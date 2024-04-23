Jealous boyfriend punched and choked partner in ‘disgusting’ attack

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Jealous boyfriend punched and choked partner in ‘disgusting’ attack

Sylwester Pilat's disturbing late-night attack on the woman was overheard by a neighbour, alerted by the female's desperate screams.

By Danny McKay
Aberdeen Sheriff Court
The case called at Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson

A jealous boyfriend punched and choked his partner in a violent attack over allegations of infidelity.

The 24-year-old first punched the woman and then lashed out again when she tried to phone the police.

Pilat, who himself described his actions as “disgusting”, has now been ordered to take part in a programme for domestic offenders.

Fiscal depute Rebecca Thompson told Aberdeen Sheriff Court the incident happened around 3.30am on August 10 2020 when the woman attended at Pilat’s flat.

Woman left with bruising to her throat

Mrs Thompson said: “A short time later, the conversation became heated resulting in an argument between the two over alleged infidelities, causing the complainer to get up to leave and prevent things from escalating further.

“Fearing things would escalate further she took a picture of accused before moving to collect her belongings and made her way to the front door.”

Pilat “appeared agitated” as the woman passed him to leave, but moments later she returned to retrieve a bag she had left inside.

Mrs Thompson told the court: “As the complainer got to the front door, the accused, standing in the doorway, punched her with a clenched right fist to her left eye and then closed the door.

Grabbed her throat and squeezed

“This caused the complainer’s left eye to swell and bruise. She began to knock on the door, requesting the accused return her belongings left inside.

“A moment later the accused opened the door, took her by the shoulders and pulled her back into the locus demanding that she shut up.”

Pilat then seemed to calm down briefly until the woman said she was calling the police.

At this, he began to push her, forcing her into the bedroom and onto the bed.

There, he climbed on top of her, grabbed her throat and squeezed for around eight to 10 seconds.

The terrified woman panicked and her vision became blurry but she did not lose consciousness.

Eventually, she broke free and a neighbour overheard her screaming and banging.

She hurriedly gathered her belongings and left, making her way home.

During her journey, she received several calls from Pilat who said he was “sorry” when she answered one of them.

Police were contacted the next day and the woman was left with bruising to her neck.

‘He has learned from this experience’

Pilat, of Orchard Street, Aberdeen, pled guilty to a domestically aggravated charge of assault to injury.

Defence agent Liam Mcallister said the couple had since separated with no further issues.

He added: “Despite his disgusting behaviour on that date – those are his words, not mine – he shows genuine remorse, regret and shame for his behaviour.

“He has learned from this experience and wants to ensure that he never places anyone else in this situation again.

“He was heavily medicated and was not coping with the breakdown of a relationship.”

Sheriff Graham Buchanan told Pilat: “This was a nasty assault and must have been a very frightening incident as far as the complainer is concerned.”

He ordered Pilat to complete 130 hours of unpaid work, to be supervised for two years, and to complete the Caledonian programme for domestic offenders.

The sheriff also imposed a five-year non-harassment order.

