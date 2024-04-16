Three men in court after alleged violent robbery and car chase through Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Crime & Courts

Three men in court after alleged violent robbery and car chase through Aberdeen

Ricky Davidson, Kieran Ord and James Davidson, all from Aberdeen, were arrested after the alleged robbery in Ashgrove area of the city on Friday. 

By Ewan Cameron
Armed robbery on rowan road aberdeen
A vehicle was taken from Rowan Road during the alleged robbery. Image: Google Maps.

Three men have appeared in court facing a string of charges after an alleged violent robbery and car chase through Aberdeen.

Ricky Davidson, Kieran Ord and James Davidson, all from Aberdeen, were arrested after the alleged robbery in Ashgrove area of the city.

Police said a vehicle, mobile phone and cash were stolen from Rowan Road on Friday and the car was traced by officers at around 5pm on Saturday as it travelled along North Anderson Drive.

In a statement, Police Scotland said the driver “failed to stop for officers” and after a short pursuit, the motor crashed.

Accused face string of charges

Ricky Davidson, 32, appeared in private at Aberdeen Sheriff Court and is facing 12 separate charges, including theft of a vehicle, assault to injury and robbery, theft by housebreaking, dangerous driving and failing to stop for police.

He is also accused of credit or debit card fraud, attempted fraud, driving while disqualified and without insurance, resisting arrest and two counts of drug possession.

Kieran Ord, 32, is accused of assault to injury and robbery, credit or debit card fraud, attempted fraud and theft by housebreaking and drug possession.

James Davidson, 34, faced two charges – theft by housebreaking and allowing himself to be driven in a vehicle that he knew was taken without consent.

All three made no plea and were remanded in custody. They will appear in court again within the next seven days.

More from Crime & Courts

Loan shark Marcus Pearce admitted assaulting three men and a police woman. Image: Facebook.
Vicious Aberdeen loan shark left hotel room covered in blood when victim couldn't pay…
To go with story by Jenni Gee. Ross assaulted a staff member at a strip club Picture shows; Jamie Ross Private Eyes. N/A. Supplied by Design Team Date; Unknown
Disgruntled customer assaulted Inverness strip club manager
Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Drug runner dad's bid to make 'easy' £500 costs him his freedom
Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Man found in flowerbed showered cops with 'certainly imaginative' insults, court told
Shaun O'Driscoll. Image: DC Thomson
Aberdeen dad admits child neglect as cocaine found on baby's dummy
Armed robbery on rowan road aberdeen
Three men due in court following armed robbery and police chase in Aberdeen
Skye
'Anguish' for grieving relatives as Skye shotgun murder trial delayed until November
Stephen Tait, who has been jailed for sexual abuse, and the Shetland school he was a teacher at
Former Shetland teacher jailed for sexually abusing six schoolboys
Cocaine is a class A drug. Image: Shutterstock
Former swimming coach hid 82 wraps of cocaine internally as police raided flat
Dean Bromage
Teacher on register after sex attack at Aberdeen Salvation Army band concert