred sentencing for reports and remanded Randalls in custody.

He will next appear at the High Court in Glasgow on May 15.

Randalls was also placed on the sex offenders register.

