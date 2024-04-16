New images show demolition of Aberdeen’s landmark Shell HQ

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

New images show demolition of Aberdeen’s landmark Shell HQ

Diggers were seen tearing down the iconic Altens building, which was once hailed as the energy giant's "nerve centre".

By Denny Andonova
Shell HQ demolition
The demolition of the former Shell HQ is expected to take about a year. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

The demolition of Shell’s historic Aberdeen headquarters has begun.

Images show diggers tearing down the Altens landmark that used to house thousands of oil and gas workers.

Built in the 1970s, it was once hailed as the energy giant’s “nerve centre”.

But after moving to the city centre last year, Shell revealed £10 million plans to demolish the iconic building left empty.

Shell HQ in Aberdeen
Shell’s former HQ was hailed as a symbol of the north-east’s booming fortunes when it was built. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
Diggers have now started tearing down the building. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

The news sparked outrage among climate change activists, who claimed that the large amount of carbon emission released in the process would harm the environment.

However, such concerns were later quashed by Aberdeen City Council experts as they approved the destruction of the building.

All 30 buildings across the 30-acre site will be demolished. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

Workers have now been spotted taking the landmark building apart, with piles of rubble left strewn across the 30-acre site.

Piles of broken desks lay scattered on the ground, while the roof of the golden-windowed building is being stripped away.

Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
Shell HQ demolition
This is all that remains now from the once bustling Shell offices… Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

‘Positive vision’ for former Shell HQ

The demolition is expected to take about a year.

Bosses also reckon 90% of the material from the buildings can be reused or recycled.

Shell higher-ups promised this is just the first phase of ambitious plans to put the land to good use.

Shell HQ demolition
The distinctive Altens building has been a prominent part of the city skyline for decades. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
The former Shell HQ is now being taken apart bit by bit. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

They are yet to reveal what exactly that would be.

However, the energy chiefs previously hailed the move as an opportunity for possible new development in Aberdeen’s East Tullos Industrial Estate.

Earlier this year, bosses revealed they are in talks with the council, Scottish Enterprise and Energy Transition Zone (ETZ) Ltd on how the site could benefit Aberdeen.

‘Maggie Thatcher was on the phone’: Tales from Shell’s Aberdeen Tullos headquarters

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Armed robbery on rowan road aberdeen
Three men in court after alleged violent robbery and car chase through Aberdeen
Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Drug runner dad's bid to make 'easy' £500 costs him his freedom
The major plans come as the wealthy businessman revises proposals for his own mansion there.
Tycoon landowner to build new Royal Deeside mansion as Balmoral Estate gives blessing
Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Man found in flowerbed showered cops with 'certainly imaginative' insults, court told
Emergency services at West North Street, Aberdeen.
Man taken to hospital after 'disturbance' at Aberdeen city centre property
The Doodle Dashers celebrated in style at Castle Fraser. Image: Hairy Dog Photography
IN PICTURES: Doodles and poodles spend a paw-fect day at Castle Fraser
Shaun O'Driscoll. Image: DC Thomson
Aberdeen dad admits child neglect as cocaine found on baby's dummy
Nick Fyfe sent an email to staff at RGU updating them on the parking position - which has dashed hopes of a U-turn.
Leaked RGU email rules out paying for Garthdee parking as CPZ is 'competing with…
2
Armed robbery on rowan road aberdeen
Three men due in court following armed robbery and police chase in Aberdeen
Aberdeen crew appear on Paramedics on Scene. Image: BBC Scotland.
Intoxicated patients, stacked ambulances and staying late: Aberdeen paramedics star in BBC Show

Conversation