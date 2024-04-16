New images show demolition of Aberdeen’s landmark Shell HQ

The demolition of Shell’s historic Aberdeen headquarters has begun.

Images show diggers tearing down the Altens landmark that used to house thousands of oil and gas workers.

Built in the 1970s, it was once hailed as the energy giant’s “nerve centre”.

But after moving to the city centre last year, Shell revealed £10 million plans to demolish the iconic building left empty.

The news sparked outrage among climate change activists, who claimed that the large amount of carbon emission released in the process would harm the environment.

However, such concerns were later quashed by Aberdeen City Council experts as they approved the destruction of the building.

Workers have now been spotted taking the landmark building apart, with piles of rubble left strewn across the 30-acre site.

Piles of broken desks lay scattered on the ground, while the roof of the golden-windowed building is being stripped away.

‘Positive vision’ for former Shell HQ

The demolition is expected to take about a year.

Bosses also reckon 90% of the material from the buildings can be reused or recycled.

Shell higher-ups promised this is just the first phase of ambitious plans to put the land to good use.

They are yet to reveal what exactly that would be.

However, the energy chiefs previously hailed the move as an opportunity for possible new development in Aberdeen’s East Tullos Industrial Estate.

Earlier this year, bosses revealed they are in talks with the council, Scottish Enterprise and Energy Transition Zone (ETZ) Ltd on how the site could benefit Aberdeen.