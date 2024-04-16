Drug runner dad’s bid to make ‘easy’ £500 costs him his freedom

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Crime & Courts

Drug runner dad’s bid to make ‘easy’ £500 costs him his freedom

Paul Webb thought he'd found a way to make quick cash, but his plan went spectacularly wrong when his BMW laden with cocaine was pulled over by police

By Danny McKay
Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson.

A father accepted the offer of £500 to transport thousands of pounds worth of cocaine to Aberdeen – in a decision that’s now cost him his liberty.

Paul Webb thought he’d found a way to make quick and easy money, but his plan went spectacularly wrong when his BMW was stopped at Craibstone roundabout.

The 42-year-old was found to have more than £13,000 of cocaine inside the vehicle and was swiftly arrested.

Webb previously pled guilty to being concerned in the supply of the class A drug over the incident, which happened on September 1 last year.

At that hearing, the court heard a detailed narrative of how automatic number plate recognition (ANPR) detected the car on the A90 at Stracathro travelling north towards the AWPR.

‘An offer to make easy money’

Officers, acting on intelligence, then swooped to intercept the vehicle and recover the drugs before they could flood the streets of the north-east.

Sentence had been deferred for reports, but Webb, of Broadfaulds Crescent, Whitburn, has returned to Aberdeen Sheriff Court to be sentenced.

Defence agent John Hardie said his client had a “very limited” record.

He said the circumstances in which Webb had become involved were contained in the court-ordered social work report.

The solicitor added Webb had made a “very, very foolish decision”.

He went on: “His decision to accept what ultimately was an offer to make easy money will have terrible consequences.

“He takes full responsibility and apologises for his actions.”

Sheriff Graham Buchanan told Webb: “This is a case where you did what you did because you had been offered a sum of money, £500 according to the social work report, to drop off this package in Aberdeen.

“The package of course contained a significant quantity of cocaine with a substantial street value.

“It’s often been said in the courts here that people involved in bringing class A drugs into this area can expect to receive a custodial sentence.

“I’m satisfied this is a matter of such seriousness that only a custodial sentence is appropriate.”

He ordered Webb to be jailed for 14 months.

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen as well as crime and breaking incidents, join our Facebook group.

More from Crime & Courts

Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Man found in flowerbed showered cops with 'certainly imaginative' insults, court told
Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson.
Aberdeen dad admits child neglect as cocaine found on baby's dummy
Armed robbery on rowan road aberdeen
Three men due in court following armed robbery and police chase in Aberdeen
Skye
'Anguish' for grieving relatives as Skye shotgun murder trial delayed until November
Stephen Tait, who has been jailed for sexual abuse, and the Shetland school he was a teacher at
Former Shetland teacher jailed for sexually abusing six schoolboys
Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson.
Former swimming coach hid 82 wraps of cocaine internally as police raided flat
Dean Bromage
Teacher on register after sex attack at Aberdeen Salvation Army band concert
Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson.
Weekend court roll – a rapist DJ and a killer drink-driver
Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson.
Thurso rapist and sextortionist jailed again soon after being freed on appeal
Inverness sheriff court and Stephanie Lewicki, who had cocaine and heroin
Inverness woman who feared being murdered given chance to turn life around