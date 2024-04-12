Man in court accused of performing sex act in front of child at Asda Dyce

An Aberdeen man has appeared in court accused of carrying out a sex act in front of a child inside the Asda superstore at Dyce.

Connor Gray, 29, appeared in private at Aberdeen Sheriff Court today after he was arrested and charged under the Sexual Offences (Scotland) Act 2009.

It’s alleged that Gray approached a boy washing his hands at a sink inside the supermarket’s male toilets, where it’s claimed the accused began to touch himself.

On Friday, Gray made no plea or declaration, was committed for further examination and remanded in custody.

He is due to reappear in court within the next eight days.

Accused reportedly ‘exposed himself’ to child

After the alleged flashing incident on Riverview Drive earlier this week, a spokesperson for Police Scotland confirmed that an investigation had been launched.

“Around 2.10pm on Wednesday April 10, we received a report of a man exposing himself within Dyce shopping centre, Riverview Drive, Aberdeen.

“Inquiries are ongoing and officers are following a positive line of enquiry,” they revealed.

The mum of the boy, who is understood to have run to the customer service desk for help, took to social media to speak out about his alleged ordeal.

Gray will remain in custody until he returns to the dock in the next eight days.

