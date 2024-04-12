Gallery: Families enjoy a day at Aberdeen beach as temperatures reach 19C

Families in Aberdeen flocked to the beach to enjoy some sunshine this afternoon.

With temperatures hitting a high of 19C, residents across the north-east spent their Friday basking beneath the rays of the sun following a week of rain and drizzle.

The boardwalk at Aberdeen beach was packed with people catching some rays this afternoon as temperatures soared in the high teens.

Children and adults enjoyed paddling and swimming in the North Sea.

Many even popped into some of the cafes spread along the beach promenade to enjoy an ice cream.

Whilst temperatures are set to drop over the weekend, Saturday continues to maintain a high of 14C, so perhaps a much-needed trip to the beach might still be on the itinerary.

Meanwhile, Sunday is expected to reach a high of just 11C, but don’t let the clouds deter you from whacking on that sun cream and inviting the family over for a pre-school barbecue.

Our photographer, Kenny Elrick captured some smiling faces out and about enjoying the sunshine.