Three men in court after alleged violent robbery and car chase through Aberdeen

Three men have appeared in court facing a string of charges after an alleged violent robbery and car chase through Aberdeen.

Ricky Davidson, Kieran Ord and James Davidson, all from Aberdeen, were arrested after the alleged robbery in Ashgrove area of the city.

Police said a vehicle, mobile phone and cash were stolen from Rowan Road on Friday and the car was traced by officers at around 5pm on Saturday as it travelled along North Anderson Drive.

In a statement, Police Scotland said the driver “failed to stop for officers” and after a short pursuit, the motor crashed.

Accused face string of charges

Ricky Davidson, 32, appeared in private at Aberdeen Sheriff Court and is facing 12 separate charges, including theft of a vehicle, assault to injury and robbery, theft by housebreaking, dangerous driving and failing to stop for police.

He is also accused of credit or debit card fraud, attempted fraud, driving while disqualified and without insurance, resisting arrest and two counts of drug possession.

Kieran Ord, 32, is accused of assault to injury and robbery, credit or debit card fraud, attempted fraud and theft by housebreaking and drug possession.

James Davidson, 34, faced two charges – theft by housebreaking and allowing himself to be driven in a vehicle that he knew was taken without consent.

All three made no plea and were remanded in custody. They will appear in court again within the next seven days.