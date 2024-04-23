Jealous boyfriend punched and choked partner in ‘disgusting’ attack

A jealous boyfriend punched and choked his partner in a violent attack over allegations of infidelity.

Sylwester Pilat’s disturbing late-night attack on the woman was overheard by a neighbour, alerted by the female’s desperate screams.

The 24-year-old first punched the woman and then lashed out again when she tried to phone the police.

Pilat, who himself described his actions as “disgusting”, has now been ordered to take part in a programme for domestic offenders.

Fiscal depute Rebecca Thompson told Aberdeen Sheriff Court the incident happened around 3.30am on August 10 2020 when the woman attended at Pilat’s flat.

Woman left with bruising to her throat

Mrs Thompson said: “A short time later, the conversation became heated resulting in an argument between the two over alleged infidelities, causing the complainer to get up to leave and prevent things from escalating further.

“Fearing things would escalate further she took a picture of accused before moving to collect her belongings and made her way to the front door.”

Pilat “appeared agitated” as the woman passed him to leave, but moments later she returned to retrieve a bag she had left inside.

Mrs Thompson told the court: “As the complainer got to the front door, the accused, standing in the doorway, punched her with a clenched right fist to her left eye and then closed the door.

Grabbed her throat and squeezed

“This caused the complainer’s left eye to swell and bruise. She began to knock on the door, requesting the accused return her belongings left inside.

“A moment later the accused opened the door, took her by the shoulders and pulled her back into the locus demanding that she shut up.”

Pilat then seemed to calm down briefly until the woman said she was calling the police.

At this, he began to push her, forcing her into the bedroom and onto the bed.

There, he climbed on top of her, grabbed her throat and squeezed for around eight to 10 seconds.

The terrified woman panicked and her vision became blurry but she did not lose consciousness.

Eventually, she broke free and a neighbour overheard her screaming and banging.

She hurriedly gathered her belongings and left, making her way home.

During her journey, she received several calls from Pilat who said he was “sorry” when she answered one of them.

Police were contacted the next day and the woman was left with bruising to her neck.

‘He has learned from this experience’

Pilat, of Orchard Street, Aberdeen, pled guilty to a domestically aggravated charge of assault to injury.

Defence agent Liam Mcallister said the couple had since separated with no further issues.

He added: “Despite his disgusting behaviour on that date – those are his words, not mine – he shows genuine remorse, regret and shame for his behaviour.

“He has learned from this experience and wants to ensure that he never places anyone else in this situation again.

“He was heavily medicated and was not coping with the breakdown of a relationship.”

Sheriff Graham Buchanan told Pilat: “This was a nasty assault and must have been a very frightening incident as far as the complainer is concerned.”

He ordered Pilat to complete 130 hours of unpaid work, to be supervised for two years, and to complete the Caledonian programme for domestic offenders.

The sheriff also imposed a five-year non-harassment order.

