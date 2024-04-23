Willie Miller: Challenge for new boss Jimmy Thelin is to ensure Aberdeen consistently recreate semi-final level of performance

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Willie Miller: Challenge for new boss Jimmy Thelin is to ensure Aberdeen consistently recreate semi-final level of performance

Gothenburg Great Miller also says the two controversial VAR decisions which went against Aberdeen in the Scottish Cup semi-final v Celtic were the RIGHT calls.

Aberdeen striker Bojan Miovksi celebrates with Duk after scoring to make it 1-0 in the Scottish Cup semi-finaL Image; SNS
Aberdeen striker Bojan Miovksi celebrates with Duk after scoring to make it 1-0 in the Scottish Cup semi-finaL Image: SNS.
By Willie Miller

The challenge for new manager Jimmy Thelin is to ensure Aberdeen regularly play to the high levels shown in the Scottish Cup semi-final.

Thelin is still in Sweden as he will remain at Elfsborg until early June before moving to Pittodrie.

However, I’m sure he will have been watching the action from Hampden – and he must have been impressed with what he witnessed.

After the 6-5 penalty shoot-out loss to Celtic, Thelin will now know he is taking on a team who have individuals with real ability.

It is his job to get them to produce that level consistently next season and beyond.

He has to get the Dons to reach their potential and play as a team like they did in the semi, although he will also bring in his own players in the summer.

I’m sure the Pittodrie board will back Thelin during the summer transfer window.

Aberdeen's Ester Sokler celebrates as he scores to make it 2-2 in the Scottish Cup semi-final against Celtic at Hampden. Image: SNS
Aberdeen's Ester Sokler celebrates as he scores to make it 2-2 in the Scottish Cup semi-final against Celtic at Hampden. Image: SNS.

I’ve been left scratching my head this season when looking at the quality in the squad and wondering why they can’t be more consistent. And why they can’t take their game to the level shown at Hampden more often.

It is Thelin’s job to solve that problem.

His CV is very good from his time managing in Sweden.

Thelin has built a strong squad and resilient results machine at Elfsborg, leading them to a league runners-up finish last season.

They only lost out on the Allsvenskan title to Malmo on goal difference.

Appointing Thelin is a different route to the previous three Aberdeen managers who were young and relatively inexperienced.

Jimmy Thelin will take charge of Aberdeen in June. Image: Alamy Live News.

The Dons have landed a manager who has taken Elfsborg  towards the top of the Swedish league table.

If he can be successful in the Swedish league, then there must be the expectation Thelin is capable of doing that in Scotland.

However, I don’t think Aberdeen fans are looking for Thelin to interrupt Celtic and Rangers in the Premiership.

Those days are gone with the resources Celtic and Rangers have over the period of a league campaign.

The target for an Aberdeen manager must be finishing in third spot.

It is more than achievable, and with Thelin’s record, the only question is how he transitions from the Swedish game to Scottish.

I’m sure he will be doing his homework now ahead of coming to Pittodrie.

The only drawback is Thelin is not coming in until early June, which doesn’t give him a lot of time to get his thoughts across for the new season.

Thelin will have watched a fantastic semi-final, which was a great advert for the Scottish game.

Aberdeen showed different sides of game in first and second half

Aberdeen’s first half performance was at a very high level and Celtic struggled to cope.

In the second half, Celtic dominated for spells, but Aberdeen battled and showed real courage.

The changes made by interim boss Peter Leven were also key – taking on Ester Sokler and Junior Hoilett.

Aberdeen's Ester Sokler scores to make it 2-2 against Celtic in the Scottish Cup semi-final. Image: SNS
Aberdeen's Ester Sokler scores to make it 2-2 against Celtic in the Scottish Cup semi-final. Image: SNS.

The attitude and performance of Aberdeen under Leven was of a very high level.

Officials got big Aberdeen v Celtic calls right

There were two controversial VAR decisions which went against Aberdeen in the semi.

Celtic defender Liam Scales handled the ball when jostling for possession with Bojan Miovski.

However, it was just outside the box.

That is normally the type of decisions VAR gets right because it is basically drawing a line on whether it is in or out.

Celtic's Liam Scales (right) handles the ball, resulting in a VAR check, under pressure from Aberdeen's Bojan Miovski. Image: PA.
Celtic's Liam Scales (right) handles the ball, resulting in a VAR check, under pressure from Aberdeen's Bojan Miovski. Image: PA.

The other incident continues to be more controversial.

There’s no doubt Cameron Carter-Vickers’ foul on Hoilett is a penalty if there is no infringement beforehand.

However, Hoilett jumped into Alistair Johnston  and has taken out a player who could maybe intercept the ball as it comes across.

There’s no doubt Carter-Vickers fouled Hoilett, but there was a foul beforehand.

In the cold light of day, the right decision was made and Aberdeen just have to take it on the chin and move on.

If it was the other way, those two VAR decisions would have still had the same outcome – I don’t think you can say there is any favour being given to Celtic.

Although it will hurt Aberdeen, the referee and VAR got the decisions right.

Aberdeen appeal for a penalty after Cameron Carter-Vickers fouls Junior Hoilett. Image: SNS.
Aberdeen appeal for a penalty after Cameron Carter-Vickers fouls Junior Hoilett. Image: SNS.

MacDonald responded like a captain

It is testament to stand-in captain Angus MacDonald’s strength of character that he didn’t let his mistake for Celtic’s leveller at 1-1 affect him.

You can fall apart when you make a costly error in such a big game… or you can show your character.

He went on to have a very solid game and played a big part in getting the Dons back into the semi.

MacDonald scored the last-gasp leveller in extra-time to force penalties.

Aberdeen's Angus MacDonald celebrates with Killian Phillips after scoring to make it 3-3 in the Scottish Cup semi-final. Image: SNS
Aberdeen's Angus MacDonald celebrates with Killian Phillips after scoring to make it 3-3 in the Scottish Cup semi-final. Image: SNS.

Then he stepped up and successfully converted his spot-kick in the shoot-out.

The error was a rather silly thing to do and I don’t know what was going through his head at the time.

Sometimes these things can happen in football.

It is how you deal with it.

He dealt with it extremely well.

MacDonald deserves a lot of credit for being able to put the mistake out of his mind.

Aberdeen's Angus MacDonald during the Scottish Cup semi-final against Celtic. Image: SNS
Aberdeen's Angus MacDonald during the Scottish Cup semi-final against Celtic. Image: SNS.

He went on to have a very good game after a costly error that came out of nothing as Celtic weren’t causing too much bother at the time.

To give a gift away was a huge blow for Aberdeen.

However, MacDonald turned that around and played a captain’s role for Aberdeen.

