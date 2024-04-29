New community and visitor centre symbolises ‘amazing progress’ being made by Eigg

After 1977’s community buyout, the first flagship project on Eigg was the community and visitor centre An Laimhrig.

Today, a multi-million pound redevelopment of the hub will be officially opened as a symbol of the island’s growth.

Eigg’s oldest resident, Peggy Kirk, 92, and its youngest, nine-month-old Edith Merrick (helped by mum Anna), will perform the opening ceremony.

Growth in population and visitor numbers

The phased redeveloped of An Laimhrig (safe harbour) has taken 10 years to complete, amid weather disruptions, cost increases and a pandemic.

Located at the ferry pier, the building costing more than £3 million, is needed due to growth in the island population and tourism.

Eigg residents now number around 120, compared to 65 at the time of the buyout.

This year, visitor numbers are expected to top 10,000, double the number in 1997.

The community, which marked 25 years of being their own landlords in 2022, has been praised for inspiring other community buyouts.

Isle of Eigg Heritage Trust chair Ailsa Raeburn said: “The opening by Peggy and Edith is a nod to the amazing progress the Eigg community has made since its buyout in 1997 and to the future.

“Eigg is bucking the trend of depopulation, with the population having doubled since 1997. A growing number of young people are returning to or choosing to settle here.

“Having a fantastic facility like An Laimhrig will ensure we can keep on serving our community and visitors alike for the next 25 years.”

Supporting island businesses and jobs

An Laimhrig now includes a larger grocery shop, café and bar, craft shop and a base for Eigg Adventures.

The first floor houses offices, hot-desking facilities and a meeting room.

An old agricultural building has been repurposed to provide office and workshop space for local businesses and the coastguard.

A new biomass heating system has been installed, along with public toilets, showers and laundry facilities.

The new development supports 17 businesses or organisations and 29 island jobs.

Many small island businesses and contractors were involved in the project. It was led by Rebecca Long, development manager for the heritage trust.

She said: “None of us under-estimated the challenges of delivering such a significant project on a remote island like Eigg.

“Everybody understood the vision of employing as many local people as possible, ensuring much of the project’s funding stayed on the island.”

She added: “The lasting legacy of the project goes beyond the physical community assets created and includes new skills, confidence and capacity to take on future projects.”

Centre helps build Eigg’s economy

The Scottish Government provided £1.2 million through the Regeneration Capital Grant Fund.

Planning minister Joe FitzPatrick said the new centre provides a range of enhanced services. He added that it makes a valuable contribution to building the island’s economy.

He said: “An Laimhrig is an exciting example of a project with the needs of the community at its heart.

“It provides a vital focal point and, given its location, ensures visitors can experience Eigg’s vibrant culture, heritage and warm welcome as soon as they arrive.”

Other funders include the National Lottery Community Fund, Highland Council, Centrica, SSE and Highlands and Islands Enterprise (HIE).

HIE chair Alastair Dodds said: “This superb facility will deliver both economic and social benefits. Its creation shows that community ambition and commitment are as strong as ever.”