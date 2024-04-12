Man in court accused of performing sex act in front of child at Asda Dyce

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Man in court accused of performing sex act in front of child at Asda Dyce

Connor Gray, 29, has been remanded in custody over the alleged flashing incident at the superstore earlier this week.

By Bryan Rutherford
Asda Dyce. Image: DC Thomson
Asda Dyce. Image: DC Thomson

An Aberdeen man has appeared in court accused of carrying out a sex act in front of a child inside the Asda superstore at Dyce.

Connor Gray, 29, appeared in private at Aberdeen Sheriff Court today after he was arrested and charged under the Sexual Offences (Scotland) Act 2009.

It’s alleged that Gray approached a boy washing his hands at a sink inside the supermarket’s male toilets, where it’s claimed the accused began to touch himself.

On Friday, Gray made no plea or declaration, was committed for further examination and remanded in custody.

He is due to reappear in court within the next eight days.

Accused reportedly ‘exposed himself’ to child

After the alleged flashing incident on Riverview Drive earlier this week, a spokesperson for Police Scotland confirmed that an investigation had been launched.

“Around 2.10pm on Wednesday April 10, we received a report of a man exposing himself within Dyce shopping centre, Riverview Drive, Aberdeen.

“Inquiries are ongoing and officers are following a positive line of enquiry,” they revealed.

The mum of the boy, who is understood to have run to the customer service desk for help, took to social media to speak out about his alleged ordeal.

Gray will remain in custody until he returns to the dock in the next eight days.

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen as well as crime and breaking incidents, join our Facebook group.

