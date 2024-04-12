Gallery: Families enjoy a day at Aberdeen beach as temperatures reach 19C

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Gallery: Families enjoy a day at Aberdeen beach as temperatures reach 19C

Temperatures reached as high as 18C in the north-east today.

Families in Aberdeen flocked to the beach to enjoy some sunshine this afternoon. All pictures: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
By Shanay Taylor & Katherine Ferries

Families in Aberdeen flocked to the beach to enjoy some sunshine this afternoon.

With temperatures hitting a high of 19C, residents across the north-east spent their Friday basking beneath the rays of the sun following a week of rain and drizzle.

The boardwalk at Aberdeen beach was packed with people catching some rays this afternoon as temperatures soared in the high teens.

Children and adults enjoyed paddling and swimming in the North Sea. 

Many even popped into some of the cafes spread along the beach promenade to enjoy an ice cream.

Whilst temperatures are set to drop over the weekend, Saturday continues to maintain a high of 14C, so perhaps a much-needed trip to the beach might still be on the itinerary.

Meanwhile, Sunday is expected to reach a high of just 11C, but don’t let the clouds deter you from whacking on that sun cream and inviting the family over for a pre-school barbecue.

Our photographer, Kenny Elrick captured some smiling faces out and about enjoying the sunshine. 

Sisters Briadhena Johnson, 11, and Danielle McDonald enjoy an Ice-cream. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Strolling along the shoreline, basking in the warmth of the sun’s embrace. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Sharan Yasen, 2 happy to see the sun! Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Indulging in seaside delights, one scoop at a time. Beachside cafes and ice cream dreams. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Karla Gill, 9. Pedaling in the sunshine with style and grace. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Barefoot wanderings along Aberdeen’s beach promenade. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Fun in the sun, Aila Smith, 4, and Ceci Smith, 8. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Sisters Ottilie Higgins, 5, and Beatrice Higgins, 7. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Aberdonians have been making the most of the warm weather as the Easter holidays come to a close. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Temperatures hitting a high of 19C, shorts weather is here for some. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Sisters Kayla Bertram, 9, and Lois Bertram, 7 taking a dip in the sea to cool off! Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
A great day for a run. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
A brave local swimming in the North Sea. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Avalon Chandler, 4, Lola Roberts, 2, Sebastian Roberts, 4 pose for our photographer. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

 

Aberdeen Beach bustling with sun-seekers. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

 

Aberdeen Beach walks. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

 

Lola Roberts, 2, and Sebastian Roberts, 4 soaking up the golden glow of perfect weather. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Ivo Tarczynski, 5, Julian Tarczynski, 2, Alex Lancers, 6 laughter and sandcastles. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

